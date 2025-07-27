DIY flaxseed gel for hair: A natural way to moisturise and strengthen your mane

Know the benefits of flaxseed gel for hair care! Learn how to make this nourishing DIY gel for frizz control, growth, and natural styling.

Have you been struggling to keep your hair in place? Turning to commercial hair sprays and gels may seem like an easy fix, but they often contain harsh chemicals that can cause buildup and breakage. Thankfully, there’s a natural alternative that’s not only effective but also simple to make—flaxseed gel for hair! It is an incredible natural alternative to commercial hair products. Its benefits extend beyond just styling; it nourishes, soothes, and protects your hair from damage. By opting for this DIY solution, you can ensure that your hair remains healthy and beautiful without resorting to harsh chemicals.

What does flaxseed gel do to your hair?

Flaxseed is known for its numerous health benefits, and its use for hair care is no exception. “Flaxseed gel for hair is particularly remarkable; unlike traditional hair products filled with plasticisers, fragrances, and other harmful additives, flaxseed gel harnesses the power of nature to provide nourishment and styling without dangerous side effects.”, cosmetologist Dr Aashna Kanchwala tells Health Shots.

Benefits of flaxseed gel for hair

With these benefits, it’s no wonder that flaxseed has gained popularity as a superstar ingredient in beauty and wellness.

Nourishing oils: Flaxseeds release natural oils when cooked, which help moisturise and strengthen hair. Frizz control: The gel helps seal hair cuticles and reduce frizz, resulting in smoother, more manageable strands. Omega-3 fatty acids: These essential fatty acids promote healthy hair growth and reduce inflammation on the scalp. B vitamins: Flaxseeds are rich in B vitamins that fortify hair follicles, encouraging faster growth. Vitamin E: This antioxidant helps to combat free radical damage, supporting a healthy scalp and hair.

DIY flaxseed hair gel recipe

Making your flaxseed gel for hair at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients you likely have in your kitchen. Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing exactly what’s in your hair product!

Ingredients needed:

4 tbsp flaxseeds

2 cups water

1 tbsp clear aloe vera gel

2 vitamin E capsules

2 tsp almond oil

Instructions:

Boil the water: In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add flaxseeds: Once the water is boiling, add the Once the water is boiling, add the flaxseeds and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook: Allow the mixture to cook for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep an eye on it as it thickens into a gel-like consistency. Strain: Once the mixture has thickened, turn off the heat. Carefully strain the mixture through a fine strainer or muslin cloth into a bowl to separate the gel from the seeds. Cool and mix: Once the gel has cooled slightly, add the aloe vera gel, the contents of the vitamin E capsules, and the almond oil. Whisk everything together until you achieve a smooth, gel-like consistency. Store: Pour the gel into a clean jar and store it in a cool, dry place.

How to use flaxseed gel for hair?

To get the best results from your homemade flaxseed gel for hair, Dr Kanchwala shares these simple steps:

Application: Start with a dollop of gel in your hands. Apply it to your hair lengthwise, using a “praying hands” motion to ensure even distribution. Style: Use light hands to clump your hair or finger coil it, depending on your desired style. Dry: Allow your hair to air dry or use a diffuser setting on your blow dryer if you’re in a hurry.

Tips for best results