Use custard apples for skin to get an instant glow

Using custard apples for skin can help in hydration and protection from sun damage. Know how to incorporate it into your skincare routine.

With so many skincare ingredients, we often forget to use natural remedies that can do wonders for your skin. While lemons and tomatoes are often touted for their benefits, using custard apples for skin can also give you a beautiful glow. This hidden weapon for radiant skin is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and important minerals, and provides numerous skin benefits. From fighting free radicals to hydrating and nourishing your skin, custard apples can work wonders in your skincare routine. Adding the fruit in DIY scrubs and packs can help you get naturally bright skin instantly.

What is a custard apple?

Custard apple, also known as annona squamosa, is a tropical fruit endemic to Central and South America. It is recognised by its heart-shaped design, green tint, and rough exterior, as found in a study published in the journal Biomolecules. The fruit within is creamy, sweet, and sometimes tart. They are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as minerals like potassium and iron. They are also high in fibre, which aids digestion, satiety, and weight loss. Plus, using custard apples for skin can help you get a glowing and beautiful look.

Benefits of custard apples for skin

Here are some of the potential benefits of custard apples for skin:

1. Rich in antioxidants

It is high in antioxidants, making it an effective weapon against cellular damage. This tropical fruit has various kinds of compounds that neutralise damaging free radicals, which can cause premature ageing and chronic diseases. One of the essential ingredients is vitamin C, as found in a study published in the International Journal For Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology. It plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis, a protein essential for skin elasticity and firmness. By boosting collagen production, vitamin C helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, it acts as a potent free radical scavenger, neutralising harmful molecules that can damage skin cells.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Hydrates your skin

Another reason to use custard apples for skin is that is it a natural humectant, which means it can attract and retain moisture. This makes it an ideal fruit for hydrating the skin. “Its high water content replenishes skin hydration levels, avoiding dryness and flakiness,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. Plus, the fruit contains important fatty acids, which form a protective barrier on the skin, retaining moisture and preventing dehydration. It can also help your skin stay smooth, supple, and radiant by providing the necessary hydration. Whether you use a custard apple face mask or eat the fruit, you can benefit from its natural moisturising properties.

3. High in anti-inflammatory properties

Using custard apples for skin is also beneficial as the fruit has potent anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve and calm it. It contains several components, including flavonoids and other bioactive substances, that contribute to its anti-inflammatory effects, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety. Flavonoids, in particular, are strong antioxidants that help to neutralise damaging free radicals. These free radicals can cause inflammation in the skin, resulting in redness, swelling, and other symptoms. Custard apple, which reduces inflammation, can help treat acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Plus, it includes substances that can reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines, which are molecules which lead to the response of inflammation. This reduces general irritation in the skin, making a calmer and healthier look.

4. Protects from UV rays

It can also help with sun protection. “The fruit is packed with powerful antioxidants to shield your skin from the damaging effects of UV rays,” says the expert. A high vitamin C content is essential for skin protection. It promotes collagen formation, a protein necessary for preserving skin elasticity and firmness, thereby healing sun-damaged skin and avoiding premature ageing. Plus, using custard apples for skin is beneficial as it has antioxidants such as flavonoids and carotenoids that serve as naturally occurring sunscreens. These substances assist to neutralise free radicals produced by UV exposure, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of sunburn. By including custard apples into your diet or skincare routine, you can use its antioxidant capabilities to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging effects.

How to use custard apples for skin?

Here are some easy ways to use custard apples for skin for a radiant and clear appearance:

1. Hydrating custard apple face mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 tablespoon of honey

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add honey and mix well.

Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

2. Glowing custard apple scrub

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 tablespoon of sugar

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add sugar and mix well.

Gently scrub your face and neck with the mixture.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

3. Soothing custard apple face pack

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add yogurt and mix well.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

4. Anti-ageing custard apple and turmeric mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add turmeric powder and mix well.

Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

5. Nourishing custard apple and avocado mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1/2 ripe avocado

Method:

Mash the custard apple and avocado into a smooth paste.

Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

6. Custard apple and lemon juice mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add lemon juice and mix well.

Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

7. Hydrating custard apple and rose water toner

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 cup of rose water

Method:

Mash the custard apple into a smooth paste.

Add rose water and mix well.

Strain the mixture to remove any pulp.

Store the toner in a clean, airtight bottle.

Apply the toner to your face and neck after cleansing.

Side effects of custard apples for skin

Generally, using custard apples for skin are safe. However, as with any natural product, individual skin reactions can vary. Some potential side effects to be aware of include:

If you have sensitive skin or allergies to custard apple, you may experience allergic reactions like redness, itching, or swelling.

In some cases, using too much can irritate the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin.

What to do to avoid these side effects?

Before using custard apples for skin, do a patch test to check for any adverse reactions.

Begin with infrequent use and gradually increase the frequency as your skin adjusts.

Use ripe custard apples in order to reap the maximum benefits and avoid irritation.

After using a custard apple-based mask or scrub, rinse your skin thoroughly with lukewarm water.

If you experience any severe skin reactions, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.