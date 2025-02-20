Amla for skin: 5 DIY masks for flawless look

Have you tried using amla for skin? Include it in your skincare routine, as it is beneficial for your skin. Use it as a face mask or toner to get glowing skin.

Do you want to modify your skincare routine and go organic? If you love all things green then make sure to include amla or Indian gooseberry in your skincare regimen. The fruit, known for its sour taste, is a hit in the Ayurveda world. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which is why you should use amla for skin. From combating acne-causing bacteria to promoting glowing skin, this green-coloured fruit offers a natural and effective solution to various skin concerns. Check out its benefits and ways to include it in your skincare routine.

Benefits of amla for skin

Indian gooseberry, with its potent blend of compounds, offers a multitude of benefits for your skin. Here’s how:

1. Rich in antioxidants

This fruit stands out due to its rich antioxidant content, as per a study published in the journal Antioxidants. It is particularly rich in vitamin c, which is essential for maintaining youthful skin. These antioxidants act as a powerful defense against free radicals, unstable molecules that damage skin cells and accelerate ageing. Free radicals contribute to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and a dull complexion. By neutralising these harmful molecules, this fruit helps protect the skin’s collagen and elastin, the building blocks of skin. Regular consumption or topical application of amla for skin may help to diminish the visible signs of ageing and promote a healthy, radiant glow.

2. Boosts collagen production

Collagen, the protein responsible for skin firmness and suppleness, relies largely on vitamin C for development. Indian gooseberry, a rich source of this essential vitamin, aids in collagen formation, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. This enhanced collagen production results in firmer, more supple skin, minimising the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The fruit’s capacity to promote collagen makes it an effective element in the battle against premature ageing. Regular application can help to get a more youthful and beautiful complexion by strengthening the skin’s underlying structure. As it gives a boost to collagen synthesis, it helps to keep skin resilient.

3. Keeps acne at bay

The fruit’s high antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities make it an effective natural remedy for acne. It directly targets acne-causing bacteria, so it prevents fresh outbreaks from occurring. “Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe sensitive skin while also reducing acne-related redness and puffiness,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. This two-pronged strategy not only helps to eliminate existing blemishes but also promotes a better skin environment, making it less prone to future acne. Regular usage of amla for skin can result in brighter, smoother skin and a more balanced complexion. Its natural characteristics make it a mild but efficient medication choice for acne.

4. Gives glowing skin

Use amla for skin, as it is a natural brightener that efficiently reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It helps to lighten blemishes and discolouration, such as age spots and sun spots, resulting in a more uniform complexion, as found in a study published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine. The brightening effect is due to the fruit’s high antioxidant content and capacity to control melanin synthesis, the pigment responsible for skin colour. Applying this fruit to your skin may reduce hyperpigmentation, and reveal a more bright and radiant complexion.

5. Hydrates skin

Use amla for skin, as it offers a natural solution for dry and dehydrated skin. “Its hydrating properties help the skin retain moisture, keeping it plump and supple. This prevents the uncomfortable and often unsightly issues of dryness and flakiness,” explains the expert. Well-hydrated skin looks younger and healthier, and Indian gooseberry contributes to this by improving the skin’s moisture barrier. By keeping skin hydrated, it helps to maintain a smooth texture and a radiant look.

How to use amla for skin?

Here are easy ways to use amla for skin:

Amla and honey face mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder, 1 tablespoon of raw honey, and warm water as needed to make a smooth paste. Apply to a clean face, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Amla and yoghurt face mask: Combine 2 tablespoons amla powder, and 1 tablespoon plain yoghurt into a smooth paste. Apply to clean skin, focusing on acne-prone areas. Leave for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

Combine 2 tablespoons amla powder, and 1 tablespoon plain yoghurt into a smooth paste. Apply to clean skin, focusing on acne-prone areas. Leave for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Amla toner: Boil 1 tablespoon of amla powder in 1 cup of water for 5 minutes, then let it cool. Strain the mixture. After cleansing, apply the toner to your face using a cotton pad.

Boil 1 tablespoon of amla powder in 1 cup of water for 5 minutes, then let it cool. Strain the mixture. After cleansing, apply the toner to your face using a cotton pad. Amla and aloe vera gel mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel into a smooth paste. Apply to sunburned areas, avoiding broken skin. Leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel into a smooth paste. Apply to sunburned areas, avoiding broken skin. Leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Amla and multani mitti (fuller’s earth) face pack: Combine 2 tablespoons of amla powder and 1 tablespoon of multani mitti. Add rose water to it to create a paste. Apply to oily areas of your face, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on until it dries up completely before rinsing.

Important Note: Before trying any DIY remedy, it’s recommended to do a patch test to prevent allergic reactions. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately. Also, consult your doctor before including natural ingredients in your skincare regimen.