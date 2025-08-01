5 best juices for hair growth: From amla to beetroot, a dermatologist shares what you can drink

Amla, beetroot, spinach and strawberries make some of the best juices for hair growth naturally, according to a dermatologist.

Nutritional deficiencies are frequently culprits behind hair loss, according to the journal Dermatology and Therapy. A well-balanced diet, complemented by the right dietary supplements, may promote healthy hair growth. If you’re looking for natural methods to revive your mane, we’ve got just the solution for you. A dermatologist suggests the best fruit juices for hair growth naturally.

Antioxidant-rich juices for hair growth

Antioxidants play a vital role in neutralising free radicals and protecting the body’s cells, according to the National Cancer Institute. Here are some hair growth juices rich in antioxidants:

1. Cucumber juice

Nutritional benefits: Cucumber juice is rich in antioxidants and nourishes hair follicles, promoting healthier hair.

How to prepare: Blend cucumber with water, mint leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice for a refreshing drink ideal for hydration and hair health.

2. Amla juice

Nutritional benefits: “Loaded with vitamin C, amla juice is a potent antioxidant that helps combat free radicals, thereby reducing cell damage and promoting new hair growth”, explains Dr Goel.

How to prepare: Mix fresh amla juice with water and a bit of honey for a tasty health tonic.

Iron-rich juices

One of the primary reasons many women experience hair loss is due to iron deficiency or anaemia. Here are some delightful hair growth juices packed with iron that you can easily include in your diet:

3. Prune juice

Nutritional benefits: “Prunes are dried plums loaded with nutrients. A single glass of prune juice contains about 3 mg of iron, along with magnesium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C”, says Dr Goel.

How to prepare: Drink prune juice on its own or mix it into a smoothie for an extra nutrient boost.

4. Beetroot juice

Nutritional benefits: Beetroot is another powerhouse that can significantly raise your iron levels and prevent Beetroot is another powerhouse that can significantly raise your iron levels and prevent hair loss

How to prepare: “Blend fresh beets, apples, and ginger for a delicious and vibrant juice”, says Dr Goel.

5. Spinach juice

Nutritional benefits: Spinach is not only rich in iron, but it also contains important nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, carotenoids, and copper.

How to prepare: Blend fresh spinach leaves with a fruit of your choice (like an apple or banana) to mask the taste, and enjoy a nutritious drink that supports hair health.

Vitamin B12 and B9 rich juices

Vitamin B12 and B9 are important for hair growth. While B12 is more prevalent in animal sources, folate (B9) can be found in a variety of vegetables, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. Here are two hair growth juices to consider:

6. Strawberry juice

Nutritional benefits: Strawberries are rich in folate, vitamin C, manganese, biotin, omega-3 fatty acids, and potassium—perfect for hair health as per the National Kidney Foundation .

How to prepare: Blend fresh strawberries with a splash of water or mix them into a smoothie for a delicious nutrient boost.

7. Orange juice

Nutritional benefits: Packed with vitamin C and folate, orange juice offers a wealth of nutrients that support Packed with vitamin C and folate, orange juice offers a wealth of nutrients that support hair growth.

How to prepare: Freshly squeezed orange juice not only tastes great but can also boost your immune system and enhance hair growth.

Vitamin A-rich juices

Vitamin A is vital for cellular growth and plays a vital role in supporting hair health. Here are some hair growth juices that are excellent sources of this critical nutrient:

8. Carrot juice

Nutritional benefits: Carrot juice is rich in both vitamin A and vitamin E, which nourish hair follicles and stimulate hair growth

How to prepare: “Blend fresh carrots with some water or mix them with an apple for a sweeter flavour”, as per the expert.

Protein-rich juices

Protein is vital for healthy hair, as hair follicles are primarily composed of protein. Adequate protein intake, combined with hair growth supplements, can enhance both the growth and texture of your hair.

9. Banana shake

Nutritional benefits: This shake combines various nutrient-rich ingredients for a satisfying boost.

How to prepare: Blend ¾ cup of almond milk, ¼ cup of raw cashews, one medium banana, two tablespoons of whole oats, one tablespoon of flaxseed, and a chopped dried date until smooth.

While nutritional deficiency is a significant factor contributing to hair loss, it’s not the only cause. Other medical conditions, such as thyroid issues or hormonal imbalances, can also play a role, according to the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Hygiene. Additionally, incorporating hair growth juices into your routine may help support hair health. If you’re concerned about your hair health, it’s wise to consult with your dermatologist to explore all potential causes.