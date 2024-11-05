7 essential oils for psoriasis that will soothe the symptoms

Chat with
Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that can turn your skin red, and leave you with raised skin lesions, itching and burning sensation. You can keep the condition under control by applying creams and ointments recommended by your doctor. Exposure to ultraviolet light may also be part of your treatment plan. If you want to add more products to your skincare routine, include essential oils. You may get relief by using essential oils for psoriasis. Oils such as tea tree oil, lavender, and chamomile may be helpful in soothing the symptoms when applied to your skin.
Psoriasis is a non-contagious chronic autoimmune skin disorder where skin cells multiply fast, and lead to the accumulation of cells on the surface. “This results in thick, scaly patches that can itch, crack, or bleed,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It can last for a long time with periods of remission as well as flare-ups. The painful condition affects about 100 million people in the world, according to a 2016 World Health Organization report on psoriasis.
There are different types, with plaque psoriasis being the most common kind, according to the US National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases. It appears as raised, red skin patches covered by scales in silvery-white colour.
Common psoriasis symptoms include:
“Essential oils contain anti-inflammatory, moisturising, and soothing properties that help alleviate symptoms of psoriasis,” says the expert. Including essential oils for psoriasis may help:
“You need to remember that essential oils cannot cure psoriasis, but they can complement treatments recommended by doctors,” says the expert. Corticosteroids are usually recommended to reduce inflammation and itching. “Vitamin D analogs (like calcipotriol) can help slow skin cell production, and coal tar and salicylic acid can help remove scales and soften skin. Exposure to ultraviolet B light may slow the growth of skin cells,” says the expert.
Using these oils for psoriasis can help you manage the symptoms of this skin condition:
Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil may reduce irritation and prevent infections on open lesions. Terpinen-4-ol, which is the major constituent of tea tree oil, has potent anti-inflammatory properties. Terpinen-4-ol may be used as an agent against psoriasis, according to a research published in the Pharmacology and Physiology journal in 2012.
Known for its soothing effects, lavender can reduce redness, swelling, and itching. “It may also promote relaxation and help manage stress, reducing flare-ups,” says Dr Malhotra. During a 2020 study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, topical application of lavender oil showed nearly 74 percent recovery in people with psoriasis.
It can act as an anti-inflammatory agent, and help to reduce redness and discomfort. Its antibacterial properties can protect cracked skin from infections. During a 2019 study published in the Food Science And Nutrition journal, researchers found that applying bergamot essential oil can decrease psoriatic plaques, and increase skin collagen content.
Eucalyptus oil can provide a cooling effect on the skin. This can help relieving itching and discomfort associated with this condition. Keeping skin moisturised is very important, as cracked and dry skin is a common symptom. “Applying this essential oil can also help moisturise dry patches and promote faster healing,” says Dr Malhotra.
It contains potent anti-inflammatory properties that can calm irritated skin. It may be helpful in reducing the itching and cracking of skin. During a research published in the Pharmaceutics journal in 2023, the topical application of chamomile was found to be equivalent to that of hydrocortisone, which is used for psoriasis treatment. The research suggested that chamomile oil could be safely used to treat psoriasis.
This oil may promote skin regeneration and help reduce scarring from lesions. It may also support overall skin health and reduce inflammation. During a 2022 study, published in the Research Journal Of Pharmacognosy, significant alleviation of psoriasis symptoms was noticed in participants who used a cream containing Frankincense, and pumpkin oils, and licorice aqueous extract.
Peppermint oil has a cooling property that may alleviate itching and irritation. “It can also relieve joint pain associated with psoriatic arthritis, which is a type of inflammatory arthritis that sometimes affects people with psoriasis,” says the expert.
While it can be an effective way to soothe the symptoms, you should know how to use essential oils for psoriasis:
Using essential oils for psoriasis are considered safe but here are a few things you need to keep in mind to protect yourself:
You can integrate essential oils with other treatments and maintain a healthy lifestyle to better manage the symptoms of psoriasis. However, check with your doctor before using essential oils for psoriasis.
