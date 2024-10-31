Cardamom water for skin: Make this detox drink at home to get a natural glow!

Cardamom water is a refreshing and effective way to achieve glowing skin. Here's how to make this detox water for healthy skin.

Cardamom water is a natural, and refreshing way to get clear and beautiful skin. It is a spice known for its aromatic flavour and medicinal benefits and has more than simply culinary benefits. It is a hidden gem for people who want a radiant glow. This simple yet effective kitchen ingredient can do wonders when mixed with water. This rejuvenating drink can nourish your skin from the inside. By steeping cardamom pods in hot water, you can unlock a treasure trove of benefits. Here’s how to make it at home for glowing skin.

What is cardamom water?

Also known as elaichi water, it is a refreshing and invigorating beverage made by infusing cardamom pods in hot water. This simple yet potent drink offers a range of health benefits, including improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and enhanced skin health. It is rich in antioxidants and antibacterial compounds that help combat acne, blemishes, and premature ageing, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. By incorporating it into your daily routine, you can nourish your body from within and achieve radiant and glowing skin.

Cardamom water for skin: Is it a good home remedy?

Cardamom water is an effective home remedy for beautiful glow. “This spice, which has antioxidants and antibacterial characteristics, inhibits acne-causing bacteria while also reducing inflammation. It also helps in the neutralisation of harming free radicals, which accelerate the ageing process,” says Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda. A radiant appearance can be achieved by lowering toxins and encouraging better digestion with it. Plus, it hydrates your skin internally, making it plump, supple, and gorgeous. Regular drinking of this water can result in improved skin texture, fewer breakouts, and a younger-looking appearance.

How to make cardamom water at home?

Here’s a simple recipe for this detox water for your skin:

Ingredients:

2-3 green cardamom pods

1 litre of water

Lemon (optional)

Date syrup

Method:

Lightly crush the pods to release their aromatic oils.

Bring the water to a boil.

Add crushed pods to the boiling water.

Let the mixture steep for 10-15 minutes, or until the water turns a light brown colour.

Strain the water to remove the cardamom pods.

For added flavour, you can squeeze in some lemon juice or add a teaspoon of date syrup.

Sip on this refreshing and detoxifying beverage throughout the day.

Other benefits of cardamom water

1. Promotes oral health

This detox water can significantly improve oral health. Its strong flavour and antibacterial properties effectively neutralise bacteria that cause bad breath, leaving you with fresher breath. Regular consumption can also help reduce plaque buildup, a major contributor to gum inflammation and tooth decay. By inhibiting plaque formation, it promotes healthier gums and teeth, leading to a more bright smile. A study published in the European Journal of General Dentistry found that cardamom seeds contain essential oils with compounds like cineol, terpinene, and limonene. Cineol, a key component, is an antiseptic that can kill bacteria causing bad breath.

2. Good for respiratory health

It can provide relief for respiratory issues. Its soothing properties can alleviate sore throat symptoms, reducing coughing and discomfort. Additionally, it can help clear congestion in the respiratory tract, making breathing easier, especially during cold and flu seasons. By reducing inflammation and loosening mucus, cardamom water can alleviate respiratory discomfort and promote clearer airways. According to a study published in Bangladesh Journal of Pharmacology, it is often used in traditional medicine to treat asthma. This study explores how it might help relax airways and investigates the reasons behind it.

3. Keeps stress at bay

Cardamom water can have a positive impact on mental health. “The aromatic compounds present in this spice possess calming properties that can help reduce stress and anxiety, promoting relaxation and mental clarity,” says the expert. Additionally, it can uplift mood and foster a sense of well-being, contributing to an overall positive mental state. By incorporating this detox water into your daily routine, you can experience the soothing and mood-boosting effects of this natural remedy.

4. Helps to lose weight

This drink can support weight management efforts. Its potential to suppress appetite can help control food intake, making it easier to stick to calorie goals. Additionally, cardamom can help boost metabolism, leading to increased calorie burning, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition Today. By combining these effects, it can contribute to weight loss and overall weight management.

Side effects of cardamom water

While it is generally safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects. These may include:

Digestive issues: Overconsumption can cause digestive upsets like diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach pain.

Overconsumption can cause digestive upsets like diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach pain. Allergic reactions: In rare cases, some individuals may experience allergic reactions such as skin rashes or difficulty breathing.

In rare cases, some individuals may experience allergic reactions such as skin rashes or difficulty breathing. Potential interactions with medications: It may interact with certain medications, particularly blood thinners and drugs that affect the liver.

It is important to consume it in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.

Who should not drink cardamom water?

There are certain individuals who should avoid or limit its consumption:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult with their healthcare provider before consuming it, as excessive intake may have potential side effects.

Individuals with a history of kidney stones should be cautious, as cardamom can potentially increase the risk of stone formation.

While cardamom can aid digestion, excessive consumption may worsen acid reflux symptoms in some individuals.

It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any specific health concerns or are taking medications.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I drink cardamom water daily?

Yes, you can drink it daily. It offers numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, fresher breath, and potential skin benefits. However, it’s important to consume it in moderation and consult a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions.

2. How much cardamom is safe per day?

While there’s no strict daily limit, it is generally safe to consume a moderate amount of cardamom. Excessive consumption might lead to digestive issues. As a general guideline, 1-2 grams of cardamom powder per day is considered safe for most people.