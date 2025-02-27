Olive oil for skin: 7 ways to use this kitchen ingredient

Have you tried using olive oil for skin? Here are some ways it can give you a softer and more radiant appearance.

Extracted from olive seeds, olive oil has been part of traditional Indian medicine for long. While it is known for its culinary uses, it is also widely used in skincare routines. Rich in vitamins, and minerals, it does more than nourishing your skin deeply. Be it hydration, anti-ageing or a glow booster, there are many advantages of using olive oil for skin. If you want healthier skin, try to include this popular kitchen ingredient in your beauty routine.

Olive oil for skin: Does it work?

Yes, olive oil is an effective remedy for dull, lifeless skin. Here’s how using olive oil for skin gives a glowing and radiant look.

1. Moisturises skin

One of the olive oil for skin benefits is that it can help to moisturise your skin. It works as a sealant by forming a modest, protective barrier that prevents transepidermal water loss and combats dryness. This barrier effect helps the skin retain its natural moisture, keeping it supple and healthy, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. The inclusion of squalene, a natural component of human sebum, enhances its moisturising properties by replicating the skin’s oils for maximum absorption. Plus, the use of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, works in combination with squalene to nourish and revitalise, improving overall hydration and boosting skin suppleness.

2. Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

The oil’s significant antioxidant profile protects against the harmful effects of free radicals, unstable substances that speed up skin ageing. These free radicals, which are commonly caused by environmental aggressors such as sun exposure and pollution, degrade collagen and elastin, resulting in obvious symptoms of premature ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines, as per a study published in the journal Medicina.

The oil contributes to the structural integrity and young look of the skin by neutralising these toxic chemicals. Its high concentration of polyphenols, vitamin E, and other antioxidants fights oxidative stress, thereby reducing the ageing process. Thus, using olive oil for skin may help reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

A study published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Design suggests that olive oil may have anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it a possible source of treatment for people suffering from illnesses such as eczema and psoriasis, where skin inflammation is a major issue. Using olive oil for skin can help reduce redness, swelling, and irritation by calming the skin’s irritant-induced reaction.

This soothing effect is due to the presence of chemicals such as oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory properties comparable to many nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines. These chemicals assist in controlling the body’s inflammatory pathways, lowering the severity of the inflammatory cascade.

4. Gives glowing skin

Using olive oil for skin can contribute to a healthy glow and radiant appearance due to its nourishing properties. “Primarily, its emollient characteristics significantly moisturise the skin, forming a barrier that retains water and prevents dryness, resulting in a supple, luminous complexion,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Additionally, olive oil’s high antioxidant content, which includes polyphenols and vitamin E, protects against free radical damage, which can dull skin and promote ageing. It improves skin elasticity and freshness by neutralising these damaging chemicals. Plus, its anti-inflammatory effects help calm sensitive skin, lowering redness and encouraging an even skin tone.

How to use olive oil for skin?

Here are DIY skin packs and scrubs made from olive oil for skin:

1. Olive oil and honey mask

Mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

This mask hydrates and adds a natural glow. Honey adds antibacterial properties.

2. Olive oil and lemon juice brightening mask

Combine 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

Apply to your face, avoiding the eye area, and leave on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

Lemon juice can help brighten the skin, but be cautious if you have sensitive skin, and always wear sunscreen after using lemon juice.

3. Olive oil and avocado hydrating mask

Mash half an avocado and mix it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Apply to your face and leave on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

Avocado adds extra moisture and nutrients.

4. Olive oil cleansing

Gently massage olive oil onto your face to remove makeup and impurities.

Use a warm, damp cloth to wipe away the oil.

This is a gentle way to cleanse your skin.

5. Olive oil and sugar scrub

Mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar.

Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions.

Rinse with warm water.

This helps exfoliate dead skin cells.

6. Olive oil and aloe vera soothing mask

Mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

Apply to the face for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse.

This mask is great for soothing sunburned skin.

7. Overnight olive oil moisturiser

Apply a thin layer of extra virgin olive oil to clean skin before bed.

This allows the oil to deeply moisturise your skin overnight. Be sure to use a very thin layer, and to be aware that this may not be good for people with very oily skin.

Important considerations:

Always do a patch test before applying any DIY mask to your entire face.

Use high-quality, extra virgin olive oil for the best results.

If you have sensitive skin, be cautious when using acidic ingredients like lemon juice.

If you have very oily skin, using olive oil may cause breakouts.

Also, always consult your doctor before including these home remedies in your skincare routine.