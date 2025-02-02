Tried using apricot oil for your hair? 6 ways it can help you

Using apricot oil for hair can help make your tresses silky and smooth and stronger. Check out 6 ways to include this in your beauty regime.

While there’s an abundance of products available in the market when it comes to hair care, are you are someone who leans towards natural ingredients for your beauty routines? If yes, then one particularly effective option for you to explore is apricot oil. Using apricot oil for hair can help you achieve gorgeous, healthy tresses quickly. Packed with vitamins A and E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, apricot oil deeply nourishes the scalp and hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth. It effortlessly penetrates the hair shaft, leaving it silky smooth, frizz-free, and incredibly manageable. Check out some easy ways to include this in your beauty regime.

Benefits of using apricot oil for hair

Here are some notable benefits you should know about using apricot oil for hair.

1. Deeply moisturises

Did you know that using apricot oil for hair helps to provide moisture to your tresses and scalp? Its lightweight yet deeply penetrating formula helps it to quickly flow into the hair shaft, providing a much-needed moisture boost, as found in a study published in Food Science and Biotechnology. This strong hydration restores lost moisture inside the hair strands, reducing dryness in hair and preventing additional damage. Apricot oil softens, supples, and manages hair by restoring its natural moisture balance. It effectively addresses dryness caused by a variety of reasons, including severe weather, excessive heat style, and chemical treatments, leaving hair looking and feeling healthier.

2. Reduces frizz

Apricot oil’s lightweight texture makes it an effective frizz fighter. It glides easily through hair, smoothing down the perched hair cuticles that produce frizz and flyaways. Plus, using apricot oil for hair aids in moisture retention and prevents additional damage by forming a protective barrier around each strand, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry. This smoothing action makes hair more manageable, simpler to style, and less prone to frizz, particularly in humid weather.

3. Strengthens hair

Apricot oil is rich in nutrients that can help strengthen your hair. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, as found in a study published in the journal Strengthens, which makes hair strands strong from within, making them more durable and less prone to breakage. This nourishment aids in the restoration of existing damage, such as split ends, and prevents additional degradation of the hair shaft. By fortifying the hair from the inside out, apricot oil promotes healthier, stronger hair that is less likely to snap or break, resulting in longer, fuller locks.

4. Promotes hair growth

While using apricot oil for hair doesn’t directly stimulate tress growth, it indirectly contributes to a healthier locks growth cycle. “By nourishing the hair follicles with essential vitamins and nutrients, it creates an optimal environment for hair growth,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. A healthy scalp and strong hair follicles are crucial for robust hair growth. Addressing underlying scalp issues and strengthening hair roots, can indirectly support a healthier hair growth cycle, leading to longer, fuller hair over time.

5. Soothes scalp

Using apricot oil for hair might be a saving grace for people who have an inflamed or itchy scalp. Its mild, calming features aid in alleviating inflammation and discomfort. “It also promotes healthy hair development by deeply moisturising and balancing the scalp’s natural oils,” says the expert. This is especially good for people with dandruff or seborrhoeic dermatitis since it soothes the scalp and reduces flakiness. It also provides a calming touch to the scalp, making it more pleasant and healthy.

How to use apricot oil for hair?

Here are 7 innovative ways of using apricot oil for hair:

1. Apricot oil hot oil treatment

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons apricot oil

Instructions:

Warm the apricot oil slightly by placing the bottle in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes.

Massage the warm oil into your scalp and hair, focusing on the ends.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30-60 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

2. Apricot oil leave-in conditioner

Ingredients:

1-2 drops apricot oil

Instructions:

Apply a few drops of apricot oil to damp hair, focusing on the ends.

Comb through your hair to distribute the oil evenly.

Style your hair as usual.

3. Apricot oil hair mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons apricot oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon yoghurt

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mask to your hair and scalp.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30-60 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

4. Apricot oil scalp massage oil

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon apricot oil

5 drops of lavender essential oil

Instructions:

Mix the apricot oil and lavender essential oil.

Massage the oil into your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave the oil on for 30 minutes before shampooing and conditioning your hair.

5. Apricot oil hair growth serum

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon apricot oil

5 drops of rosemary essential oil

5 drops peppermint essential oil

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a dropper bottle.

Apply a few drops of the serum to your scalp and massage it in.

Leave the serum on overnight.

Shampoo and condition your hair in the morning.

6. Apricot oil frizz control spray

Ingredients:

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon apricot oil

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a spray bottle.

Shake well before each use.

Spray the mixture onto damp hair to control frizz and add shine.

Note: Remember to always do a patch test before using any new essential oil or ingredient on your skin. While using apricot oil for hair can work wonders, if you suffer from sensitive skin or other hair-related problems, make sure to consult a dermatologist before including this in your beauty routine.