DIY lip balms you can make at home for soft, kissable lips

Struggling with dull, dry, and chapped lips? This season doesn’t mean you have to deal with these issues. There’s a delightful solution waiting right in your kitchen: DIY lip balms! The post-monsoon takes a toll on our precious lips. Since they lack the natural glands that keep them moisturised, we need to give them some extra TLC to avoid dryness and chapping. Spoiler: it’s easier than you think! With just a little bit of care, you can achieve those soft and glossy lips you’ve always wanted.
Why are we recommending homemade lip balms over store-bought ones? DIY lip balms are made from natural, easy-to-find ingredients that feel amazing on dry lips. “By opting for high-quality, natural ingredients, you can avoid harsh chemicals and mineral oils, giving your lips the pampering they deserve”, dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan tells Health Shots.
Dive into the enticing world of DIY lip balms that will leave you with soft, kissable lips!
Here’s how to prepare it:
This zesty twist on lip balm is not just refreshing; it also keeps your lips moisturised and prevents them from becoming flaky and cracked.
Here’s how to prepare it:
Who doesn’t love chocolate? Not only is it a delicious treat, but it also has fantastic properties that can moisturise and protect your lips from pollution. You’re going to want to lick your lips with this one!
Here’s how to prepare it:
Coconut oil is another excellent ingredient that does wonders for lip hydration. This simple recipe will keep your lips looking soft and dewy all day long.
Here’s how to prepare it:
Honey is a superstar when it comes to natural moisturisers. Not only does it hydrate your lips, but it also acts as a natural preservative. Quick and easy to make, this lip balm is perfect for anyone looking to ditch chapped lips.
Here’s how to prepare it:
While these DIY lip balms are sure to make a difference in your lip care routine, don’t forget to hydrate from within! “Drinking an adequate amount of water is important to keep your lips (and body) hydrated”, says the dermatologist. Even the best lip balms won’t save your lips if you’re not drinking enough water.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.