Can matcha tea promote hair growth?

Enjoy having a cup of green tea every morning for its benefits like weight loss? Meet its close relative – matcha. Made from shade-grown green tea leaves, it is also rich in antioxidants. The powdered form of the leaves is mostly full of catechins like epigallocatechin gallate. Due to the presence of these antioxidants, matcha tea can be a valuable addition to your daily diet. In fact, you can also make it a part of your hair care routine. There are many benefits of matcha tea for hair growth. Know how this type of tea can help people deal with hair loss, and how to use it.
There are many benefits of using matcha tea for hair growth. During a 2007 study, published in Phytomedicine: International Journal Of Phytotherapy And Phytopharmacology, participants experiencing hair loss were given green tea-derived epigallocatechin gallate extract to apply to their scalps. Four days later, the participants noticed significant increases in the hair growth activity.
Here’s how this type of tea can promote hair growth:
“The epigallocatechin gallate in the powdered form of green tea can stimulate the hair follicles and prolong the anagen or growth phase of hair,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. This can prevent premature hair loss and help in maintaining a denser hair volume over time.
You can use matcha tea for hair growth due to its caffeine content. It consists of 19 to 44 mg of caffeine per gram, according to research published in the journal Molecules in 2020. “The presence of caffeine in this tea can enhance blood circulation to your scalp, and ensure that your hair follicles get nutrients for hair growth,” says the expert.
Dihydrotestosterone or DHT is responsible for hair loss. Epigallocatechin gallate, present in matcha tea, may inhibit 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme capable of converting testosterone to DHT. “By reducing DHT, matcha tea can prevent shrinkage of hair follicles, a major cause of male and female pattern baldness,” says Dr Malhotra.
Using matcha tea for hair growth can work not just because of its antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well, according to research published in the International Journal Of Radiation Biology in 2024. “Its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe your scalp and prevent conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or scalp psoriasis, which can come in the way of hair growth,” says the expert. If your scalp is healthy, and free of irritation, hair growth will be possible.
Here are some of the effective ways to use matcha tea for hair growth:
Ingredients
Instructions
“Use this homemade mask once or twice a week for at least 3 months if you want to see good results,” says the expert.
“Use it 2 to 3 times a week for 3 to 4 months to strengthen your hair,” says the expert.
Ingredients
Instructions
“Apply it twice a week for 2 to 3 months for scalp improvement,” says the expert.
Ingredients
Instructions
“Do scalp massage with this mixture 2 to 3 times a week, and see positive results in 24 months,” says Dr Malhotra.
Thinking of using matcha tea for hair growth? Know its side effects before making it a daily affair:
If you are up for a home remedy, you may use matcha tea for hair growth. It can strengthen your hair follicles, and promote hair growth when used religiously. However, it’s essential to eat healthy, and manage stress for best results. Also, to avoid any allergic reactions, do a patch test before using matcha tea for hair growth.
Matcha tea can be used to promote hair growth. It helps reduce DHT or dihydrotestosterone that causes the hair follicles to shrink over time. This miniaturisation process leads to thinner, weaker hair and eventually leads to hair loss. The epigallocatechin gallate in matcha tea may inhibit 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone into DHT. By blocking this enzyme, matcha tea can help to lower DHT levels in the scalp, preventing hair follicle shrinkage and supporting hair growth.
Hair growth is a gradual process, and it takes consistent use of matcha tea (whether applied topically or consumed) to see noticeable results. You can typically expect to see initial improvements in hair strength and scalp health within 48 weeks. However, for visible hair regrowth, it may take 36 months of regular use.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.