Cocoa butter for face: Say goodbye to dry skin this winter with this natural moisturiser

One of the best ways to moisturise skin is to use cocoa butter for face. It has more benefits for the skin, which is why it should be part of your winter skincare routine.

If you love sweets, you will associate cocoa butter with all things chocolate. Right from chocolate bars to finger-licking good cake to chocolate flavoured ice cream, this natural fat is a key ingredient in several desserts. It is also a starring ingredient in multiple skin and haircare products. In fact, you will find many people, especially with dry skin and hair, using products with this ingredient to keep moisturise intact. With dryness being a big concern in cold weather, including it in your winter skincare routine would be a good idea. But there are more benefits of using cocoa butter for face.

What is cocoa butter?

It is a light yellow-coloured natural substance extracted from cocoa beans, which are the seeds of the cacao tree. This butter is a triglyceride, a type of fat, according to research published in the Foods journal in 2020. “The rich, creamy substance with a faint chocolate aroma is widely used in skincare products like lotions, creams, and lip balms,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.

To extract cocoa butter, also called theobroma oil, the beans are taken out of the big cacao plant. Then the beans are roasted, stripped, and pressed after which the cocoa butter gets separated. The rest of it is processed into cocoa powder. It is available as an unrefined block, or found as an active ingredient in skincare products and hair conditioners.

What are the benefits of cocoa butter for face?

Here are some of the reasons why you should use cocoa butter for face:

1. Moisturises your skin

Honey may be the preferred natural emollient for many people with dry skin. You can also use cocoa butter for face, as it is a popular natural emollient. “When applied, it forms a protective barrier on the skin so that moisture gets trapped and so, helps to prevent dryness. “This can be especially helpful for those with dry or dehydrated skin,” says the expert.

2. Anti-ageing effects

It may help to prevent premature skin ageing. During a 2022 study published in the Molecules journal, flavonoids such as epicatechin, found in cocoa, had an anti-ageing effect in rodents. Use cocoa butter for face, as it may help improve skin elasticity, and in turn, potentially help in reducing the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles. “This is due to its high content of fatty acids, which can help nourish and plump the skin,” says Dr Yadav.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

Use cocoa butter for face, as it may have anti-inflammatory properties. Due to this, this ingredient can help soothe irritated or inflamed skin. “This may be particularly beneficial for people who have conditions like eczema and psoriasis that lead to rash and itching,” says the expert.

4. Contains antioxidants

Cocoa butter may help to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules known for contributing to premature ageing. This protection may be possible, as cocoa components have antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties beneficial for the skin, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2014.

5. Sun protection

Cocoa butter contains natural compounds that may offer some protection against the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Cocoa has a photoprotective function, which can help to deal with the damaging effects of sunlight, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2014. “However, it’s important to note that cocoa butter alone is not a sufficient sunscreen and should not be used as a substitute for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or higher,” notes the expert.

When to use cocoa butter for face?

You can use cocoa butter for face both during the day and night. “However, it may be more beneficial to apply it before going to bed, as this allows the skin to absorb the nutrients apart from moisture from the cocoa butter during nighttime,” says the expert. When you wake up the following morning, your skin will feel hydrated and nourished.

“Regular use of cocoa butter for face may help improve the overall texture and tone of the skin. It can leave your skin feeling softer, and more radiant,” says Dr Yadav.

How to choose cocoa butter for face?

When choosing cocoa butter for your face, consider these tips:

Purity : Look for 100 percent pure cocoa butter without added ingredients or fragrances, as these can irritate your skin.

: Look for 100 percent pure cocoa butter without added ingredients or fragrances, as these can irritate your skin. Skin type : If you have oily skin, look for non-comedogenic cocoa butter, which means it won’t clog your pores.

: If you have oily skin, look for non-comedogenic cocoa butter, which means it won’t clog your pores. Additional ingredients : Some cocoa butter products contain other beneficial ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, or essential oils. Choose one that suits your skin’s needs or take advice from your doctor, especially if you have sensitive skin.

: Some cocoa butter products contain other beneficial ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, or essential oils. Choose one that suits your skin’s needs or take advice from your doctor, especially if you have sensitive skin. Patch test: Before using cocoa butter for face, do a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any allergic reactions.

How to use cocoa butter for face?

You can directly apply a cocoa butter block to your face, but it is better to use a skincare product with cocoa butter as the main ingredient. The butter block has a heavy consistency, which can clog pores and lead to acne especially if you have oily skin.

Cleanse your face thoroughly with water and a gentle face wash.

Apply a small amount of a product with cocoa butter to your fingertips.

Gently massage it into your skin in a circular motion, and pay special attention to dry areas.

Allow the cocoa butter to absorb completely before applying makeup or going to bed.

What are the side effects of using cocoa butter for face?

Using cocoa butter for face is safe for most people, but some may experience side effects, such as:

Acne breakouts : Excessive use of cocoa butter can clog pores and lead to breakouts in some people, especially those with oily or acne-prone skin.

: Excessive use of cocoa butter can clog pores and lead to breakouts in some people, especially those with oily or acne-prone skin. Allergic reactions : Some people may be allergic to cocoa butter, which can cause a rash, and itching.

: Some people may be allergic to cocoa butter, which can cause a rash, and itching. Skin irritation: Use cocoa butter for face with caution, as it can irritate the skin, especially if it’s applied too thickly or if the skin is already irritated.

You can use cocoa butter for face, as it can offer benefits for your skin. However, it’s important to use it correctly and to be aware of the potential side effects of this natural substance. If you experience any side effects from using this fat, consult a doctor.