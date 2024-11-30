Greek yogurt for skin: 7 reasons why you need to add it to your beauty routine

If you believe in the power of natural ingredients, use Greek yogurt for skin. It has exfoliating properties and may protect your skin from sun damage.

Greek yogurt does more than just add texture to foods. The thick, creamy dairy product is probably what your skin needs. In fact, its consistency makes it an ideal ingredient for skincare. Use Greek yogurt for skin, as it can moisturise your skin. It is one benefit that can be enjoyed particularly in the winter season when most people complain of dry skin. The yogurt with calcium, lactic acid, probiotics, and different types of vitamins may also help to deal with acne and protect against sun damage. You can directly apply it to your face or mix it with other ingredients to get glowing skin.

What is Greek yogurt?

Greek yogurt is a dairy product made by eliminating the whey liquid, which is rich in sugars and lactose, from regular yogurt. Because of the reduced water content, this yogurt is much thicker and also creamier than regular yogurt. It is a rich source of protein, probiotics, and minerals like calcium and zinc.

Nutritional value of Greek yogurt (100 grams), according to U.S. Department of Agriculture:

83.56 g water

9.95 g protein

3.94 g carbohydrate

115 mg calcium

0.6 mg zinc

0.8 mg vitamin C

0.52 micrograms vitamin B12

0.044 mg vitamin B1

0.233 mg vitamin B2

What are the benefits of Greek yogurt for skin?

1. Exfoliating properties

“The lactic acid in Greek yogurt is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that is exfoliating in nature and helps to remove dead skin cells,” says dermatologist Dr Nishtha Patel. It is gentle in nature, and so is great for people with sensitive skin. Regular usage of Greek yogurt can give glowing skin.

2. Soothing properties

“When probiotics are consumed in the form of Greek yogurt, they can make the skin’s natural microflora healthier. This helps to reduce inflammation, redness, or skin irritation,” says the expert. Its soothing properties can also help with sunburn by calming the skin.

3. Moisturises skin

The thick and creamy texture of Greek yogurt is loaded with healthy fats and protein. They can aid in locking in moisture and keeping the skin soft. “Use Greek yogurt for skin, especially in winter, as it is great for dry skin,” says the expert.

4. Brightens the skin

It is an agent that can deal with skin pigmentation and melasma, a common skin condition characterised by brown patches or spots. During a 2005 study published in the Dermatologic Surgery journal, lactic acid was found to be an effective and safe agent in the melasma treatment. Because of the lactic acid, it inhibits the production of melanin. Hence, this is a great natural ingredient for giving the skin an even tone and brighter appearance.

5. May combat signs of ageing

Use Greek yogurt for skin regularly to reduce the signs of premature ageing such as fine lines, and wrinkles. “Vitamin B12 in Greek yogurt helps in cellular regeneration and aids in the repair of skin cells. Vitamin B2, also found in this yogurt, is known for the synthesis of collagen, the skin’s structural protein helping in its elasticity,” says Dr Patel. Also, a 2015 study published in the International Journal Of Women’s Dermatology showed that probiotics may help protect against signs of ageing.

6. May help people with acne

It is an antibiotic and can kill the bacteria (Propionibacterium acnes) that leads to acne, a skin condition where the skin pores get blocked with bacteria, oil, and dead skin. Use Greek yogurt for skin, as it can assist in balancing out the skin’s natural sebum and prevent further breakouts. A 2022 study published in the Life journal showed that probiotic-containing cosmetics may help in the improvement of the skin condition of people with acne.

7. Protects skin from sun damage

Zinc in Greek yogurt may help to protect the skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays of the sun. It may also help in protecting the cells from sun damage. Zinc oxide, which contains zinc and oxygen atoms, can provide a high level of protection against UVB and UVA radiation, according to research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2017.

Greek yogurt for skin: Who can use?

“Individuals who possess hypersensitive skin should refrain from using Greek yogurt for skin, as it can irritate the skin. Otherwise, it is suitable for all skin types, but always perform a patch test before using Greek yogurt for skin,” says the expert.

Healthy fats and proteins in Greek yogurt help moisturise the skin, making it great for dry, flaky, and dehydrated skin.

Oily skin can also benefit from Greek yogurt, as its lactic acid content is a great exfoliant and balances out the skin’s natural sebum, hence protecting it from breakouts.

For individuals with sensitive skin, probiotics in Greek yogurt are highly beneficial for their calming nature and reducing skin irritation.

How to use Greek yogurt for skin?

1. Body mask: For body relaxation, use it as a body mask after adding a few drops of essential oil such as lavender oil to it.

2. Face pack: Mix aloe vera gel with Greek yogurt, apply it on your sunburnt areas and get a soothing effect.

3. Under eye care: You can apply Greek yogurt under your eyes to reduce dark circles.

4. Exfoliating treatment: Add sugar or oats to Greek yogurt and enjoy this mask’s exfoliating properties.

5. Skin brightening face mask: Add a teaspoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric to Greek yogurt for skin brightening.

What are the side effects of using Greek yogurt for skin?

Individuals with an allergy to dairy products or those who are lactose intolerant should not use apply Greek yogurt for skin.

If kept in unhygienic conditions, it can cause infections.

Excessive consumption can result in skin irritation, and rashes because of lactic acid in Greek yogurt.

Greek yogurt for skin has many benefits, including for those with dry skin. Even though it has skincare benefits, perform a patch test before including this kitchen ingredient in your daily routine.