Carrot oil for hair: Try these 7 DIY hair masks this International Carrot Day

Have you tried using carrot oil for hair? You should, as it can prevent frizz, and improve the health of your scalp.

Besides giving you stronger eyes, the most common and all-time winter favourite vegetable, carrot can also help you make tresses smoother. Yes, you read that right! Carrots contain vitamins A, B6, B1, B3, B2, K, and C, as well as fibre, potassium, iron, zinc, phosphorus, beta-carotene, and antioxidants. These nutrients have the potential to enhance overall well-being and skin health. Did you know carrot oil for hair are also said to include elements like biotin that aid in hair development. So, on International Carrot Day, which falls on April 4 every year, let’s explore the benefits of carrot oil for hair and how to use carrots in our hair care routine to get silky and smooth locks.

4 important benefits of carrot oil for hair

Here are some benefits of carrot oil for hair.

1. Promotes hair growth

Carrot oil, which is high in beta-carotene and antioxidants, is thought to greatly improve scalp blood circulation, an essential component for delivering key nutrients to hair follicles and perhaps boosting growth, as found in a study published in the journal Research and Reviews in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. This increased circulation produces a more favourable environment for hair follicles to develop.

Plus, there is a widespread assumption that carrot oil for hair has the power to stimulate latent hair follicles, resulting in enhanced hair density. The oil’s high vitamin content promotes general scalp health, which is essential for strong hair development. Carrot oil seeks to feed the scalp and follicles, creating ideal conditions for hair to develop.

2. Strengthens hair

Carrot oil for hair has natural moisturising properties profoundly hydrate the follicle shaft, effectively preventing dryness, which contributes to brittleness and breaking. “This hydration process improves the hair’s overall moisture balance, increasing its strength and durability,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Additionally, the oil is claimed to increase hair elasticity, allowing it to bend and flex without snapping. This increased flexibility improves the hair’s capacity to handle the demands of regular style. Furthermore, it provides superior protection against environmental stresses including severe weather and pollution, which can weaken and destroy hair.

3. Nourishes the scalp

Carrot oil for hair is high in vitamins A and E and supplies essential nutrients directly to the scalp, promoting healthy hair development. These critical vitamins help to maintain the scalp’s delicate moisture balance, reducing dryness and irritation, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Engineering and Management. Carrot oil improves scalp health and vitality by controlling moisture levels. A well-nourished scalp, in turn, builds a solid foundation for healthy hair. This balanced atmosphere reduces scalp problems that might impede hair development. Regular use of carrot oil might help to maintain a healthy and moisturised scalp.

4. Protects from environmental damage

Carrot oil for hair’s high antioxidant content provides an important buffer against environmental aggressors, particularly UV radiation and pollution, which may severely damage hair. “These antioxidants eliminate damaging free radicals, reducing oxidative stress on hair strands,” says the expert. Carrot oil promotes structural integrity of hair by producing a protective barrier. This protective property keeps hair from becoming dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Furthermore, the oil’s capacity to reduce environmental damage aids in the maintenance of hair’s natural sheen and vitality.

How to use carrot oil for hair?

Here are DIY hair masks made from carrot oil for hair:

1. Carrot oil hair mask:

Mix 2-3 tablespoons of carrot oil with 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt.

Apply the mixture to your hair, from roots to ends, focusing on the scalp and any dry or damaged areas.

Leave the mask on for 30-60 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, then shampoo and condition as usual.

2. Carrot oil hot oil treatment:

Warm carrot oil in a heat-safe container placed in a bowl of hot water.

Divide your hair into sections and apply the warm oil to your scalp and ends, massaging gently.

Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel and leave the oil on for 30 minutes to an hour.

Rinse well with lukewarm water and shampoo.

3. Carrot oil leave-in conditioner:

Mix 1 part carrot oil with 3 parts water in a spray bottle.

Shake well to combine.

Spritz the mixture on damp or dry hair, focusing on the ends.

Style your hair as usual.

4. Carrot oil scalp treatment:

Apply carrot oil directly to your scalp using a dropper or your fingers.

Massage the oil into your scalp in circular motions.

Leave the oil on overnight for an intensive treatment, or for at least 30 minutes before shampooing.

5. Carrot oil hair growth serum:

Mix 2 tablespoons of carrot oil with 1 tablespoon of castor oil and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil.

Massage a small amount of this serum into your scalp.

6. Moisturising carrot oil hair mask:

Blend 1 ripe avocado with 2 tablespoons of carrot oil until smooth.

Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix well.

Apply the mask to clean, damp hair, focusing on the lengths and ends.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with lukewarm water.

7. Carrot oil hair rinse:

Brew a strong cup of green tea, and allow it to cool to room temperature.

Add 2 tablespoons of carrot oil to the cooled tea and mix well.

After shampooing, pour the mixture over your hair as a final rinse.

Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with water.

Important Notes:

When using any hair mask, it’s essential to perform a patch test first to ensure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients.

Adjust the quantities of ingredients based on your hair length and thickness.

For best results, use these masks regularly, about once or twice a week.

Also, always consult your doctor before including these home remedies in your haircare routine.