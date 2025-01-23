Have you tried blue tea for glowing skin? 5 benefits for a radiant look

Many blue tea benefits can help you get radiant skin. Check out some of the ways to incorporate it into your skincare regime.

With so many skincare products available in the market today, we might tend to overlook natural remedies for our skin. Be it green teas or other natural ingredients, these home remedies have often proved beneficial when it comes to skin health. One such ingredient is blue tea. There are many blue tea benefits when it comes to your skin health, including giving a beautiful shine. From antioxidant-rich compounds to anti-inflammatory effects, this unique brew may hold the key to unlocking a radiant complexion. If you are wondering how to include these blue tea benefits into your daily diet and skincare routine, check out some ideas below.

What is blue tea?

Blue tea is a herbal tea made with the dry petals of a flower called butterfly pea or Clitoria Ternatea. Due to the presence of anthocyanins, the colour of butterfly pea is blue which makes it rich in antioxidants, as found in a study published by the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Other common names are cordofan pea and Asian pigeonwings. When it comes to skin health, there are many blue tea benefits that can help you. Read more to find out how to use blue tea in your beauty routine.

5 blue tea benefits for skin

Here are some blue tea benefits for the skin that will give it a natural glow.

1. Protects from sun damage

Among the many blue tea benefits for the skin, one of the most prominent one is protection from sun damage. This remarkable protection stems from the antioxidant properties of the butterfly pea flower. Antioxidants act as warriors, neutralising harmful free radicals generated by UV radiation, as found in a study published by the Journal of Survey in Fisheries Sciences. By combating these damaging molecules, blue tea helps shield your skin from the detrimental effects of sun exposure, potentially reducing the risk of premature ageing and skin damage.

2. Skin elasticity

There are many blue tea benefits for skin, a primary one being its ability to enhance skin elasticity. This is due to its remarkable anti-glycation properties. Glycation is a natural chemical reaction that accelerates ageing, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin, as found in a study published in the Journal of Exercising Nutrition and Biochemistry. However, blue tea’s unique compounds effectively counteract this process. By inhibiting glycation, blue tea helps preserve collagen, the vital protein responsible for skin firmness and elasticity. This translates to smoother, more youthful-looking skin with improved resilience and reduced wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Soothes your skin

There are many blue tea benefits that can help you if you are struggling with irritated or itchy skin. “Its remarkable properties go beyond soothing discomfort; blue tea also possesses the ability to reduce dark spots,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. This makes it useful in fighting against acne marks, redness, and dryness. By harnessing the power of blue tea, you can pave the way for a calmer, more radiant complexion.

4. Hydrate your skin

Winter can often lead to dehydration and dryness. Fortunately, blue tea offers a natural solution. When it comes to skincare, there are many blue tea benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability to keep the skin hydrated, as found in a study published by Centurion University of Technology and Management. This remarkable beverage boasts excellent moisture retention capabilities, helping your skin stay hydrated and plump. By incorporating blue tea into your routine, you can effectively combat the drying effects of winter weather, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and refreshed.

5. Anti-ageing

Blue tea’s antioxidant-rich composition helps your skin look younger. Antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals that contribute to skin damage and accelerate the ageing process. “By combating these damaging molecules, blue tea helps protect your skin from premature ageing, promoting a more youthful appearance,” says the expert. Plus, it is packed with essential nutrients that nourish and revitalise your skin, leaving it healthy, glowing, and radiant.

How to use blue tea for skin?

There are many blue tea benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include this drink in your daily routine:

1. Blue tea with water: Add a cup of warm water to 2-4 butterfly pea flowers. Leave it for 2 minutes and then remove the flowers. You can have it regularly in the morning to boost your metabolism.

2. Blue tea with lemon: You can add a few drops lemon to your cup blue tea to make it more energetic and delicious. Take a glass of water, add half a lemon and 2-3 butterfly pea flowers to it, then remove the flowers after 1 minute, and your drink is ready to serve.

3. Blue tea ice cube: You can add butterfly flowers to water and then leave it for half an hour in your refrigerator. Now take the ice cubes outside and apply them to your skin for a natural glow.

4. Blue tea with honey and yoghurt: Mix a teaspoon of blue tea powder, one teaspoon of honey, and yoghurt in a bowl. Mix it well and then apply a thick layer of this mixture to your skin and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water, it proves brightness to your skin.

5. Blue tea with aloe vera gel: Add blue tea powder, aloe vera gel and honey in a blow. Mix it well and apply it to your skin then leave for 20 minutes. Wash it off with water and see the result, this mixture will help soothe your skin.

6. Blue tea with sugar and coconut oil: Mix 2 teaspoons of blue tea powder, 2 teaspoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon coconut oil in a bowl. Now scrub your skin with the help of this mixture for 2-3 minutes. Wash it off with water and it will remove the dead skin cells from your skin.

Note: Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any DIY face mask to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.