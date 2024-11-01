Use chamomile for skin to get rid of acne, dryness and more!

From combatting acne to getting rid of dry skin, chamomile offers several benefits for the skin. Here's how it can benefit you and how to use it.

The chamomile plant, which produces flowers with small white petals, and a yellow center, is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits and soothing effect. No wonder why this flowering herb is an important ingredient in skincare products. Be it face wash, oils, lotions or serums, you will find this flowering plant as the star ingredient. Rich in antioxidants, it may help to fight acne or provide hydration to your skin. Clearly, it can be beneficial for people with oily or dry skin. All you need to know is how to use chamomile for skin.

What are the benefits of chamomile for skin?

Before we move on to the benefits, know about the two types of chamomile –

German chamomile, which has more proportion of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds such as chamazulene. So, this type is more beneficial for calming irritated skin and aiding in wound healing.

Roman chamomile is gentler than German counterpart and is great for sensitive skin. Though it is mild and has low concentration of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, it calms and hydrates the skin.

Irrespective of the type, chamomile’s benefits is connected to its components. It contains components like flavonoids, and terpenoids, which are responsible for its therapeutic activity, as per research published in the Pharmaceuticals journal in 2022.

Here are some of the benefits –

1. May help with eczema

The root cause of eczema, a common skin issue that causes dry skin, skin rash, and itchiness, is inflammation. Using anti-inflammatory compounds can help in dealing with eczema. “Chamomile has two potent anti-inflammatory compounds – chamazulene and alpha-bisabolol,” says dermatologist Dr Nishtha Patel. It may be used to treat eczema, and skin irritations, according to research published in Molecular Medicine Reports in 2011.

2. Skin hydration

“Chamomile has hydrating properties and can keep the skin well moisturised,” says the expert. So, people with dry and sensitive skin can use a moisturising fash wash or cream to hydrate their skin. It is gentle yet an effective skincare ingredient.

3. May combat acne

It has an anti-inflammatory characteristic and has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial effects. This can help reduce the incidence of breakouts and keeps the skin clear. Due to the antioxidant activity of chamomile extract, it can be used in natural anti-acne formulations, as per research published in the Informatics in Medicine Unlocked journal in 2019.

4. May lighten dark spots

The antioxidants in chamomile can help lighten dark spots. “This is due to the prevention of free radical damage to the body cells, which inhibits the production of skin melanin,” says the expert. This in turn, can reduce the appearance of dark spots on the face. Also, since it helps reduce inflammation and has soothing properties, its extract can be used to reduce puffiness around the eyes and lighten dark circles.

5. Wound healing

Chamomile may help heal minor wounds or acne scars. During a 2018 study published in the Infectious Disorders – Drug Targets journal, researchers found that ointment with Roman chamomile extract improved the healing and antibacterial activity in an infected wound.

How to use chamomile for skin?

For dry skin type : Choose a hydrating agent such as honey with chamomile tea or oil and apply it as mask for skin.

: Choose a hydrating agent such as honey with chamomile tea or oil and apply it as mask for skin. For oily skin : Choose a mask mixing chamomile extract and clay-based component such as kaolin because clay absorbs extra oil from the skin.

: Choose a mask mixing chamomile extract and clay-based component such as kaolin because clay absorbs extra oil from the skin. For sensitive skin: If you mix chamomile with cucumber, it can become a great homemade mask for sensitive skin and provide hydration.

Other ways to use chamomile for skin are –

Chamomile tea compress to soothe skin

Brew chamomile tea, and apply it to your skin.

After brewing, wait for it to cool down then soak a cotton pad in the tea.

Apply the compress to your skin for about 15 minutes to help soothe skin irritation, and reduce redness.

Facial steam to reduce inflammation

Add dried chamomile tea leaves to hot water.

Hover your face over the top of the bowl with the leaves and water and cover your head with a towel. This facial steam can help to deal with skin inflammation.

Tea bag for puffy eyes

Brew two chamomile tea bags in hot water.

Remove the bags from the water and let them cool down.

Lie down and put them on your closed eyelids.

Let them stay there for about 15 minutes to get rid of puffy eyes.

What are the side effects of chamomile for skin?

Even though it has benefits for skin, it may lead to some side effects –

Some people may get an allergic reaction, and end up with redness, itching, and skin rashes.

Some may develop sensitivity to sunlight after using chamomile in their skincare routine.

Direct contact with eyes may lead to eye irritation.

Using chamomile for skin can offer benefits like hydration and wound healing. Chamomile extract, oil or tea can be made part of your skincare routine. Mix it with the right ingredients, and you will find it one of the best natural ways to heal your skin.