Natural Cures

DIY flaxseed gel for hair: A natural way to moisturise and strengthen your mane

Know the benefits of flaxseed gel for hair care! Learn how to make this nourishing DIY gel for frizz control, growth, and natural styling.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 27 Jul 2025, 10:00 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Aashna Kanchwala
Skin & Hair
Apply flaxseed gel and never see dandruff on your scalp! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Have you been struggling to keep your hair in place? Turning to commercial hair sprays and gels may seem like an easy fix, but they often contain harsh chemicals that can cause buildup and breakage. Thankfully, there’s a natural alternative that’s not only effective but also simple to make—flaxseed gel for hair! It is an incredible natural alternative to commercial hair products. Its benefits extend beyond just styling; it nourishes, soothes, and protects your hair from damage. By opting for this DIY solution, you can ensure that your hair remains healthy and beautiful without resorting to harsh chemicals.

What does flaxseed gel do to your hair?

Flaxseed is known for its numerous health benefits, and its use for hair care is no exception. “Flaxseed gel for hair is particularly remarkable; unlike traditional hair products filled with plasticisers, fragrances, and other harmful additives, flaxseed gel harnesses the power of nature to provide nourishment and styling without dangerous side effects.”, cosmetologist Dr Aashna Kanchwala tells Health Shots.

Benefits of flaxseed gel for hair

With these benefits, it’s no wonder that flaxseed has gained popularity as a superstar ingredient in beauty and wellness.

  1. Nourishing oils: Flaxseeds release natural oils when cooked, which help moisturise and strengthen hair.
  2. Frizz control: The gel helps seal hair cuticles and reduce frizz, resulting in smoother, more manageable strands.
  3. Omega-3 fatty acids: These essential fatty acids promote healthy hair growth and reduce inflammation on the scalp.
  4. B vitamins: Flaxseeds are rich in B vitamins that fortify hair follicles, encouraging faster growth.
  5. Vitamin E: This antioxidant helps to combat free radical damage, supporting a healthy scalp and hair.

DIY flaxseed hair gel recipe

Making your flaxseed gel for hair at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients you likely have in your kitchen. Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing exactly what’s in your hair product!

If your hair growth has stopped, try using flaxseed hair gel, as it is power-packed with all the essential nutrients your hair needs, especially omega-3 fatty acids. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Ingredients needed:

  • 4 tbsp flaxseeds
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tbsp clear aloe vera gel
  • 2 vitamin E capsules
  • 2 tsp almond oil

Instructions:

  1. Boil the water: In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
  2. Add flaxseeds: Once the water is boiling, add the flaxseeds and reduce the heat to a simmer.
  3. Cook: Allow the mixture to cook for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep an eye on it as it thickens into a gel-like consistency.
  4. Strain: Once the mixture has thickened, turn off the heat. Carefully strain the mixture through a fine strainer or muslin cloth into a bowl to separate the gel from the seeds.
  5. Cool and mix: Once the gel has cooled slightly, add the aloe vera gel, the contents of the vitamin E capsules, and the almond oil. Whisk everything together until you achieve a smooth, gel-like consistency.
  6. Store: Pour the gel into a clean jar and store it in a cool, dry place.

How to use flaxseed gel for hair?

To get the best results from your homemade flaxseed gel for hair, Dr Kanchwala shares these simple steps:

  1. Application: Start with a dollop of gel in your hands. Apply it to your hair lengthwise, using a “praying hands” motion to ensure even distribution.
  2. Style: Use light hands to clump your hair or finger coil it, depending on your desired style.
  3. Dry: Allow your hair to air dry or use a diffuser setting on your blow dryer if you’re in a hurry.

Tips for best results

  • Experiment: The amount of gel you use may vary depending on your hair type and desired hold. Experiment with different amounts to find what works best for you.
  • Storage: Flaxseed gel can last for about 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator. Make smaller batches if you prefer fresh gel.
  • Enhancements: Feel free to customise the recipe by adding essential oils for fragrance or other beneficial ingredients, such as coconut oil, to enhance moisture.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

