Mustard seeds might be the secret to a younger-looking skin

Incorporating mustard seeds in your skincare regime can help in stalling the ageing process, and keep your skin hydrated and infection-free.

When it comes to skincare, some common ingredients in the kitchen can make a world of a difference. One such easily available item is mustard seeds. These tiny powerhouses of nutrition are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are not only healthy for your body but can do wonders for your skin as well. Using these seeds in the form of an oil, or grinding and adding them to DIY face packs and scrubs can help you look younger and radiant. Besides this, they can also help with many skin conditions. Know how you can use use mustard seeds for skin to give it a natural glow!

What are mustard seeds?

Mustard seeds are small, round seeds from various mustard plants, such as Brassica nigra (black mustard) and Brassica juncea (Indian mustard). “In traditional and Ayurvedic medicine, these seeds are valued for their medicinal properties, including antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects, which benefit skin health and overall wellness,” explains dietician Suvarna Sawant. A research paper published in Agricultural and Biological Sciences, states that these have been used as traditional folk medicine as a stimulant, diuretic, and a way to treat a variety of ailments including peritonitis. It is a condition that causes inflammation in the peritoneum and neuralgia, leading to a sharp, shocking pain in the path of a nerve due to irritation or damage, arthritis, chest congestion, back pain and muscle ache.

Benefits of using mustard seeds for skin

These tiny powerhouses of nutrition provide multiple benefits for skin health, largely due to their high fatty acid and antioxidant content:

1. Anti-ageing properties

Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these tiny seeds can help you maintain youthful skin and slow down the ageing process. A study, published in the journal Scientific African, states that a deficiency of fatty acids in the skin is associated with skin ageing. These seeds are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which can combat skin ageing by improving hydration, and collagen production, and reducing fine lines. It can be used in the form of an oil which you can use for facial massages.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Moisturization and barrier support

The oil extracted from the seeds helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, supporting smooth, hydrated skin. It also helps to prevent dryness and flakiness in your skin. It is a must-add ingredient in both dry and cold weather, and long-term application will help give you supple and soft skin. The seeds are rich in protein (27%) and oil (31%), states a study published in the journal Agricultural and Biological Sciences. It is rich in emollient properties, which is what makes it a natural moisturiser.

3. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects

The seeds are packed with compounds that offer potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits for your skin. The oil contains compounds that can soothe inflamed skin, reducing redness and irritation. It can help alleviate skin conditions like eczema. A study published in The Journal of Dermatology lists mustard seed can help reduce inflammation which can help in the treatment of psoriasis. Reduced inflammation means better skin tone and texture. The antioxidants in the seeds, such as vitamin E and phenolic compounds, help to neutralize harmful free radicals that can damage skin cells.

4. Antimicrobial activity

The seeds exhibit antimicrobial properties, which can help in managing minor skin infections and acne. A study published in the journal Cureus analysed the role of Hydrogel, made with mustard seed extracts against pathogens. It was seen that mustard seed extract has potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activity against a variety of oral microorganisms. The extracts were proven to take antimicrobial action against a variety of bacteria and fungi. There are various bioactive compounds in the seeds such as Allyl Isothiocyanate (AITC) and Phenolic Compounds, both known for their strong antimicrobial and antifungal properties.

How to use mustard seeds for skin?

There are many ways that the seeds can be used for skincare. Here is how to include it in your regimen.

Oil application : Apply mustard oil directly to the skin as a moisturizer, focusing on areas that need extra hydration. Use in moderation due to its strong potency.

: Apply mustard oil directly to the skin as a moisturizer, focusing on areas that need extra hydration. Use in moderation due to its strong potency. Face mask : Mix ground seeds with honey and yoghurt to form a paste. Apply this as a mask for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

: Mix ground seeds with honey and yoghurt to form a paste. Apply this as a mask for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Exfoliating scrub: Combine finely ground seeds with carrier oil (like coconut oil) and gently massage onto the skin in circular motions. This can help remove dead skin cells and improve texture.

What to keep in mind while using mustard seeds for skin?

Mustard oil and other products made from these seeds can be potent. Use them sparingly, as excessive use may irritate the skin, especially sensitive skin. Patch-testing is recommended to avoid any allergic reaction. Additionally, avoid use around the eyes, as mustard contains properties that can cause stinging or irritation.

What to combine with mustard seeds and what to avoid?

The seeds work well with honey, yoghurt, and gentle carrier oils (such as coconut or olive oil) to create balanced, nourishing skin treatments.

Avoid combining these seeds with other strong irritants or exfoliants like turmeric and lemon juice, as this can lead to increased skin sensitivity and irritation.

What are the side effects of using mustard seeds for skin care?

The potential side effects include redness, irritation, or even a burning sensation, especially if the product is too concentrated or used too frequently. Those with sensitive or allergy-prone skin should approach mustard seed treatments cautiously and patch-test beforehand. Long-term use without moderation can lead to skin dryness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many seeds can you use for skin care each time?

A small amount, approximately 1 teaspoon of ground seeds or a few drops of mustard oil, is sufficient for skin application. Using too much can lead to irritation due to the active compounds in these seeds.

2. Can you use these seeds for skin care every day?

Using these daily is not generally recommended, especially for those with sensitive skin, as these seeds contain potent compounds that could lead to skin irritation over time. Using mustard seed products 1-2 times a week is usually sufficient for your skin.