Use chamomile for skin to get rid of acne, dryness and more!

The chamomile plant, which produces flowers with small white petals, and a yellow center, is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits and soothing effect. No wonder why this flowering herb is an important ingredient in skincare products. Be it face wash, oils, lotions or serums, you will find this flowering plant as the star ingredient. Rich in antioxidants, it may help to fight acne or provide hydration to your skin. Clearly, it can be beneficial for people with oily or dry skin. All you need to know is how to use chamomile for skin.
Before we move on to the benefits, know about the two types of chamomile –
Irrespective of the type, chamomile’s benefits is connected to its components. It contains components like flavonoids, and terpenoids, which are responsible for its therapeutic activity, as per research published in the Pharmaceuticals journal in 2022.
Here are some of the benefits –
The root cause of eczema, a common skin issue that causes dry skin, skin rash, and itchiness, is inflammation. Using anti-inflammatory compounds can help in dealing with eczema. “Chamomile has two potent anti-inflammatory compounds – chamazulene and alpha-bisabolol,” says dermatologist Dr Nishtha Patel. It may be used to treat eczema, and skin irritations, according to research published in Molecular Medicine Reports in 2011.
“Chamomile has hydrating properties and can keep the skin well moisturised,” says the expert. So, people with dry and sensitive skin can use a moisturising fash wash or cream to hydrate their skin. It is gentle yet an effective skincare ingredient.
It has an anti-inflammatory characteristic and has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial effects. This can help reduce the incidence of breakouts and keeps the skin clear. Due to the antioxidant activity of chamomile extract, it can be used in natural anti-acne formulations, as per research published in the Informatics in Medicine Unlocked journal in 2019.
The antioxidants in chamomile can help lighten dark spots. “This is due to the prevention of free radical damage to the body cells, which inhibits the production of skin melanin,” says the expert. This in turn, can reduce the appearance of dark spots on the face. Also, since it helps reduce inflammation and has soothing properties, its extract can be used to reduce puffiness around the eyes and lighten dark circles.
Chamomile may help heal minor wounds or acne scars. During a 2018 study published in the Infectious Disorders – Drug Targets journal, researchers found that ointment with Roman chamomile extract improved the healing and antibacterial activity in an infected wound.
Other ways to use chamomile for skin are –
Even though it has benefits for skin, it may lead to some side effects –
Using chamomile for skin can offer benefits like hydration and wound healing. Chamomile extract, oil or tea can be made part of your skincare routine. Mix it with the right ingredients, and you will find it one of the best natural ways to heal your skin.
