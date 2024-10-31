Cardamom water for skin: Make this detox drink at home to get a natural glow!

Chat with
Cardamom water is a natural, and refreshing way to get clear and beautiful skin. It is a spice known for its aromatic flavour and medicinal benefits and has more than simply culinary benefits. It is a hidden gem for people who want a radiant glow. This simple yet effective kitchen ingredient can do wonders when mixed with water. This rejuvenating drink can nourish your skin from the inside. By steeping cardamom pods in hot water, you can unlock a treasure trove of benefits. Here’s how to make it at home for glowing skin.
Also known as elaichi water, it is a refreshing and invigorating beverage made by infusing cardamom pods in hot water. This simple yet potent drink offers a range of health benefits, including improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and enhanced skin health. It is rich in antioxidants and antibacterial compounds that help combat acne, blemishes, and premature ageing, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. By incorporating it into your daily routine, you can nourish your body from within and achieve radiant and glowing skin.
Cardamom water is an effective home remedy for beautiful glow. “This spice, which has antioxidants and antibacterial characteristics, inhibits acne-causing bacteria while also reducing inflammation. It also helps in the neutralisation of harming free radicals, which accelerate the ageing process,” says Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda. A radiant appearance can be achieved by lowering toxins and encouraging better digestion with it. Plus, it hydrates your skin internally, making it plump, supple, and gorgeous. Regular drinking of this water can result in improved skin texture, fewer breakouts, and a younger-looking appearance.
Here’s a simple recipe for this detox water for your skin:
Ingredients:
Method:
This detox water can significantly improve oral health. Its strong flavour and antibacterial properties effectively neutralise bacteria that cause bad breath, leaving you with fresher breath. Regular consumption can also help reduce plaque buildup, a major contributor to gum inflammation and tooth decay. By inhibiting plaque formation, it promotes healthier gums and teeth, leading to a more bright smile. A study published in the European Journal of General Dentistry found that cardamom seeds contain essential oils with compounds like cineol, terpinene, and limonene. Cineol, a key component, is an antiseptic that can kill bacteria causing bad breath.
It can provide relief for respiratory issues. Its soothing properties can alleviate sore throat symptoms, reducing coughing and discomfort. Additionally, it can help clear congestion in the respiratory tract, making breathing easier, especially during cold and flu seasons. By reducing inflammation and loosening mucus, cardamom water can alleviate respiratory discomfort and promote clearer airways. According to a study published in Bangladesh Journal of Pharmacology, it is often used in traditional medicine to treat asthma. This study explores how it might help relax airways and investigates the reasons behind it.
Cardamom water can have a positive impact on mental health. “The aromatic compounds present in this spice possess calming properties that can help reduce stress and anxiety, promoting relaxation and mental clarity,” says the expert. Additionally, it can uplift mood and foster a sense of well-being, contributing to an overall positive mental state. By incorporating this detox water into your daily routine, you can experience the soothing and mood-boosting effects of this natural remedy.
This drink can support weight management efforts. Its potential to suppress appetite can help control food intake, making it easier to stick to calorie goals. Additionally, cardamom can help boost metabolism, leading to increased calorie burning, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition Today. By combining these effects, it can contribute to weight loss and overall weight management.
While it is generally safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects. These may include:
It is important to consume it in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.
There are certain individuals who should avoid or limit its consumption:
It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any specific health concerns or are taking medications.
Yes, you can drink it daily. It offers numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, fresher breath, and potential skin benefits. However, it’s important to consume it in moderation and consult a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions.
While there’s no strict daily limit, it is generally safe to consume a moderate amount of cardamom. Excessive consumption might lead to digestive issues. As a general guideline, 1-2 grams of cardamom powder per day is considered safe for most people.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care