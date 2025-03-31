4 chikoo benefits for skin including anti-ageing and brightening

There are many chikoo benefits that can help you get beautiful skin. Check out some of the ways to incorporate it into your skincare regime.

Looking for ways to make your skin glow naturally? Including chikoos in your beauty routine might help you. There are many chikoo benefits when it comes to your skin health. This sweet, grainy delight, with its subtle caramel notes, isn’t just a treat for the taste buds; it’s a natural elixir for radiant and healthy skin. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and essential minerals, chikoo offers a holistic approach to skincare, working from the inside out. From combating the signs of ageing to providing deep hydration, the fruit has a surprising range of benefits. Check out various chikoo benefits for the skin and how to use it.

Important chikoo benefits for skin

Here are some chikoo benefits that can help give your skin a natural glow.

1. Gives hydration

Among the many chikoo benefits for skin, its ability to provide hydration stands out. Its rich vitamin E content makes it a natural moisturiser, deeply hydrating the skin. This vital nutrient helps retain moisture, preventing dryness and promoting a supple, smooth texture, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Science. Regular consumption or topical application can significantly improve skin hydration, combating issues like flakiness and dullness. By nourishing the skin from within, chikoo contributes to a healthy, dewy complexion, enhancing its natural elasticity and softness.

2. Anti-ageing effects

One of the many chikoo benefits for the skin is its ability to reverse ageing signs. “It is an excellent source of antioxidants, which work as a protective barrier against the harmful effects of free radicals. These unstable chemicals, if left unregulated, cause havoc on skin cells, hastening the ageing process,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Chikoo reduces the growth of wrinkles and fine lines by neutralising free radicals, retaining a youthful appearance. The fruit’s high antioxidant content helps to safeguard the skin’s structural integrity, boosting resilience and suppleness. Regular use can help to achieve smoother, more youthful skin, protecting against the obvious indications of premature ageing.

3. Reduces inflammation

When it comes to skincare, there are many chikoo benefits that you can take advantage of. One of these is its ability to reduce inflammation. Extracted from the chikoo fruit, the seed oil holds significant anti-inflammatory properties, making it a natural remedy for irritated skin, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Science and Research. This potent oil works to calm inflammation, effectively reducing redness and discomfort. Its soothing nature provides relief to skin conditions characterized by irritation, such as eczema or rosacea. By targeting inflammation at its source, chikoo seed oil promotes a more balanced and comfortable skin state.

4. Gives glow

There are many chikoo benefits for the skin, including the capacity to give a natural and glowing look. “The synergistic effect of chikoo’s vitamins and antioxidants cultivates a vibrant, healthy complexion. This powerful combination nourishes the skin from within, promoting a natural radiance,” says the expert. Vitamins, like A and C, support cellular health and collagen production, while antioxidants combat oxidative stress, preventing dullness. This holistic approach revitalizes the skin’s natural glow, enhancing its overall appearance.

How to use chikoo for your skin?

There are many chikoo benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include them in your skincare routine:

1. Chikoo and honey hydrating mask

Mash ripe chikoo pulp and mix it with a tablespoon of honey.

Apply the mixture to your face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

This mask hydrates and adds a natural glow.

2. Chikoo and oatmeal exfoliating scrub

Combine mashed chikoo pulp with ground oatmeal.

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions, then rinse.

This helps remove dead skin cells and promotes smoother skin.

3. Chikoo and milk soothing mask

Mix mashed chikoo with a few tablespoons of milk.

Apply the paste to your face for a calming effect, especially for irritated skin.

This mask is very soothing for dry skin.

4. Chikoo seed oil treatment

If you have chikoo seeds, extract the oil (though this can be difficult without proper equipment).

Apply a few drops of the oil to areas of irritated skin to reduce inflammation and redness.

5. Simple chikoo pulp mask

Simply mashing the ripe chikoo pulp, and applying it directly to the skin, for 15 minutes, will provide hydration, and vitamins to the skin.

6. Chikoo and yoghurt brightening mask:

Mix mashed chikoo with plain yoghurt.

Apply to the face, this will add brightness to the skin, and provide probiotics from the yoghurt

7. Chikoo and sugar scrub:

Mix mashed chikoo, with a small amount of granulated sugar.

Gently massage this scrub onto the skin, to exfoliate dead skin cells. Be very gentle when using sugar as a scrub

Important Note: Always perform a patch test before applying any DIY mask to your entire face to ensure you don’t have an allergic reaction.