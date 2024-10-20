Apples for skin: 8 ways to sneak this delicious fruit into your skincare routine!

The benefits of apples for skin include exfoliation and hydration. Learn how to incorporate apples into your skincare routine.

Apples, a delicious and nutritious fruit, are more than simply a delightful snack. They also have a significant amount of antioxidants and natural acids, which may do wonders for your skin. Apples provide numerous benefits to skin from giving natural beautiful and clear skin to minimising fine wrinkles. Know the benefits of apples for skin and here are some simple and efficient ways to include them into your beauty routine. Whether you prefer topical or internal use, there is an apple-based beauty treatment for you. So, let’s get started and see how apples can help you get naturally radiant skin.

What are the benefits of apples for skin?

Apples offer a variety of benefits for your skin, thanks to their rich content of antioxidants and natural acids. Here’s how:

1. Exfoliates the skin

Malic acid, a naturally occurring alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) found in apples, is a mild exfoliator that benefits your skin, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. When applied topically, malic acid helps to break down the connections that hold dead skin cells together, allowing them to be gently pulled away. The exfoliating procedure results in a smoother, brighter, and more luminous skin. Unlike strong scrubs, which can irritate the skin, apples give a natural and mild exfoliation that leaves your skin soft and revitalised. So, if you are looking for gentle exfoliation, including apples into your skincare routine can be helpful.

2. Hydrates it

Apples are a natural source of hydration, containing a high water content that can quench your skin’s thirst. When consumed or applied topically, apples help to replenish your skin’s moisture levels, preventing dryness and promoting a plump, supple appearance. Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining a healthy, youthful and clear skin, as found in a study published in the journal Clinical, Cosmetic, and Investigational Dermatology, and apples offer a delicious and effective way to achieve it. By incorporating apples into your diet and skincare routine, you can nourish your skin from the inside out and enjoy a radiant, hydrated glowing skin you always have dreamed of. Check out other ways to hydrate your skin besides apples.

3. Rich in antioxidants

Apples are packed with antioxidants, as found in a study published in Nutritional Journal, including vitamin C, which play a crucial role in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of free radicals. These unstable molecules can damage your skin cells, leading to premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. By neutralizing free radicals, apple antioxidants help to maintain your skin’s youthful appearance and prevent signs of aging. Incorporating apples into your diet or skincare routine can provide a natural shield against environmental stressors and promote a healthy, radiant skin.

4. Promotes glowing skin

Apples can help you to give glowing and smooth skin by stimulating skin cell turnover. “This process encourages the growth of new, healthy skin cells, replacing damaged or dull cells. As a result, your skin appears more radiant and glass-clear. Additionally, apples can help reduce dark spots, such as hyperpigmentation or age spots,” says dermatologist Dr Rubin Bhasin Passi. The natural acids and antioxidants in apples can help to fade these blemishes, revealing a more even and glowing skin. By incorporating apples into your beauty routine, you can achieve a glowing and youthful skin.

5. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Apples contain natural compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, that can be beneficial for those with acne-prone skin. These compounds help to reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne breakouts, soothing irritated skin and promoting healing. Additionally, the exfoliating properties of apples can help to unclog pores and prevent future acne outbreaks. By incorporating apples into your beauty regimen, you may observe a reduction in acne symptoms and achieve a clearer and healthier skin. Therefore, don’t hesitate to add apples to other DIY serums for acne-prone skin.

How to use apples for glowing skin?

There are many benefits of apples for skin. Here are some easy ways to include the fruit in your beauty regimen.

1. Apple and honey face mask

Ingredients:

1/2 apple, grated

1 tablespoon honey

Method

Combine the grated apple and honey in a bowl.

Apply the mask evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and gently pat your face dry.

2. Apple and yoghurt exfoliator

Ingredients:

1/4 apple, grated

2 tablespoons plain yoghurt

Method:

Mix the grated apple and yoghurt in a small bowl.

Gently massage the mixture into your skin, focusing on areas with rough patches.

Rinse off with warm water and pat your face dry.

3. Apple and lemon toner

Ingredients:

1/4 apple, grated

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup water

Method:

Combine the grated apple, lemon juice, and water in a jar.

Shake well and store in the refrigerator.

After cleansing your face, apply the toner using a cotton ball.

Allow the toner to dry before applying moisturizer.

4. Apple and oatmeal scrub

Ingredients:

1/4 apple, grated

2 tablespoons oatmeal

Method:

Mix the grated apple and oatmeal in a bowl.

Gently massage the scrub into your skin, focusing on areas with rough patches.

Rinse off with warm water and pat your face dry.

5. Apple and cucumber eye mask

Ingredients:

1 apple slice

1 cucumber slice

Method

Place the apple and cucumber slices on your closed eyes.

Leave the masks on for 15-20 minutes.

Remove the masks and gently pat the area dry.

6. Apple and cinnamon face mask

Ingredients

1/2 apple, grated

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Method:

Combine the grated apple and cinnamon in a bowl.

Apply the mask evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and gently pat your face dry.

7. Apple and turmeric glowing mask

Ingredients

1/4 apple, grated

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Method:

Mix the grated apple and turmeric powder in a bowl.

Apply the mask evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and gently pat your face dry.

8. Apple and yoghurt lip scrub

Ingredients:

1/4 apple, grated

1 teaspoon plain yoghurt

Method:

Combine the grated apple and yoghurt in a small bowl.

Gently massage the scrub into your lips, using a circular motion.

Rinse off with warm water and pat your lips dry.

Things to keep in mind!

Patch test: Before applying any new apple-based product to your face or body, perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any reactions.

Before applying any new apple-based product to your face or body, perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any reactions. Use moderation: Avoid overusing apple-based products, as excessive use can lead to dryness or irritation.

Avoid overusing apple-based products, as excessive use can lead to dryness or irritation. Choose gentle formulations: Opt for DIYs that use gentle ingredients, such as honey or yogurt, to minimize the risk of irritation.

Opt for DIYs that use gentle ingredients, such as honey or yogurt, to minimize the risk of irritation. Discontinue use if necessary: If you experience any adverse reactions, discontinue use of the product immediately and consult with a healthcare professional.

Are there any side effects of these home remedies?

While there are many benefits of apples for glowing skin, some people may experience mild side effects of these DIY masks and scrubs. These side effects are typically temporary.

Skin irritation: Some people may have sensitive skin and experience redness, itching, or burning after using apple-based products.

Some people may have sensitive skin and experience redness, itching, or burning after using apple-based products. Allergic reactions: If you have a known allergy to apples or other ingredients in the DIYs, you may experience allergic reactions such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

If you have a known allergy to apples or other ingredients in the DIYs, you may experience allergic reactions such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing. Excessive dryness: Overuse of apple-based exfoliants or masks can lead to excessive dryness or irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Thus, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider before incorporating these home remedies into your beauty regimen.