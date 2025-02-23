Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Natural Cures

Anjeer benefits for skin: 6 DIYs to get a natural glow

Explore the natural power of anjeer to get beautiful skin! Check out how anjeer benefits in reducing inflammation and ageing signs.
View All Images
Include anjeer in your beauty routine to get glowing skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Shruti Bhattacharya
Published On: 23 Feb 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr DM Mahajan
Skin & Hair

Chat with

Are you tired of wasting money and time at salons that do not give you any results? If so, consider adding anjeer or figs to your skincare routine. There are many anjeer benefits when it comes to your skin health. This superfood is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that work to promote skin health from within. From preventing premature ageing to aiding glowing skin, anjeer truly is a natural remedy to multiple skin issues. If you are curious about how this dry fruit can be incorporated into your daily skincare routine, here are some easy yet effective ways to use it!

4 anjeer benefits for skin

Here are some anjeer benefits for skin that will give you a natural glow.

1. Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Among the many anjeer benefits for skin, their ability to reduce wrinkles and fine lines stands out, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Creative Research. Being a good source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals which work together to promote skin health from the inside out. These nutrients help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to premature ageing and wrinkles. Anjeer also helps to improve skin elasticity, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy complexion.

There are many anjeer benefits and among them reducing fine lines and wrinkles stands out the most. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2. Improves skin elasticity

When it comes to skin care, there are many anjeer benefits that you can take advantage of. “One such use is the ability of these dry fruits to enhance skin elasticity. Rich in nutrients, it synergistically strengthens the skin’s structure, promoting a firmer and more supple texture,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. Improved elasticity reduces drooping skin, resulting in a more youthful look. Regular usage of anjeer can contribute to a visibly smoother and more toned skin. The fruit’s inherent properties help maintain the skin’s resilience, combating the effects of ageing and environmental stressors.

3. Promotes glowing skin

There are many anjeer benefits for the skin, including the ability to give a natural shine to your skin. “Its vitamins and minerals nourish the skin from within, promoting a healthy, vibrant look. Regular usage of anjeer can help even out skin tone, reducing dullness and creating a radiant glow,” says the expert. It also works to refine skin texture, minimising the appearance of blemishes and giving a smooth appearance. Incorporating anjeer into your beauty routine allows you to harness its natural properties for a healthier, more luminous look.

4. Reduces inflammation

One of the many benefits of anjeer for the skin is its ability to reduce inflammation. Its anti-inflammatory properties effectively soothe irritated skin, reducing redness and discomfort, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. This makes it a valuable natural remedy for those with sensitive skin prone to reactions. The calming effects of anjeer can also be particularly helpful for managing skin conditions like acne and eczema, where inflammation plays a key role. By reducing inflammation, anjeer contributes to a more balanced and radiant look.

Anjeer benefits for skin: How to use it?

There are many anjeer benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include them in your beauty routine:

1. Anjeer face mask: Mash a ripe anjeer and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water. This mask will nourish your skin, leaving it soft, hydrated, and glowing.
2. Anjeer scrub: Mix finely ground dried anjeer with sugar and coconut oil to create a homemade body scrub. Gently massage it onto your skin in circular motions to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin.

You may also like
Give It A Minute, Ep 21 | Give Curry Leaves A Shot To Reduce Hair Fall Watch Video
Amla for skin: 5 DIY masks for flawless look Read Article
Anjeer face mask gives you glowing skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3. Anjeer toner: Boil dried anjeer in water until they are soft. Let the water cool, then use it as a toner to cleanse and refresh your skin.
4. Anjeer moisturiser: Mix anjeer paste with your favorite moisturiser to add extra hydration and nutrients to your skin.
5. Anjeer spot treatment: Apply anjeer paste directly to blemishes or acne spots to help reduce inflammation and promote healing.
6. Anjeer bath: Add dried anjeer or anjeer essential oil to your bathwater for a relaxing and rejuvenating soak. The nutrients in anjeer will be absorbed by your skin, leaving it soft and nourished.

Side effects of using anjeer

Here are some potential side effects of using anjeer for skin that you should be aware of:

  • Some people may be allergic to anjeer, which can cause skin irritation, redness, and itching. If you experience any of these symptoms after using anjeer, discontinue use and consult a doctor.
  • Anjeer contains enzymes that can irritate sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, it is best to do a patch test before using anjeer on your face.
  • Anjeer can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. If you use anjeer on your skin, be sure to wear sunscreen when you go outdoors.

Important Note: Before trying any of these DIY remedies, it’s recommended to do a patch test to check for any allergic reactions. Also, remember that results may vary, and consistency is key for seeing noticeable improvements. If you have any serious skin conditions, consult a dermatologist before using these remedies.

Related FAQs

Can anjeer help with acne?

Yes, the anti-inflammatory properties of anjeer can help reduce redness and irritation associated with acne. However, it's not a standalone treatment and should be part of a comprehensive skincare routine.

Is anjeer good for sensitive skin?

While anjeer has soothing properties, some people with very sensitive skin might experience irritation. It's always best to do a patch test before applying anjeer to your face.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Shruti Bhattacharya

Shruti Bhattacharya is a content writer and editor for 3 years. She specialises in writing on a variety of topics such as wellness, lifestyle, beauty, technology and fashion. Her current focus is on creating factually correct and informative stories for readers.

Related Stories

View all

Sunflower seeds for hair: 5 ways to use them

Natural Cures

Shalini Passi shares 10 skincare secrets for radiant skin

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

7 metabolism-boosting drinks to burn calories and fat

7 delicious fibre-rich snacks for weight loss

World Cancer Day: 7 common myths about cancer, busted

6 potential benefits of 6-6-6 walking routine

Hi!
I am

Ask HealthShots Anything - Get answers to your self care questions anonymously for FREE

Hair Care Skin Care Chat Now
Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES