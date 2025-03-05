Looking for a home remedy for glowing skin? Try glycerin and vitamin C face masks

If you are looking for a home remedy for glowing skin, try combining glycerin and vitamin C. Check out how you can use this mix in different ways to adapt to your skin needs.

While Japanese and Korean glass skin seems to be the need of the hour, expensive lotions and skin creams are probably not the only way to get these. There are many home remedies that you can try out that is sure to make your skin glow. Healthy and moisturised skin is the secret to this glass-like appearance and that can easily be got by including simple ingredients such as vitamin C and glycerin in your beauty regime. Here are some of the benefits of this home remedy for glass-like skin, as well as different ways to apply these ingredients.

What is glycerin?

Glycerin, commonly known as glycerol, is a moisturising ingredient that can aid with chapped lips, dry hands, and cracked heels. Using glycerin might assist in increasing the moisture level of your skin. Also, it is one of the best home remedy for glowing skin. It absorbs moisture from the environment and retains it in your skin, making it seem healthy and silky. According to a 2008 research published in the British Journal of Dermatology, glycerol hydrates the skin, makes it soft, and restores the skin’s natural barrier, making it look fresher. Glycerin is a naturally occurring organic made up of vegetable or animal lipids. It is translucent colourless, and odourless.

What is vitamin C serum?

Vitamin C serum, a potent antioxidant, is a skincare key component known for its brightening and protective effects. It protects against environmental damage including pollution and UV radiation, both of which can promote premature ageing, according to a study published by StatPearls. It also increases collagen synthesis, which helps to keep the skin tight and elastic. Plus, vitamin C serum is believed to reduce hyperpigmentation and brighten the skin, resulting in a more radiant appearance. Add some glycerin to the mix, and together they make quite an effective home remedy for glowing skin.

Is glycerin and vitamin C an effective home remedy for glowing skin?

Yes, glycerin and vitamin C together can be an effective home remedy for glowing skin. The two work together to increase skin brightness. Glycerin, a humectant, absorbs moisture from the air into the skin, delivering deep hydration for a plumper, smoother appearance. This hydration is essential for a healthy glow since moisturised skin reflects light more efficiently. “Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, enhances this by brightening the overall appearance, balancing the skin tone, and boosting collagen synthesis. It fights free radicals that cause dullness and ageing, and it can also help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark patches,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Combining the moisturising benefits of glycerin with the brightening and protecting effects of vitamin C can give you radiant, healthy-looking skin. Check out different ways to use this simple home remedy for glowing skin.

How to use glycerin and vitamin C for your skin?

Vitamin C and glycerin are a simple home remedy for glowing skin. Here are different ways it can be adapted to serve your skin needs.

1. Glycerine and vitamin C serum: Mix 1 teaspoon of glycerine with half teaspoon of vitamin C powder and 2 tablespoons of distilled water. Store the mixture in a dark bottle and apply a few drops to your face at night for deep hydration and a radiant glow.

2. Hydrating face mist: Combine half a teaspoon of glycerine, half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder and half a cup of rose water in a spray bottle. Shake well and spritz onto your face throughout the day to keep your skin refreshed and bright.

3. Brightening face mask: Blend 1 teaspoon of glycerine, half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder, and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt into a smooth paste. Apply it evenly on your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, and then rinse off with lukewarm water for a nourished and glowing complexion.

4. Glowing skin toner: Mix half a teaspoon of glycerine, half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder, and 1 cup of brewed green tea. Store it in a bottle and use it as a toner after cleansing to even out your skin tone and add a natural glow. This is an effective and refreshing home remedy for glowing skin.

5. Overnight glow treatment: Combine 1 teaspoon of glycerine, half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder, and 2 drops of almond oil. Massage this mixture onto your face before bedtime and leave it overnight for a deep hydration.

6. Exfoliating scrub: Mix 1 teaspoon of glycerine, half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder, and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Gently massage it onto damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing off to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresh, glowing skin.

7. Anti-ageing face pack: Mash 1 ripe banana and mix it with 1 teaspoon of glycerine and half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing with water to reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity. If you are looking for natural ways, this home remedy for glowing skin is a must-try option.

Side effects of using glycerin and vitamin C on skin

While combining glycerin and vitamin C is a good home remedy for glowing skin, the two can cause side effects in some people.

Although rare, some people may experience skin irritation, redness, or itching by using glycerin.

While vitamin C is an antioxidant that can offer some protection against UV damage, it can also increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun. It’s crucial to always wear sunscreen when using vitamin C products.

To prevent side effects, always do a patch test first and then use a moisturizer following it up with sunscreen. Also, always consult with your dermatologist before using these DIY options in your beauty regimen, especially if you suffer from any skin conditions.