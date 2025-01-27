Can ginger shots reduce acne and clear skin?

Ginger’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help with acne reduction. Check out how to make and consume ginger shots for clearer skin.

An acne breakout can happen at any time, and if you’ve been looking for a natural and effective way to tackle these then try ginger shots. The drink is a culmination of centuries-old remedies with modern-day wellness. These concentrated drinks are known for their strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and work wonders against inflammation and bacteria—the primary reasons behind acne. What’s more? Ginger shots can also help with balancing hormones, improving digestion, and promoting radiant, clear skin from within. Check out how ginger shots can be made and ways to use this drink for glowing skin.

What are ginger shots?

Ginger shots, as the name suggests, are juice shots made from ginger. They come with a host of health benefits. When it comes to any ginger drink, the ingredient has been used for years to treat skin-related ailments, according to state research published by the National Institutes of Health in the US. “After being cleaned and peeled, the ginger root is blitzed into juice where the juice is extracted and taken as a shot. Other ingredients such as lemon juice can also be incorporated into the final blend,” explains dietician Archana S.

There are many types of such shots which are made by adding or lemon for a more balanced taste profile. They are known to be healthy as well. They’re also well known for their strong spicy taste and are taken for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It is also widely popular for increasing digestion, skin, and immunity.

Can ginger shots help with acne?

Yes, these shots can lessen the severity of acne inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. The illness-causing inflammation and bacteria that lead to the formation of acne are effectively reduced with the shots. Bioactive compounds found in ginger such as gingerol and shogaol can help to lower skin inflammation, and bacteria that cause acne, as well as enhance skin tone. Over time these compounds may also balance hormones and improve digestion, both essential for controlling acne.

How to make a ginger shot?

Making a shot is easy. Here is a ginger shot recipe that you can follow:

Ingredients

2 inches, peeled and grated fresh ginger root:

1 tablespoon, freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

2–3 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder (optional)

A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Steps

Wash, peel, and grate the ginger root to make it easier to blend.

In a blender or small food processor, combine the grated ginger, lemon juice, honey, and water. Add turmeric and cayenne pepper if desired.

Blend the mixture until smooth. Strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a clean container, pressing the pulp to extract all the juice.

Pour the juice into a shot glass. Consume immediately for maximum potency.

If made in larger quantities, store the ginger shot in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days. Shake well before using.

Things to remember while drinking ginger shots

While these shots can be great in reducing acne, here is what you should remember while consuming these:

Drink in the morning on an empty stomach for optimal detoxification and anti-inflammatory benefits.

For a milder taste, dilute the shot with additional water.

Combine with a balanced diet and skincare routine for best results against acne.

Benefits of ginger shots for acne

Here is how ginger shots can help with acne:

1.Reducing inflammation

Ginger is known for its ability to decrease inflammation, swelling and pain, explains the expert. “Ginger shots are high in gingerol, which is a bioactive compound that moderates the activity of enzymes that promote inflammation leading to reduced inflammation of tissues, especially acne-prone skin,” says Archana. This should help to control the severity of lesions.

2. Eliminating bacteria

The anti-bacterial property of ginger is helpful against Propionibacterium acnes, which is the main cause of pimples. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, observed that all extracts of ginger were strongly antimicrobial against acne. This is why the regular consumption of ginger shots could lead to fewer pimples and clearer skin.

3. Balancing hormones

Another benefit of ginger shots, when it comes to acne, is its ability to manage hormones. “Ginger has been used to benefit hormonal activity by increasing the efficiency of adrenal glands and lowering the cortisol,” explains Archana. Such benefits may explain how ginger can suppress hormonal acne that is overly active due to stress or reproductive hormones.

4. Improved digestion

Poor digestion can lead to toxin buildup, which might manifest as acne. This is where ginger shots may help. Ginger promotes better digestion and detoxification, supporting healthier skin from within. A study, published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, observed that 1500 mg per day of ginger supplementation for 12 weeks, significantly reduced the frequency and severity of nausea and constipation as well as the severity of bloating.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Another reason that ginger shots can work wonders on acne is that ginger is packed with antioxidants. This helps to neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress that can lead to skin ageing and acne. Ginger shots may also contain lemon and turmeric. These ingredients too have high antioxidants. This supports a healthier, more resilient complexion.

How to use ginger shots to prevent acne?

Ginger shots can be a great way to reduce acne. Drink one ginger shot daily, ideally in the morning on an empty stomach, to maximise its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory benefits. “Combine it with lemon or honey for added skin-boosting properties. Consistency is key—incorporate it into your routine to maintain its positive effects on skin health,” explains Archana.

Start with small amounts, as ginger’s intensity might upset sensitive stomachs.

“Avoid overconsumption; stick to 1–2 ounces daily to prevent side effects.

Maintain a balanced diet alongside ginger shots for optimal results. Ensure you’re not allergic to ginger before incorporating it into your regimen. Combine topical and dietary skin care for better acne management,” explains the expert.

What are the side effects of ginger shots?

Consuming too much ginger is not ideal as it may cause heartburn, stomach discomfort, or diarrhoea due to its strong nature. “People with acid reflux or gallbladder issues especially should avoid large doses,” says Archana. Additionally, ginger may thin the blood, so consult a doctor if you’re on blood-thinning medications or have surgery scheduled.