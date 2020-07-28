6 reasons why rubbing ice on your face is a great skincare routine

The benefits of applying ice on the face include an instant glow and soothing acne. Here's everything you need to know!

When it comes to skincare, all routines don’t have to be elaborate. A rather easy and sure shot way to get slowing skin is by applying ice. The benefits of rubbing ice on skin are immense and this regimen can help cure different skin problems. It can help give you an instant glow and sooth inflammation. Besides this, applying ice on your face can also sooth acne and reduce the puffiness around your eyes. Read on to know how running ice on your skin helps as well as the right way to do it.

Benefits of rubbing ice on face

1. It can make you glow instantly

Icing constricts your blood vessels and soothes inflammation. This visibly-reduced tiredness on your face, improves blood flow, and brightens your complexion and thus, the skin gains instant glow, says dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

2. It can soothe acne

Using ice on acne can help reduce the redness and inflammation by improving blood flow and by shrinking the pores and curbing excessive oil production, states a study, published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology. It can also help treat cysts and nodules on the skin.

3. It can increase product absorption

Rubbing ice before applying your skincare products can help the products you’re using to reach the deeper layers of the skin and absorb better.

4. It can reduce puffiness around the eyes

Applying ice on your face regularly reduces swelling by shrinking dilated blood vessels. Thus, it is helpful in getting rid of puffy under eyes. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends applying a cold compress for 15-20 minutes to reduce bags under eyes. Check out other remedies for puffy eyes.

5. It reduces signs of ageing

The coldness of the ice helps to tighten the pores of your skin and limits the appearance of emerging signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines, making your skin look firmer and younger.

6. It can cure sunburns and rashes

Applying ice is a great way to treat sunburns as doing so can soothe your skin by helping you get rid of the redness and inflammation due to sun exposure.

What is the right way of applying ice on face?

Now that you know how icing can work like a charm for your skin, you’ve got to understand the right way of applying it too. Here’s all that Dr Gupta wants you to keep in mind while icing your skin:

You can simply wrap some ice cubes in a thin washcloth or handkerchief and apply it on your face.

You can also freeze ingredients such as tomato pulp, aloe vera juice, cucumber juice in an ice tray to give your skin an extra dose of nutrients.

Don’t apply ice on your face more than once a day.

If you have sensitive skin, don’t apply ice cubes directly to your face. A towel or a cold compress works better.

Do not leave an ice pack or cube on a particular area of your face for more than a minute.

Be careful while applying ice cubes around your eyes, especially if they contain any special ingredients. Also don’t rub too hard under the eyes as it’s a sensitive area.

Always massage and rub ice in small circular motions for best results.

If you feel a burning sensation or any discomfort while applying ice, please stop the procedure and consult a doctor if need be.

Disadvantages of rubbing ice on face

Nothing in excess is good, not even icing your face. Especially if you have sensitive skin, applying ice on the face might not be the best idea for you. Rather than getting the benefits of applying ice on the face, the ice might cause skin capillaries to break. Rubbing ice cubes on your face, right after being out in the sun can also lead to a headache. Be careful of rubbing ice on your face in the winters as your skin is already dry and dehydrated and it may lead to skin irritation.

So you see the secret to flawless skin has been in your fridge all along. It’s time for some ice, ice baby!