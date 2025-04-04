Carrot oil for hair: Try these 7 DIY hair masks this International Carrot Day

Chat with
Besides giving you stronger eyes, the most common and all-time winter favourite vegetable, carrot can also help you make tresses smoother. Yes, you read that right! Carrots contain vitamins A, B6, B1, B3, B2, K, and C, as well as fibre, potassium, iron, zinc, phosphorus, beta-carotene, and antioxidants. These nutrients have the potential to enhance overall well-being and skin health. Did you know carrot oil for hair are also said to include elements like biotin that aid in hair development. So, on International Carrot Day, which falls on April 4 every year, let’s explore the benefits of carrot oil for hair and how to use carrots in our hair care routine to get silky and smooth locks.
Here are some benefits of carrot oil for hair.
Carrot oil, which is high in beta-carotene and antioxidants, is thought to greatly improve scalp blood circulation, an essential component for delivering key nutrients to hair follicles and perhaps boosting growth, as found in a study published in the journal Research and Reviews in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. This increased circulation produces a more favourable environment for hair follicles to develop.
Plus, there is a widespread assumption that carrot oil for hair has the power to stimulate latent hair follicles, resulting in enhanced hair density. The oil’s high vitamin content promotes general scalp health, which is essential for strong hair development. Carrot oil seeks to feed the scalp and follicles, creating ideal conditions for hair to develop.
Carrot oil for hair has natural moisturising properties profoundly hydrate the follicle shaft, effectively preventing dryness, which contributes to brittleness and breaking. “This hydration process improves the hair’s overall moisture balance, increasing its strength and durability,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Additionally, the oil is claimed to increase hair elasticity, allowing it to bend and flex without snapping. This increased flexibility improves the hair’s capacity to handle the demands of regular style. Furthermore, it provides superior protection against environmental stresses including severe weather and pollution, which can weaken and destroy hair.
Carrot oil for hair is high in vitamins A and E and supplies essential nutrients directly to the scalp, promoting healthy hair development. These critical vitamins help to maintain the scalp’s delicate moisture balance, reducing dryness and irritation, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Engineering and Management. Carrot oil improves scalp health and vitality by controlling moisture levels. A well-nourished scalp, in turn, builds a solid foundation for healthy hair. This balanced atmosphere reduces scalp problems that might impede hair development. Regular use of carrot oil might help to maintain a healthy and moisturised scalp.
Carrot oil for hair’s high antioxidant content provides an important buffer against environmental aggressors, particularly UV radiation and pollution, which may severely damage hair. “These antioxidants eliminate damaging free radicals, reducing oxidative stress on hair strands,” says the expert. Carrot oil promotes structural integrity of hair by producing a protective barrier. This protective property keeps hair from becoming dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Furthermore, the oil’s capacity to reduce environmental damage aids in the maintenance of hair’s natural sheen and vitality.
Here are DIY hair masks made from carrot oil for hair:
Important Notes:
Also, always consult your doctor before including these home remedies in your haircare routine.
Generally, yes, but perform a patch test first to check for allergies.
1-2 times per week is generally recommended, but adjust based on your hair's needs.
