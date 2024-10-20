Apples for skin: 8 ways to sneak this delicious fruit into your skincare routine!

Chat with
Apples, a delicious and nutritious fruit, are more than simply a delightful snack. They also have a significant amount of antioxidants and natural acids, which may do wonders for your skin. Apples provide numerous benefits to skin from giving natural beautiful and clear skin to minimising fine wrinkles. Know the benefits of apples for skin and here are some simple and efficient ways to include them into your beauty routine. Whether you prefer topical or internal use, there is an apple-based beauty treatment for you. So, let’s get started and see how apples can help you get naturally radiant skin.
Apples offer a variety of benefits for your skin, thanks to their rich content of antioxidants and natural acids. Here’s how:
Malic acid, a naturally occurring alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) found in apples, is a mild exfoliator that benefits your skin, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. When applied topically, malic acid helps to break down the connections that hold dead skin cells together, allowing them to be gently pulled away. The exfoliating procedure results in a smoother, brighter, and more luminous skin. Unlike strong scrubs, which can irritate the skin, apples give a natural and mild exfoliation that leaves your skin soft and revitalised. So, if you are looking for gentle exfoliation, including apples into your skincare routine can be helpful.
Apples are a natural source of hydration, containing a high water content that can quench your skin’s thirst. When consumed or applied topically, apples help to replenish your skin’s moisture levels, preventing dryness and promoting a plump, supple appearance. Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining a healthy, youthful and clear skin, as found in a study published in the journal Clinical, Cosmetic, and Investigational Dermatology, and apples offer a delicious and effective way to achieve it. By incorporating apples into your diet and skincare routine, you can nourish your skin from the inside out and enjoy a radiant, hydrated glowing skin you always have dreamed of. Check out other ways to hydrate your skin besides apples.
Apples are packed with antioxidants, as found in a study published in Nutritional Journal, including vitamin C, which play a crucial role in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of free radicals. These unstable molecules can damage your skin cells, leading to premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. By neutralizing free radicals, apple antioxidants help to maintain your skin’s youthful appearance and prevent signs of aging. Incorporating apples into your diet or skincare routine can provide a natural shield against environmental stressors and promote a healthy, radiant skin.
Apples can help you to give glowing and smooth skin by stimulating skin cell turnover. “This process encourages the growth of new, healthy skin cells, replacing damaged or dull cells. As a result, your skin appears more radiant and glass-clear. Additionally, apples can help reduce dark spots, such as hyperpigmentation or age spots,” says dermatologist Dr Rubin Bhasin Passi. The natural acids and antioxidants in apples can help to fade these blemishes, revealing a more even and glowing skin. By incorporating apples into your beauty routine, you can achieve a glowing and youthful skin.
Apples contain natural compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, that can be beneficial for those with acne-prone skin. These compounds help to reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne breakouts, soothing irritated skin and promoting healing. Additionally, the exfoliating properties of apples can help to unclog pores and prevent future acne outbreaks. By incorporating apples into your beauty regimen, you may observe a reduction in acne symptoms and achieve a clearer and healthier skin. Therefore, don’t hesitate to add apples to other DIY serums for acne-prone skin.
There are many benefits of apples for skin. Here are some easy ways to include the fruit in your beauty regimen.
While there are many benefits of apples for glowing skin, some people may experience mild side effects of these DIY masks and scrubs. These side effects are typically temporary.
Thus, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider before incorporating these home remedies into your beauty regimen.
