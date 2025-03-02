7 simple ways to use walnut oil for glowing skin

Have you tried using walnut oil for skin? Incorporating it in these ways in your skincare routine can help reduce wrinkles and give you a glowing appearance.

With so many skincare ingredients, we often overlook natural solutions that may work wonders for our skin. While coconut and olive oil are well-known for their advantages, using walnut oil for skin can also give you a beautiful glow. This hidden weapon for radiant skin is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and important minerals, and provides numerous skin benefits. From fighting free radicals to hydrating and nourishing your skin, walnut oil can work wonders in your skincare routine. Using this superfood in DIY scrubs and packs might help you get naturally bright skin quickly. Check out the suggestions listed below!

Walnut oil for skin: Does it work?

Yes, walnut oil is an effective remedy for dull, lifeless skin. Here’s how using walnut oil for skin gives a glowing and radiant look.

1. Gives moisturisation and hydration

Walnut oil is an excellent emollient for moisturising and hydrating the skin, delivering a visible softness and smoothness, as found in a study published in the journal Foods. One of the biggest benefits of using walnut oil for skin, lies in its high concentration of important fatty acids, such as linoleic and oleic acids. These components work together to improve the skin’s natural barrier. By strengthening this barrier, walnut oil efficiently reduces moisture loss and ensures long-term hydration. This activity is essential for keeping supple, healthy-looking skin, making walnut oil a key ingredient in skincare regimes.

2. Reverses ageing signs

Another benefit of using walnut oil for skin is its anti-ageing properties. The rich antioxidants within walnut oil, especially vitamin E, play a crucial role in neutralising harmful free radicals, as found in a study published by Science Direct. These free radicals are known contributors to premature skin ageing. Consequently, incorporating walnut oil into your skincare routine can significantly aid in minimising the visible signs of ageing. Specifically, this translates to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a more youthful complexion. Therefore, walnut oil offers a natural approach to combating the effects of ageing on the skin.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. Soothe inflammation

Using walnut oil for skin is also a great way to reduce inflammation. Walnut oil’s anti-inflammatory qualities make it ideal for soothing inflamed skin, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. This property makes walnut oil beneficial for people suffering from skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis. Incorporating walnut oil into your beauty routine can provide great relief for skin irritation and pain.

4. Improves skin complexion

Walnut oil has several benefits for improving the appearance of your skin. It promotes a more even skin tone, reducing the appearance of blemishes and discolouration. “Additionally, walnut oil gives the skin a healthy, natural shine, increasing its visibility. Regular use might lead to a smoother, more radiant face,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Walnut oil is an important natural component for achieving a revitalised appearance since it may regulate skin tone and give a slight gloss. Incorporating walnut oil into your skincare routine will significantly enhance overall skin clarity and vitality.

How to use walnut oil for skin?

Here are 7 DIY skin packs and scrubs made from walnut oil for your skin:

1. Simple moisturiser: Apply a few drops of walnut oil directly to clean, damp skin. Gently massage it in until absorbed. This is especially beneficial for dry skin.

2. DIY face serum: Combine walnut oil with a few drops of your favourite essential oils (like lavender or rosehip). Apply this serum to your face before bedtime for overnight hydration and nourishment.

3. Exfoliating scrub: Mix walnut oil with fine sugar or coffee grounds to create a gentle exfoliating scrub. This helps remove dead skin cells and leaves your skin feeling smooth.

4. Under-eye treatment: Gently dab a small amount of walnut oil under your eyes to help reduce dark circles and puffiness.

5. Soothing massage oil: Walnut oil’s anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for massage. It can help soothe sore muscles and irritated skin. Take a small amount of walnut oil and gently massage it over the face and neck for glowing skin.

6. Hydrating face mask: Mix walnut oil with honey or yoghurt to create a hydrating face mask. Apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

7. Lip balm: Apply a small amount of walnut oil to your lips to help keep them hydrated and prevent chapping.

Important considerations:

Before applying walnut oil to your entire face, perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any allergic reactions.

Use high-quality, cold-pressed walnut oil for the best results.

A little goes a long way. Use walnut oil sparingly, as it can be quite rich.

However, before using these home remedies for glowing skin, it is important to consult with your healthcare professional. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.