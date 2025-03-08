Can matcha tea promote hair growth?

Matcha tea, a powdered form of green tea, is rich in antioxidants, making it good for hair. Check out the benefits of using matcha tea for hair growth.

Enjoy having a cup of green tea every morning for its benefits like weight loss? Meet its close relative – matcha. Made from shade-grown green tea leaves, it is also rich in antioxidants. The powdered form of the leaves is mostly full of catechins like epigallocatechin gallate. Due to the presence of these antioxidants, matcha tea can be a valuable addition to your daily diet. In fact, you can also make it a part of your hair care routine. There are many benefits of matcha tea for hair growth. Know how this type of tea can help people deal with hair loss, and how to use it.

Matcha tea for hair growth: How does it help?

There are many benefits of using matcha tea for hair growth. During a 2007 study, published in Phytomedicine: International Journal Of Phytotherapy And Phytopharmacology, participants experiencing hair loss were given green tea-derived epigallocatechin gallate extract to apply to their scalps. Four days later, the participants noticed significant increases in the hair growth activity.

Here’s how this type of tea can promote hair growth:

1. Rich in antioxidants

“The epigallocatechin gallate in the powdered form of green tea can stimulate the hair follicles and prolong the anagen or growth phase of hair,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. This can prevent premature hair loss and help in maintaining a denser hair volume over time.

2. Boosts blood circulation

You can use matcha tea for hair growth due to its caffeine content. It consists of 19 to 44 mg of caffeine per gram, according to research published in the journal Molecules in 2020. “The presence of caffeine in this tea can enhance blood circulation to your scalp, and ensure that your hair follicles get nutrients for hair growth,” says the expert.

3. DHT blocker

Dihydrotestosterone or DHT is responsible for hair loss. Epigallocatechin gallate, present in matcha tea, may inhibit 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme capable of converting testosterone to DHT. “By reducing DHT, matcha tea can prevent shrinkage of hair follicles, a major cause of male and female pattern baldness,” says Dr Malhotra.

4. Reduces inflammation

Using matcha tea for hair growth can work not just because of its antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well, according to research published in the International Journal Of Radiation Biology in 2024. “Its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe your scalp and prevent conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or scalp psoriasis, which can come in the way of hair growth,” says the expert. If your scalp is healthy, and free of irritation, hair growth will be possible.

How to use matcha tea for hair growth?

Here are some of the effective ways to use matcha tea for hair growth:

1. Matcha hair mask

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

Instructions

Apply this DIY hair mask to your scalp and strands.

Leave it on for 30 to 40 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

“Use this homemade mask once or twice a week for at least 3 months if you want to see good results,” says the expert.

2. Matcha tea rinse

Brew the tea well.

Instead of drinking it, let it cool down, and use it as a final rinse after washing your hair with a gentle shampoo.

“Use it 2 to 3 times a week for 3 to 4 months to strengthen your hair,” says the expert.

3. Matcha and aloe vera scalp treatment

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel

Instructions

Massage this healthy combination into your scalp for 10 minutes.

Leave it on for half an hour before washing it off.

“Apply it twice a week for 2 to 3 months for scalp improvement,” says the expert.

4. Matcha and essential oils scalp massage

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

2 tablespoons of coconut or argan oil

Instructions

Mix the powder with the oil.

Massage the blend into your scalp for 5 to 10 minutes and leave it overnight before washing it off.

“Do scalp massage with this mixture 2 to 3 times a week, and see positive results in 24 months,” says Dr Malhotra.

5. Drink matcha tea for hair growth

Add hot water to the powder, and mix it well.

Drink 1 to 2 cups of matcha tea for hair growth on a daily basis. “In addition to applying it, drinking it for over 30 months will benefit your hair health,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using matcha tea for hair growth?

Thinking of using matcha tea for hair growth? Know its side effects before making it a daily affair:

Matcha tea has benefits, but excess consumption can lead to headaches and insomnia.

Direct application of matcha tea for hair growth might cause irritation in people with sensitive skin or allergies to green tea compounds.

This type of tea has astringent properties that may dry out your scalp if used too frequently. “Balance it out with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil,” suggests the expert.

If you are up for a home remedy, you may use matcha tea for hair growth. It can strengthen your hair follicles, and promote hair growth when used religiously. However, it’s essential to eat healthy, and manage stress for best results. Also, to avoid any allergic reactions, do a patch test before using matcha tea for hair growth.