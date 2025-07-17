This DIY flaxseed keratin treatment at home is a must-try for shiny hair naturally!

Dull, lifeless hair can be a mood dampener! Add to that the agony of dandruff, dryness, split ends, and hair loss. Hair troubles can play havoc with the mind, but healthy hair needs you to go the extra mile and care for them. Be it with market-bought products, salon treatments or natural home remedies, your hair deserves that extra dose of TLC! If you’re one of those who likes to look out for kitchen remedies for beauty solutions, here’s an excellent home remedy for hair – a DIY flaxseed keratin treatment using rice and aloe vera!

Why is flaxseed good for hair?

Flaxseed is a powerhouse of nutrients that not only promotes hair health but also enhances its overall appearance. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and essential vitamins, flaxseed helps nourish and strengthen the hair shaft. When combined with rice and aloe vera, it creates a natural hair mask that can mimic the effects of salon keratin treatments without the hefty price tag or harsh chemicals.

How to use flaxseed for hair: DIY keratin treatment at home

For a DIY keratin treatment at home, you need ingredients like rice, flaxseed, and aloe vera. The benefits of these three natural ingredients combined together contribute to hair health in magical ways.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are known for their hydrating properties for the skin, scalp, and hair, and are rich in vitamin B. They are also high in carbohydrates and sugar, aesthetic physician Dr Aashna Kanchwala tells Health Shots

Omega-3 fatty acids: These essential fats support scalp health and stimulate hair growth.

Protein and fibre: Helps strengthen hair, preventing breakage.

Vitamins and minerals: Essential for maintaining shininess and overall health.

Rice water

There many hair benefits of rice water, made after washing and soaking the rice in water – or cooking it – and straining it.

• Rich in carbohydrate, it may repair damaged hair, apart from stimulating hair growth

• The starch released during cooking acts as a natural conditioner.

• Rice water also contains vitamins B and E, which nourish the hair and improve its texture.

• By reducing dandruff, it improves the quality and look of your hair

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known for its calming effects, which can produce fantastic hair health outcomes, and may help you achieve a salon-like keratin treatment,” says Dr Aashna Kanchwala.

Known for its soothing properties, aloe vera helps to calm the scalp and can promote healthier hair growth.

It is rich in vitamins and enzymes that nourish the hair cuticle.

How to make a flaxseed keratin hair mask?

Creating this fabulous hair mask is easy and requires only three ingredients. Here’s how you can whip it up at home!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of white rice

1/2 cup of flaxseed

1 fresh aloe vera leaf

1 glass of water

Instructions:

Cook the rice and flaxseed:

In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of rice with 1/2 cup of flaxseeds.

Add 1 glass of water and bring to a boil.

Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Keep an eye on it! You’ll know it’s ready when the rice releases a white starch and the flaxseeds lose their slimy texture.

Filter the mixture:

Please turn off the heat and carefully filter the mixture into a bowl while it’s still hot. Let it cool to room temperature.

Blend the mask:

Take the pulp from the fresh aloe vera leaf and add it to the cooled rice and flaxseed mixture.

Blend everything until you achieve a smooth, mask-like consistency.

Apply the mask:

Part your hair and apply the mask generously to your scalp, hair roots, and the lengths of your hair.

Make sure to coat your hair evenly for the best results.

Let it sit:

Leave the mask on your hair for about an hour. This allows the nutrients to penetrate your hair shafts effectively.

Rinse:

After an hour, wash off the mask with lukewarm water. You may follow with a gentle shampoo, depending on your hair type.

How often to use flaxseed hair mask?

You can enjoy the benefits of this flaxseed keratin treatment once a week or whenever you want your hair to shine bright and feel smooth.

Is a flaxseed hair mask safe to use on hair?

This DIY hair mask is a natural treatment that is generally safe for most hair types. However, as with any new product, it’s a good idea to do a patch test first. Apply a small amount of the mask to a discreet area of your scalp to check for any potential allergic reactions before using it on your entire head.

Choosing a DIY flaxseed keratin treatment with rice and aloe vera not only saves money compared to expensive salon options but is also a natural way to achieve beautiful, healthy hair. Give this flaxseed keratin treatment a try, and prepare to wow everyone with your gorgeous, shiny, and smooth hair! It’s amazing what a little bit of nature can do for your locks.