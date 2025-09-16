DIY lip balms you can make at home for soft, kissable lips

Struggling with dull, dry, and chapped lips? This season doesn’t mean you have to deal with these issues. There’s a delightful solution waiting right in your kitchen: DIY lip balms! The post-monsoon takes a toll on our precious lips. Since they lack the natural glands that keep them moisturised, we need to give them some extra TLC to avoid dryness and chapping. Spoiler: it’s easier than you think! With just a little bit of care, you can achieve those soft and glossy lips you’ve always wanted.

What are the benefits of (making your own) DIY lip balm?

Why are we recommending homemade lip balms over store-bought ones? DIY lip balms are made from natural, easy-to-find ingredients that feel amazing on dry lips. “By opting for high-quality, natural ingredients, you can avoid harsh chemicals and mineral oils, giving your lips the pampering they deserve”, dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan tells Health Shots.

How to make DIY lip balm at home?

Dive into the enticing world of DIY lip balms that will leave you with soft, kissable lips!

DIY Shea butter lip balm

If you’re looking for something super nourishing, look no further than this shea butter lip balm. It’s rich and creamy and will make your lips feel pampered.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Heat one tablespoon of castor oil, one tablespoon of shea butter, and two tablespoons of coconut oil in a water bath or double boiler.

Once everything has melted, add some powdered beetroot for natural colour and ¼ teaspoon of grapefruit essential oil for a delightful scent.

Stir well, transfer to containers, and let it set.

2. Lemon and raspberry lip balm

This zesty twist on lip balm is not just refreshing; it also keeps your lips moisturised and prevents them from becoming flaky and cracked.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Start by melting two tablespoons of coconut oil in the microwave.

Add two teaspoons of raspberry gelatin and mix well.

Microwave again for about 15 seconds, then stir in three drops of lemon essential oil.

Transfer to a container and let it cool. Your refreshing lip balm is ready!

3. DIY Chocolate lip balm

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Not only is it a delicious treat, but it also has fantastic properties that can moisturise and protect your lips from pollution. You’re going to want to lick your lips with this one!

Here’s how to prepare it:

In a water bath, melt two teaspoons of olive wax and one teaspoon of coconut oil together.

Once melted, add one teaspoon of cocoa powder, one teaspoon of jojoba oil, and a few drops of tea tree oil.

Mix well and pour into lip balm tubes. Let them solidify before using.

4. Coconut lip balm:

Coconut oil is another excellent ingredient that does wonders for lip hydration. This simple recipe will keep your lips looking soft and dewy all day long.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Mix equal parts of coconut oil and petroleum jelly.

Transfer the mixture into an airtight container and freeze for about 30 minutes.

Add a drop or two of your favourite essential oil to elevate the aroma.

5. Honey lip balm

Honey is a superstar when it comes to natural moisturisers. Not only does it hydrate your lips, but it also acts as a natural preservative. Quick and easy to make, this lip balm is perfect for anyone looking to ditch chapped lips.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Mix a few drops of honey with glycerine or vaseline.

Alternatively, you can combine honey with some coconut oil and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil for a soothing scent.

How to get pink lips?

While these DIY lip balms are sure to make a difference in your lip care routine, don’t forget to hydrate from within! “Drinking an adequate amount of water is important to keep your lips (and body) hydrated”, says the dermatologist. Even the best lip balms won’t save your lips if you’re not drinking enough water.