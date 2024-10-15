5 surprising benefits of eggs for skin — and 3 ways to use them

Using eggs for glowing skin is a good idea! Eggs provide complete nutrition to the skin, as well as help reduce blemishes and dark spots.

Korean skincare has done the world a huge favour, but one Korean beauty trend yet to catch on in several parts of the world is using eggs on your skin! Let’s talk about why you need to put eggs on your beautiful face — they are an ideal source of protein for your body, but they are great for your skin as well. Using eggs for skin is beneficial as these help in removing pigmentation, dark spots and even sun tan. The protein and vitamins present in eggs help the skin stay hydrated and slow down ageing as well. However, excessive use of eggs for skin can lead to rashes and skin irritation. Read on to know how often to include eggs in your skincare routine, and how to use eggs for skin.

Eggs for skin: How does it help?

Eggs are rich in vitamins, minerals and other constituents that are essential for maintaining healthy and clear skin. They also contain proteins, vitamins A, D, E and antioxidants that assist in increasing skin elasticity and make it look more youthful. “Egg whites mainly comprise water and proteins but more specifically albumin, which helps in pore tightening and minimization of fine lines providing an even textured skin. The yellow part of the egg also known as the yolk, works to help mask dry skin as it contains healthy oils and vitamins that are ideal for dry skin. They have both, moisturizing and surplus tightening properties, making eggs ideal for almost all skin types, even oily or combination skin,” explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Eggs include essential amino acids as well that assist in healing any damaged skin that has been affected causing asymmetry.

What are the benefits of eggs for skin?

Eggs offer several benefits for your skin, including:

1. Nourishes the skin

The presence of fats and vitamins in egg yolk helps in skin hydration which helps in reducing extreme skin dryness. A study published in Nutrients states that eggs, more precisely, the egg yolk, contain almost all vitamins, except vitamin C, making them extremely nourishing for the skin.

2. Makes the skin firm

Egg whites contain a protein called albumin which has a skin tightening effect. This particular quality prevents the formation of large pores as well as wrinkles, thus, aiding in an even skin tone. A study published in the Handbook of Biopolymers states that the albumin, present in egg white, is actively used as a wrinkle remover. Egg whites are applied to the skin, and these help in tightening the skin and smoothening wrinkles.

3. Cleanses the skin

Using eggs for glowing skin is beneficial as these contain proteins which help in gently exfoliating while making the skin smooth and bright. Besides this, eggs enhance the radiance of the skin. They help in sebum secretion that helps to keep acne at bay. It also prevents rashes as well as damage from sun exposure.

4. Contains nutrients

Eggs are loaded with vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, D, and E, which beautify the skin, speed up its recovery, and inhibit ageing. Natural vitamin E products prevent collagen cross-linking and lipid peroxidation, which are both linked to the ageing of the skin, found a study published in the journal Dermato Endocrinology.

5. Controls oil

The thick consistency of egg whites helps in soaking up the excessive oils produced by the cells of the skin. Therefore, it is suitable for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. Such oil conditioners assist in preventing shine and breakouts, promoting healthy and clear skin. Check out the other skin benefits of egg whites.

How to use eggs for skin?

1. Egg-white mask

Whip the egg whites until fluffy, then apply a layer on the face. The mask helps to lift and tighten the skin while the size of the pores is minimized. It can be washed off with warm water after 15 minutes for a refreshing aftereffect.

2. Egg yolk and honey mask

Take an egg and separate the yolk and the white. Mix the yolk with one tablespoon of honey and use it. This is suitable for extremely dry or matured skin, as it provides deep hydration and nourishment. It can also be removed after approximately 20 minutes.

3. Egg yolk and olive oil mask

Add a tablespoon of olive oil to a beaten egg yolk and spread the mixture on the face. The rich mask is the best in restoring hydration for dry skin in addition to improving skin elasticity.

What are the side effects of using eggs for skin?

While using eggs for glowing skin comes with its own set of benefits, there are a few side effects also that cannot be ignored.

Some people are allergic to egg proteins causing redness, itching or irritation upon application.

Egg masks can also be irritating for people with sensitive skin for they can lead to dry skin or rashes.

Raw eggs carry a risk of bacterium such as salmonella causing them to be dangerous for reuse.

People who have oily skin or acne may tend to have breakouts from the overuse of egg yolk on the skin, as it may cause excess clogging of the skin pores.

For some people, the unpleasant aroma of raw eggs can serve as a hindrance to using it as part of their skincare routine.

What to remember while using eggs for skin?

While using eggs for skin might give you quick results, there are a few ways that you can prevent the risks associated with these home remedies:

It is always advised to do a patch test for safety before using any egg-based mixture on the facial skin.

Use fresh and nice quality eggs to purchase so that contamination is not a concern.

Moderation is encouraged. Usage of egg masks should not exceed two to three sessions in a week, to enjoy the benefits without overloading the skin.

The skin must be inclined to maximise absorption levels and benefits by cleansing the area before usage.

In cases, where irritation is experienced, it is wise to immediately stop the application to avoid complications. Keeping these points in mind will enable you to immensely benefit from the use of eggs for the skin.

How many eggs can you apply on your skin every day?

In general, egg masks should be used only two to three times a week even though many may want to use them every day, says Dr Kuri. This prevents excess nutrients from causing irritation or sensitivity. There is no need to use several eggs every day as it will not enhance the benefits and may even cause skin problems. Moderation is essential when it comes to the use of eggs for skin care purposes to protect the skin.

Including eggs in your skincare routine can help you not only get glowing skin, but it can also make your skin healthier, hydrated and younger. However, eggs can also cause rashes and skin irritations and should not be overused. It is important to do a patch test before use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which part of the egg is best for the skin?

This depends on what your end goal is. If you want your skin to look younger, then egg whites can help tighten and firm up your skin. For acne-prone skin as well, egg whites are beneficial as these close pores and get rid of build-up.

Can eggs remove skin tan?

Yes, eggs help in getting rid of tanning. It also helps to get rid of dark spots and pigmentation on your skin.