4 important cherry benefits for skin including acne prevention, radiant glow

There are many cherry benefits that can help you get beautiful skin. Check out some of the ways to incorporate it into your skincare regime.

Looking for ways to make your skin glow naturally? Start by including cherries in your beauty routine. There are many cherry benefits when it comes to your skin health. These small-sized fruits are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, as well as potent antioxidants like anthocyanins, which can address a multitude of skin concerns, from combating free radical damage to promoting collagen production. So, if you’re dealing with acne, looking for a natural glow, or just want to keep your skin looking youthful, the humble cherry might be the answer you’ve been searching for. Check out various cherry benefits for skin and how to use it.

4 important cherry benefits for skin

Here are some cherry benefits for skin that are sure to give it a natural glow.

1. Keeps acne at bay

Among the many cherry benefits for skin, their ability to reduce acne stands out. Their anti-inflammatory compounds work to reduce the redness and swelling associated with breakouts, calming irritated skin, as found in a study published in the journal Foods. Additionally, the antioxidants within cherries, particularly vitamin C, aid in the skin’s natural healing process, potentially minimising acne scars. Plus, some of the components found within cherries have antibacterial properties, that can help to fight the bacteria that contribute to some forms of acne.

2. Promotes collagen production

One of the many cherry benefits for the skin is its ability to promote collagen production. “Vitamin C is required for the body’s creation of collagen, a crucial protein that serves as the structural foundation of our skin,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Collagen gives the skin its firmness, suppleness, and general strength. Vitamin C stimulates collagen formation, which strengthens the skin’s support network and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This procedure results in smoother, plumper skin, effectively delaying the obvious indications of ageing.

3. Reduces inflammation

When it comes to skincare, there are many cherry benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability to reduce inflammation, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Cherries have strong anti-inflammatory qualities, making them an effective natural cure for sore skin. These substances significantly reduce redness and swelling, bringing relief from discomfort. Cherries, by relaxing inflammatory tissues, can help relieve the symptoms of skin problems such as acne and rosacea, resulting in a more balanced and appealing look. The natural anti-inflammatory activity reduces obvious indicators of irritation, resulting in a calmer and healthier skin look.

4. Keeps skin hydrated

There are many cherry benefits for the skin, including the capacity to keep skin hydrated. “Cherries are naturally abundant in water, which contributes to their capacity to properly moisturise the skin,” points out the expert. This copious moisture contributes to the skin’s natural hydration levels, resulting in a soft and plump texture. Cherries counteract dryness and flakiness by providing necessary moisture, keeping the skin from feeling tight or unpleasant. Consistent hydration is critical for maintaining the skin’s barrier function, which keeps it robust and healthy.

Cherry benefits for skin: How to use it?

There are many cherry benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include them in your skincare routine:

Cherry face mask (Hydrating): Mash ripe cherries and mix with a tablespoon of honey. Apply to your face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. This hydrates and adds a natural glow. Cherry exfoliating scrub: Crush cherry pits into a fine powder (be careful not to make it too rough). Mix with cherry pulp and a bit of olive oil or coconut oil. Gently massage onto damp skin in circular motions, then rinse. Cherry toner (Brightening): Blend cherries and strain the juice. Dilute with equal parts of rosewater or witch hazel. Apply to your face with a cotton pad after cleansing. Cherry spot treatment (Acne): Mash a single cherry and apply the pulp directly to acne spots. The anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and swelling. Cherry under-eye mask: Mash cherries and mix with aloe vera gel. Apply gently under the eyes for 10-15 minutes to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Cherry and yoghurt mask (Soothing): Mix mashed cherries with plain yoghurt. Apply to your face for 15 minutes. The yoghurt adds lactic acid for gentle exfoliation and soothing properties. Cherry ice cubes (Refreshing): Blend cherries and freeze the juice in ice cube trays. Gently rub the ice cubes on your face for a refreshing and toning effect. This helps to tighten pores and reduce inflammation.

Note: Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any DIY face mask to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.