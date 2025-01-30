Mustard oil for skin: Transform your beauty routine with these easy DIYs

Chat with
Be it hydration, anti-ageing or just a glow booster, there are many advantages of using mustard oil for skin. Extracted from the mustard seeds, the oil has always been part of traditional Indian medicine. While it is well-known for its culinary uses, it is also an excellent skin remedy that has been used in Ayurveda. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, it nourishes deeply, improves elasticity, and may even help combat certain skin conditions. Besides this, it can help remove wrinkles and fine lines, and give you a radiant appearence. If you are curious about how to include mustard oil in your regular grooming routine, check out the suggestions below!
Mustard oil is derived from the seeds of mustard plants, specifically Brassica nigra (black mustard) and Brassica juncea (brown mustard). It is a popular cooking oil in many parts of India and other South Asian countries, distinguished by its strong aroma and high smoke point, as found in a study published by Science Direct. While primarily used for cooking, using mustard oil for skin is also one of the most effective home remedies. It is known for its moisturising properties and potential to soothe certain skin conditions.
Yes, mustard oil is an effective remedy for dull, lifeless skin. Here’s how using mustard oil for skin gives a glowing and radiant look.
One of the primary ways mustard oil for skin benefits is through its moisturising properties. “It serves as a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture within the skin, thanks to its high content of vital fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. This makes it especially useful for people with dry skin since it can help relieve dryness, flakiness, and itching. Mustard oil can increase skin hydration by feeding its natural barrier, leaving it feeling softer, smoother, and more supple.
A study published in the journal Cureus suggests that mustard oil for skin may have anti-inflammatory properties. This is due to certain compounds found in the oil, which may help to reduce inflammation in the skin. This could be particularly beneficial for conditions like eczema, which is characterised by inflammation and irritation of the skin. By potentially reducing inflammation, mustard oil may help to soothe the skin, alleviate itching, and promote healing.
It is a good idea to use mustard oil for skin as it may offer some antimicrobial and antifungal properties as well. A study published in the journal Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies has shown that certain compounds present in mustard oil may have the ability to inhibit the growth of some types of bacteria and fungi. These microorganisms can contribute to various skin infections, such as acne, athlete’s foot, and ringworm. By potentially inhibiting the growth of these microorganisms, mustard oil may help to prevent or reduce the severity of these infections.
Using mustard oil for skin can contribute to a healthy glow and radiant appearance due to its nourishing properties. “Rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, it deeply moisturises the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and hydrated,” says the expert. By improving skin elasticity and promoting cell regeneration, using mustard oil for the skin can help minimise fine lines and wrinkles, contributing to a more youthful and radiant look. Additionally, its potential to even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots can further enhance a glowing look.
Here are 7 DIY skin packs and scrubs made from mustard oil for your skin:
This can be done daily, especially during winter.
This mask is great for dry and dull skin.
This mask can help brighten the skin and reduce blemishes.
This mask can help to deep clean pores and control oil production.
This mask can help soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation.
This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal brighter skin.
This can help to improve blood circulation and relax your muscles.
It’s important to be aware of the potential side effects of using mustard oil for skin:
Important Note: Always do a patch test before applying any of these DIYs to your face or body. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.
While mustard oil has some potential benefits for skin, it's not recommended for daily use on everyone. It can be irritating for sensitive skin and may cause allergic reactions in some people.
If using mustard oil on skin (with caution), it is generally best applied in the evening before bathing, allowing it to sit for a while. This minimises sun exposure after application, which can increase sensitivity.
