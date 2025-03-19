4 benefits of triphala that make it an essential ingredient in your skincare regime

Triphala can give you beautiful skin. Check out various triphala benefits including reduction in pigmentation and ageing signs.

Ayurveda offers several wonderful herbs that benefit your skin, hair, and overall health. One herb that can work wonders for your skin is triphala. Beyond its traditional medicinal application, there are many triphala benefits for your skin health, including giving a beautiful shine. Its antioxidant-rich formula works relentlessly to counteract free radicals, which are responsible for premature ageing and dullness. Triphala promotes good digestion and elimination, which aids in the removal of internal toxins that might emerge as skin blemishes and uneven tone. If you’re wondering how to include triphala into your daily diet and skincare regimen, check out the suggestions below.

4 important triphala benefits for skin

Here are some triphala benefits for your skin that will give it a natural glow.

1. Helps to treat acne and blemishes

Among the many triphala benefits for skin, their ability to treat acne and blemishes stands out, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Research Ayurveda Pharmacy. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties make it an effective acne fighter. It specifically targets bacteria responsible for breakouts while also soothing sensitive skin, and reducing redness and swelling. Consistent usage of Triphala may result in lower blemishes and more effectively healthier skin. Its organic features serve to regulate the skin’s environment, making acne less likely to grow. Through its dual action of fighting bacteria and reducing inflammation, triphala promotes clearer skin.

2. Gives glowing look

There are many triphala benefits for the skin, including the ability to give a natural shine to your skin. Its high antioxidant content helps to neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing cellular damage and dullness, as per a study published in the journal PLOS One. Protecting the skin from oxidative stress promotes a naturally glowing and healthy look. This protecting effect, along with its interior cleaning abilities, lets the skin’s natural beauty come through. Triphala efficiently combats environmental stresses, leaving the skin refreshed and radiant. The end effect is a noticeably brighter and more clear skin tone, indicating general well-being.

3. Reduce pigmentation

When it comes to skincare, there are many triphala benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability of this ingredient to reduce pigmentation. “Rich in Vitamin C, it effectively brightens the skin by controlling melanin production. This regulation helps diminish hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tones, resulting in a more uniform look,” says ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. By targeting melanin, Triphala promotes a balanced and luminous radiance. Consistent use can lead to a visibly clearer and more even skin tone. Triphala’s natural Vitamin C content provides a gentle yet powerful approach to achieving a brighter, more radiant appearance.

4. Reduces premature ageing

One of the many benefits of triphala for your skin is its ability to reverse ageing signs. Its powerful antioxidants help to reduce visible signs of ageing including fine lines and wrinkles, as per a study published in the Journal of Alternate Complementary Medicine. Simultaneously, it increases collagen formation, which is essential for keeping skin supple and firm. Triphala keeps skin looking young by efficiently neutralising free radicals and stimulating collagen formation. This dual action strengthens the skin’s structure while minimising the appearance of age-related changes. Regular application promotes smoother, more resilient skin, resulting in a youthful glow.

Triphala benefits for skin: How to use it?

There are many triphala benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include them in your beauty routine:

1. Triphala and honey face mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of triphala powder with 1 tablespoon of raw honey.

Apply the paste to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

This mask hydrates and brightens the skin.

2. Triphala and yoghurt face mask:

Combine 1 teaspoon of triphala powder with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with cool water.

This mask exfoliates and moisturises.

3. Triphala toner:

Boil 1 teaspoon of triphala powder in 1 cup of water.

Let it cool and strain the liquid.

Use a cotton pad to apply the toner to your face after cleansing.

This helps balance the skin’s pH.

4. Triphala and aloe vera gel:

Mix a teaspoon of triphala powder with aloe vera gel.

Apply to the face, and leave on for 15 minutes.

Wash off with warm water.

This mix soothes and calms irritated skin.

5. Triphala and coconut oil scrub:

Mix triphala powder with coconut oil, and a small amount of sugar.

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions.

Rinse with warm water.

This mask exfoliates and moisturises the skin.

6. Triphala spot treatment:

Make a thick paste of triphala powder and water.

Apply the paste directly to blemishes or dark spots.

Leave it overnight and rinse in the morning.

This treatment targets specific skin concerns.

7. Triphala infused water:

Add a teaspoon of triphala powder to warm water.

Let the mixture sit for a few hours, then strain.

Use this water as a final rinse after cleansing your face.

This can provide a gentle, overall skin boost.

Important Notes:

Always perform a patch test before applying any DIY skincare recipe to your entire face.

Use high-quality, pure triphala powder.

Be consistent with your chosen remedy for optimal results.

If you have sensitive skin, use these remedies sparingly.

Also, remember that results may vary, and consistency is key for seeing noticeable improvements. If you have any serious skin conditions, consult a dermatologist before using these remedies.