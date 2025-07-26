This DIY rice water hair treatment is a must-try for natural hair growth!

Learn the benefits of rice water for hair growth! Try this simple DIY treatment to naturally nourish and strengthen your hair.

Every woman dreams of shiny, voluminous hair that turns heads. However, if you were to ask a room full of women, not everyone would raise their hands when it comes to having that desired mane. In fact, according to Harvard Health Publishing, hair loss is a common issue that affects nearly one-third of women. Moreover, as women age—especially post-menopause—around two-thirds experience bald spots or thinning hair. If you find yourself among this number, you’ve likely experimented with various shampoos and hair treatments in your quest for healthier hair. One option worth exploring is rice water for hair growth. This powerful natural remedy can be found in your kitchen.

Benefits of rice water for hair

You may associate rice primarily with carbohydrates, making it a staple in our diets. Still, it is often cut from weight loss plans. However, these same carbohydrates can work wonders for your hair! Rice water for hair is gaining popularity due to its nourishing properties, as reported in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Herbal Technology.

Here’s how:

Inositol power: Rice water is abundant in inositol, a carbohydrate known to repair and stimulate hair growth.

Balanced pH: The pH level of rice water is close to that of hair, which helps to prevent damage and breakage.

Vitamin boost: It’s packed with vitamins B and E, both of which nourish your hair and improve its texture.

Soothing element: Rice water can help alleviate scalp inflammation, reduce dandruff, and improve hair elasticity.

Does rice water actually promote hair growth?

“Rice water for hair supports growth by providing essential nutrients, including amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants. This rich cocktail strengthens hair roots, preventing breakage and leading to longer, healthier hair strands,” explains Dr Chanchal Sharma.

How to make rice water for hair?

Creating rice water for hair is simple and can be done with just a few ingredients you likely have in your kitchen.

Wash the rice: Take one cup of rice and rinse it thoroughly under running water. Add water: Pour in two cups of water and let it sit for 30 minutes. Strain: After 30 minutes, strain the rice and transfer the liquid to a clean container.

How to use rice water for hair growth

Once you have prepared the rice water, here’s how to use it for best results:

Application: Massage the rice water into your scalp and hair, ensuring it’s evenly distributed. Rinse: Leave it on for around 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing it out with cool water.

Rice water benefits with other natural ingredients

For even more benefits from your rice water treatment for hair, consider supplementing it with additional natural ingredients, as recommended by Dr Sharma.

Here are some great additions:

1. Amla (indian gooseberry): Amla isn’t just for eating! Mixing it with rice water can provide additional benefits since it’s rich in vitamin C. This vitamin nourishes hair follicles, promotes growth, and helps reduce hair loss.

2. Fenugreek seeds: Known for their high protein content, fenugreek seeds can fortify your hair. When combined with rice water, they not only help in strengthening hair but also decrease breakage, leading to healthier locks.

3. Rosemary oil: Rosemary oil has been touted for its potential to improve blood circulation in the scalp, encouraging hair growth. Incorporating a few drops into your rice water can amplify its effectiveness.

Can you be allergic to rice water?

While rice water for hair is generally recognised as safe, some individuals may experience allergic reactions. If you experience any adverse effects—like itching or redness—it’s wise to stop use immediately. Additionally, those with oily hair or scalp may want to avoid rice water, as it could make their hair feel greasy by stripping it of its natural oils.

How often should you use rice water on your hair?

To achieve the best results without potential drawbacks, it’s recommended to use rice water for hair once or twice a week. This routine will help promote hair growth, strengthen your strands, and minimise breakage. Feel free to experiment with it as a leave-in conditioner, especially when combined with other natural ingredients.