Oranges for skin: 7 effective ways to get a glass-like look

Are you looking for a natural solution to get a healthy glow? Try using oranges for skin rejuvenation and acne treatment.

If you’re aiming for glass-like skin without exposing yourself to harmful chemicals, a natural solution may lie in your kitchen: oranges. This vibrant citrus fruit is not only a refreshing treat but also a powerhouse for your skin. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural acids, oranges have long been celebrated in Ayurveda and Naturopathy for their skin benefits. Incorporating oranges into your skincare routine can help you achieve a smooth, radiant, and healthy complexion. Know the numerous benefits of oranges for your skin and how to use them effectively.

4 benefits of oranges for skin

When it comes to skincare, there are many benefits of including oranges in your beauty routine. Here is how they help you:

1. Promotes glowing skin

Using oranges for skin is a great way to promote a glowing and clear appearance. Oranges include a high concentration of Vitamin C, which serves as a potent antioxidant, effectively preventing the creation of excess melanin, the major cause of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. By blocking this process, oranges can gradually eliminate unsightly spots, revealing a brighter skin. Plus, Vitamin C’s role in boosting collagen production helps to create a smoother skin texture, which improves skin tone evenness.

2. Boosts collagen production

Looking for natural ways to reverse the signs of ageing and fine lines? Including oranges in your beauty routine may be beneficial. Rich in vitamin C, oranges help in collagen synthesis, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. This procedure is essential for preserving the structural integrity of the skin and giving it suppleness and firmness. As we age, collagen synthesis naturally slows, resulting in wrinkles and sagging skin. By supplying the skin with ample Vitamin C, oranges stimulate the fibroblasts responsible for collagen production, effectively counteracting this age-related decline. This results in a plumper, more youthful complexion, where fine lines and wrinkles get reduced.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. Keeps acne at bay

If you are suffering from acne then using oranges for skin may be helpful. The natural astringent properties of citric acid, abundant in oranges, play a vital role in regulating sebum production, a key factor in acne prevention, as found in a study published in the journal Food Bioscience. By effectively controlling excess oil, citric acid minimises the greasy surface that often traps dirt and bacteria within pores. This unclogging action is crucial, as congested pores are a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. Plus, the astringent impact of citric acid results in a balanced oil-water ratio, making it difficult for these bacteria to flourish. This technique not only prevents acne but also helps to repair existing inflammation, resulting in a cleaner and healthier skin texture.

4. Hydrates the skin

Oranges are more than simply a source of vitamin C; they also give considerable hydration benefits, which are essential for keeping skin smooth. “The natural sugars and water content within oranges act as humectants, drawing moisture into the skin and preventing dehydration,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. This hydration process strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, effectively locking in moisture and minimising trans-epidermal water loss. The outcome is plump and supple skin, where fine lines and dryness are less noticeable. Regularly using oranges for skin, either through consumption or topical application, can help to achieve a dewy, well-hydrated appearance.

How to use oranges for skin?

Here are 7 DIY options made from oranges for skin:

1. Orange peel powder face mask

Dry orange peels in the sun or a dehydrator.

Grind the dried peels into a fine powder.

Mix 1-2 tablespoons of orange peel powder with water, honey, yoghurt, or rosewater to form a paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Pat your skin dry.

2. Orange juice toner

Squeeze fresh orange juice.

Dilute the juice with an equal amount of water (especially for sensitive skin).

Apply the diluted juice to your face using a cotton ball.

Allow it to dry naturally.

3. Orange and honey face mask

Squeeze fresh orange juice.

Mix 2 tablespoons of orange juice with 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with water.

4. Orange and yoghurt face mask

Squeeze fresh orange juice.

Mix 2 tablespoons of orange juice with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt.

Apply the mask to your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse with cool water.

5. Orange peel scrub

Grate fresh orange peel.

Mix the grated peel with sugar or oatmeal and a little coconut oil.

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions.

Rinse thoroughly with water.

6. Orange and aloe vera gel mask

Squeeze fresh orange juice.

Mix equal parts of orange juice and aloe vera gel.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with water.

7. Simple orange facial rub

Cut an orange in half.

Gently rub the cut side of the orange over your face.

Allow the juice to sit on your skin for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse with water.

Side effects of using oranges for skin

It is important to be aware of the potential side effects of using oranges for skin:

The citric acid in oranges can be irritating, especially for those with sensitive skin.

This can lead to redness, itching, or burning.

Some people may be allergic to oranges or other citrus fruits. Allergic reactions can manifest as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

Note: If you experience any adverse effects while using oranges for skin, discontinue use and consult with your doctor.