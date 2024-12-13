7 ways to include pomegranate in your hair care regime

Using pomegranate for hair may do wonders for your locks. Try these simple DIY hair care recipes to get shiny, healthy hair.

When it comes to hair care, there are numerous products in the market one can pick from. However, if you prefer to avoid these chemical-based therapies and are looking for a more natural approach, pomegranates can be highly beneficial. Using pomegranate for hair care can give you beautiful and nourished tresses in no time. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this superfruit can work wonders in revitalising your locks. From promoting hair growth to adding shine and reducing dandruff, pomegranate for hair offers a holistic approach. However, excessive use can cause damage as well, so it is important to understand how to include pomegranate effectively in your beauty regime.

What is pomegranate?

Pomegranates are spherical, red fruits with a thick, leathery skin. Inside, it contains hundreds of delicious, red seeds known as arils. These seeds are the fruit’s edible part, with a sweet and tart flavour. They are high in antioxidants and vitamins, making them both nutritious and delicious, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. You can eat them raw, mix them into salads, or drink the juice.

4 benefits of pomegranate for hair

Here are some potential benefits of pomegranate for hair that you must know:

1. Promotes hair growth

Using pomegranate for hair care masks at home is a simple and effective technique to increase the growth of hair, as found in the study published in the Journal of the Korean Society of Cosmetology. This colourful fruit is high in antioxidants and promotes blood circulation to the scalp. As blood flow rises, essential nutrients and oxygen are more efficiently to the hair follicles. These increased nutrients revitalises dormant follicles, causing them to begin the active growth phase. Therefore, hair development is promoted, resulting in thicker, fuller, and healthier hair. Plus, the antioxidants in pomegranates fight oxidative stress, which can harm hair follicles and hinder development. Pomegranates promote healthy hair development by neutralising damaging free radicals.

2. Moisturises hair

Using pomegranate helps dry, fragile hair. Its fatty acid-rich composition penetrates deeply into the hair shaft, replenishing lost moisture and restoring natural suppleness,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. This powerful hydration controls frizz minimises breakage and leaves hair feeling silky smooth. Plus, pomegranates act as a protective barrier, shielding strands from the harmful effects of heat styling tools and severe environmental factors. It protects moisture loss and damage from pollutants, UV radiation, and extreme weather conditions by establishing a protective barrier around the hair cuticle. Regular use of pomegranate for hair keeps it moisturised, robust, and shiny.

3. Reduces dandruff

Pomegranates help people with dandruff. Its powerful anti-inflammatory effects soothe an itchy scalp, reducing the discomfort that often leads to dandruff, as found in a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Alternative Medicine. It lowers inflammation, which helps to relieve the itching, flaking, and redness associated with this common scalp condition. Additionally, the antioxidants in this superfruit fight oxidative stress, which can worsen dandruff. By neutralising damaging free radicals, it fosters a healthier scalp environment, lowering the likelihood of dandruff flare-ups. This regular use of pomegranate for hair can help to keep dandruff at bay.

4. Prevents premature greying

Pomegranate contains high levels of antioxidants, as found in a study published in the journal Advanced Biomedical Research, which can help protect cells from oxidative stress. This is believed to cause premature greying. Pomegranates may aid in reducing the greying process by neutralising damaging free radicals, allowing your hair to retain its natural colour for longer periods. Pomegranates also contains vitamins and minerals such as iron and vitamin C, which are necessary for good hair pigmentation. Adding pomegranate to your hair care regimen will help to keep your locks looking strong and vibrant.

How to use pomegranate for hair care

Here are some easy ways to use pomegranate for hair to combat multiple concerns:

1. Pomegranate juice hair rinse

Dilute fresh pomegranate juice with water.

After shampooing, pour the mixture over your hair.

Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This rinse adds shine, improves hair texture, and helps maintain hair colour.

2. Pomegranate seed oil hair mask

Warm a few tablespoons of pomegranate seed oil.

Massage it into your scalp and hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo.

This mask deeply nourishes, moisturises, and strengthens hair.

3. Pomegranate and yoghurt hair mask

Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with 1 tablespoon of pomegranate juice.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask moisturises, softens, and adds shine to your hair.

4. Pomegranate and honey hair mask

Combine 2 tablespoons of honey with 1 tablespoon of pomegranate juice.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask hydrates, nourishes, and adds shine to your hair.

5. Pomegranate and egg hair mask

Beat 1 egg and mix it with 1 tablespoon of pomegranate juice.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask strengthens hair, reduces hair fall, and promotes hair growth.

6. Pomegranate and avocado hair mask

Mash half an avocado and mix it with 1 tablespoon of pomegranate juice.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask deeply conditions moisturises, and adds shine to your hair.

7. Pomegranate and hibiscus flower hair rinse

Boil a handful of hibiscus flowers in water.

Strain the liquid and mix it with 1 tablespoon of pomegranate juice.

Use this mixture as a final rinse after shampooing.

This rinse promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and adds volume to your hair.

Note: Remember to patch-test these DIYs on a small area of your skin before applying them to your entire scalp to avoid any allergic reactions.

Side effects of using pomegranate for hair care

While using pomegranate for hair masks is generally safe, some people might experience side effects, especially if they have sensitive skin or allergies. Here are some potential side effects:

Some people may be allergic to pomegranate or its components. This can manifest as skin irritation, itching, redness, or even a more severe allergic reaction.

Excessive use of pomegranate oil can sometimes lead to dryness, especially if not rinsed thoroughly.

Note: If you have any concerns or experience any adverse reactions, consult with a dermatologist for professional advice.