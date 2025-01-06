Dragon fruit benefits for skin: 7 ways to make it glow naturally

When it comes to your skin, there are many dragon fruit benefits such as reducing acne and glowing skin that you can take advantage of. Check out some of the ways to use the fruit for your skin.

If you are looking for natural ways to make your skin glow, including dragon fruit in your skincare regime is a must. There are many dragon fruit benefits for skin that you might not know. It is rich in antioxidants as well as vitamin C, which can be very good for your skin. Not only does it help in reducing acne, but it can also prevent the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Also, dragon fruit can be used to treat mild wounds. If you wondering how to include the fruit in your skincare routine, check out some of the ways listed below!

Can dragon fruit help skin?

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins C, B3 and E, and natural hydrating properties, there are many dragon fruit benefits for skin that you must know. Dragon fruit is well known for its antioxidant potential due to the presence of polyphenols, a category of compounds present in its peel and flesh, states a study published in Hybrid Advances. “All these nutrients help fight bacteria, boost collagen production, and maintain skin elasticity to give your skin a brighter and youthful appearance. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritated skin and reduce redness,” explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.

5 dragon fruit benefits for skin

Here are some dragon fruit benefits for skin that will give it a natural glow.

1.Rich in antioxidants

One of the biggest dragon fruit benefits for skin is that it is filled with antioxidants, in addition to vitamin C and betalains (pigments that are healthy for skin). These compounds neutralise free radicals that lead to premature ageing and skin damage. Regular application of a dragon fruit mask or consumption of the fruit may help decrease wrinkles, fine lines and age spots, thus helping you get a youthful appearance. Every part of the fruit has antioxidants. According to a study, published in the Pharmacognosy Journal, the antioxidant activity present in red dragon fruit flesh is 78.23%, stem is 79.13%, root is 8.64%, and skin is 11.24%.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Promotes collagen production

The vitamin C present in dragon fruit plays a vital role in collagen production. This is one of the best dragon fruit benefits for skin. There are many uses of collagen, including helping to keep the skin elastic and firm. It also helps prevent the appearance of wrinkles as well as fine lines. “This makes it more plump, smooth and resilient against environmental damage,” explains Dr Kuri.

3. Hydrates and moisturises skin

One of the best dragon fruit benefits for skin is that it helps to keep it hydrated. This fruit has a high level of water content which helps hydrate and moisturise the skin. It prevents dryness and flakiness when used or consumed regularly, and helps to keep the skin healthy, supple and glowing. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research also states that one of the most pertinent dragon fruit benefits is that it helps to treat sunburn due to its power to moisturise the skin.

4. Soothes inflammation and reduces Acne

Other dragon fruit benefits for skin stem from its anti-inflammatory properties. A study, published in the journal Food Chemistry Advances, states that dragon fruit extracted colorant has anti-bacterial properties against all the tested bacterial strains. It can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness caused by acne, eczema or sunburn. Its natural antibacterial properties also prevent acne breakout and help keep skin clear.

5. Repairs and heals skin

Dragon fruit contains many vital nutrients such as vitamins B3 and E, which repair and regenerate the skin. A study, published in the journal Hybrid Advances, states that dragon fruit are well known to aid in the healing process of wounds. So this ability to heal minor wounds as well as repair the damage caused by UV radiation and reduce scarring, making the skin healthier over time are some of the best dragon fruit benefits for skin.

Dragon fruit benefits for skin: How to use it?

There are many dragon fruit benefits for skin. Here are some ways to include fruit in your skincare routine:

1. Dragon fruit and honey mask: Mix 2 tbsp of dragon fruit pulp with 1 tsp of honey and apply to the skin. Then leave for 20 minutes and rinse for a hydrating and glowing skin.

2. Dragon fruit and yoghurt mask: Mix 2 tbsp of the fruit pulp with 1 tbsp of plain yoghurt and apply it on the face for 15-20 minutes. Rinse for a bright and even skin tone.

3. Dragon fruit and aloe vera mask: Mix dragon fruit pulp with 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel, apply and rinse after 20 minutes for fresh skin. It helps to relax the skin along with reducing irritation as well as sunburn.

4. Dragon fruit and oatmeal scrub: Mix 2 tbsp of dragon fruit pulp with 1 tbsp of oatmeal (optional – 1 tsp coconut oil), and gently rub in circular motions. It acts as an exfoliator, getting rid of dead skin cells and resulting in smooth skin.

5. Dragon fruit and lemon mask: Mix the pulp with ½ tsp of fresh lemon juice and apply it for 15 mins. Rinse to minimize excess oil and tighten the skin.

6. Dragon fruit and sugar lip scrub: Mix 1 tbsp of this fruit pulp, 1 tsp sugar and ½ tsp olive oil. Scrub this mixture gently on the skin and rinse for soft lips.

7. Dragon fruit and turmeric mask: Mix 2 tbsp of the dragon fruit pulp with ½ tsp turmeric and apply on acne-prone areas of the skin. Rinse off after 15 minutes to help fight acne and reduce irritation.

Side effects of using dragon fruit for skin

When it comes to skin, there are many dragon fruit benefits. However, while the fruit is usually not toxic for the skin, some may still suffer from mild side effects. “It can cause allergic reactions, such as redness, itching or irritation for people with sensitive skin. It also causes discomfort when applied on wounded skin or overused,” says Dr Kuri. It’s best to undergo a patch test first for dragon fruit-based products before their application, to ensure that the product is not causing any adverse reactions.