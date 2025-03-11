Camellia oil for hair: 6 easy ways to get silky-smooth locks

Have you tried using camellia oil for hair? You should, as it can prevent frizz, and improve the health of your scalp.

While there are many hair care products in the market, are you someone who prefers natural ingredients in your beauty routines? If yes, then one particularly effective option for you to explore is camellia oil. Using camellia oil for hair comes with many rewarding benefits. Its unique composition, abundant in oleic acid and antioxidants, allows it to penetrate the hair shaft, delivering moisture and strengthening strands from within. This natural wonder works to combat dryness, frizz, and breakage, while also soothing the scalp and promoting a healthy environment for hair growth. Check out some easy ways to include camellia oil in your hair care regime.

What is camellia oil?

Camellia oil is a light oil extracted from the seeds of Camellia japonica and Camellia oleifera plants. It is also known as Tsubaki oil, peanut oil, and tea seed oil. Japanese women have been using it for years to nourish their skin and hair. Camellia oil is made up of fatty acids such as oleic, palmitic, and linoleic acid, as found in a study published in the Journal of Oleo Science. Plus, it is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, along with healthy fatty acids that deeply nourish the hair. Read more to find out how to use camellia oil for hair.

Camellia oil for hair: Does it work?

Yes, camellia oil is an effective remedy for dull, lifeless hair strands. Here’s how using camellia oil for hair gives shining and smooth tresses.

1. Gives deep hydration

Camellia oil’s superior capacity to fully hydrate hair is due to its high content of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid. This unique composition enables the oil to efficiently permeate the hair shaft, going beyond the surface layer of moisture, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. Camellia oil restores lost moisture from inside the hair’s structure, treating the underlying cause of dryness. This deep penetration significantly improves hair moisture retention, leaving strands feeling soft and revitalised. As a result, the oil combats the brittle structure and dull appearance common to dry hair, restoring a healthy, bright appearance. Thus, using camellia oil for hair can be beneficial to provide deep hydration.

2. Strengthens and protects hair

When considering camellia oil for hair, its strengthening and protecting properties are critical. “Camellia oil’s strong antioxidants and vital fatty acids work together to strengthen hair follicles from the root, considerably decreasing breakage and the appearance of unattractive split ends,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. This deep nourishing improves the structural integrity of the hair, making it more resistant to daily pressures. Plus, using camellia oil for hair provides an effective barrier against environmental aggressors such as UV radiation, pollution, and severe weather conditions. This protection efficiently reduces damage caused by external influences, keeping the health and vitality of your hair.

3. Manages frizz

Using camellia oil for hair helps to keep frizz and flyaways at bay, thanks to its lightweight structure. “Unlike heavier oils, which can weigh hair down, camellia oil absorbs swiftly and efficiently, leaving a smooth, non-greasy finish. This lightness allows it to efficiently cover the hair shaft, reducing frizz and flyaways while leaving no residue,” says the expert. Camellia oil for hair smoothes the hair cuticle, resulting in a sleek surface that reflects light, boosting shine and manageability. As a result, hair becomes significantly smoother and more malleable, making style easier and more efficient.

How to use camellia oil for hair?

Here are DIY hair masks made from camellia oil for hair:

1. Deep hydration mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons camellia oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 ripe avocado, mashed

Application:

Apply to damp hair, focusing on the ends. Leave on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask provides intense moisture, ideal for dry and brittle hair. The avocado and honey enhance the hydrating properties of camellia oil.

2. Strengthening and repair mask

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons camellia oil

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Application:

Apply to hair, focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo.

This mask strengthens hair follicles, reduces breakage, and repairs damage. The egg yolk provides protein, and coconut oil adds extra nourishment.

3. Scalp soothing mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons camellia oil

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

A few drops of tea tree oil (optional, for dandruff)

Application:

Massage into the scalp and hair. Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse.

This mask soothes dry and itchy scalps, promoting a healthy scalp environment. Aloe vera gel calms irritation, and tea tree oil has antifungal properties.

4. Shine-boosting mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons camellia oil

1 tablespoon yoghurt

Application:

Apply to damp hair, leave on for 15-20 minutes, and rinse.

This simple mask enhances shine and smooths the hair cuticle. Yoghurt adds a gentle exfoliating effect to the scalp.

5. Overnight treatment mask

Ingredients:

Pure camellia oil.

Application:

Apply a generous amount of camellia oil to the hair, concentrating on the ends.

Wrap hair in a towel or shower cap and leave overnight. Wash hair in the morning.

This is the simplest method and allows for the deepest penetration of the oil.

6. Camellia and argan oil mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of camellia oil.

1 tablespoon of argan oil.

Application:

Apply to damp hair, and let sit for 30 minutes, before rinsing and shampooing.

This combination of oils provides a great balance of moisture, shine, and repair. Argan oil is also very good at repairing damaged hair.

Important Notes:

When using any hair mask, it’s essential to perform a patch test first to ensure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients.

Adjust the quantities of ingredients based on your hair length and thickness.

For best results, use these masks regularly, about once or twice a week.

Also, always consult your doctor before including these home remedies in your haircare routine.