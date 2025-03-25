 scorecardresearch facebook

Does aloe vera soothe sunburn?

When you skin gets overexposed to ultraviolet radiation, you can end up with sunburn. People often swear by aloe vera for sunburn treatment. But does it work?
View All Images Aloe vera
Use aloe vera to calm sunburned skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Natalia Ningthoujam
Published On: 25 Mar 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Dr Shweta Mishra
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Shweta Mishra
Skin & Hair

Stepping out without wearing sunscreen does no good for your skin. So, slathering sunscreen from head to toe is actually a great way to protect your skin. However, there can be times when you forget to wear it or cover up your arms, neck and face. Within hours, your skin may feel hot when touched, and it may turn red and painful. These are just some of the symptoms of sunburn, which happens when you stay out in the sun for a long time. If you are all for home remedies, you may want to try aloe vera for sunburn treatment. It may help to reduce inflammation and soothe sunburn.

What is sunburn?

It is an inflammatory skin reaction that occurs when your skin gets overexposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, usually from the sun. “UV radiation can damage your skin’s DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), and cause inflammation and irritation,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.

Woman with a sunburn
Sunburn can cause a lot of discomfort. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

While mild sunburn may cause redness, pain and discomfort, more severe burns can lead to blistering and skin damage that can last for a long time. “It can also cause long-term consequences such as premature skin ageing, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin cancer due to repeated damage to skin cells over time,” says the expert. Each year, more than a third of the population experiences sunburn, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023.

“UV radiation is extremely strong between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, and during these hours, the sun’s rays are more direct and intense. This makes it easier for your exposed skin to burn,” says the expert.

Aloe vera for sunburn: Know how it helps

Using aloe vera for sunburn treatment may be effective. It is beneficial in healing mild to moderate sunburn, as per research published in Burns: Journal Of The International Society For Burn Injuries in 2007. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, applying a moisturiser consisting of aloe vera can help soothe sunburned skin. You can apply it to your skin when it is still damp from a bath and whenever you feel pain or discomfort.

Here’s how it can help:

  • Loaded with nutrients: “Aloe vera for sunburn treatment is a good idea, as it contains a variety of nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and E. It also has antioxidants and amino acids, which help to repair damaged skin and reduce inflammation,” says Dr Mishra. The gel from the green-coloured aloe vera plant has a cooling effect that can quickly provide relief from the burning sensation caused by sunburn.
  • Anti-inflammatory properties: “It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness, swelling, and discomfort by calming the skin,” says the expert.
  • Hydrates skin: It helps to rehydrate the skin by locking in moisture, which is extremely important in the recovery process, as sunburn causes dehydration in the skin cells. “Aloe vera promotes the healing of skin at the cellular level, so it allows for faster recovery,” says the expert.

How to use aloe vera for sunburn treatment?

Want to use aloe vera for sunburn treatment? You can use it in various forms and combinations based on your skin type.

1. For dry skin

“The gel is a great hydrating agent, but when combined with moisturising oils like coconut oil or olive oil, it can provide deeper hydration,” says the expert. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of coconut oil and apply it generously to the sunburned areas. “This can be done 2-3 times a day to ensure your skin gets enough moisture and relief from the dryness caused by the burn,” says Dr Mishra.

2. For oily skin

For oily skin, it’s important to avoid heavy oils, so use pure aloe vera for sunburn treatment with no added oils. “If you want, you can mix the gel with a few drops of tea tree oil, as its antimicrobial properties can reduce the risk of infection in the damaged skin,” says the expert.

3. For sensitive skin

The gel is usually gentle on sensitive skin, but it’s important to ensure that it is free from fragrances or added chemicals. Use pure aloe vera for sunburn treatment, and mix it with chamomile tea. “It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to calm and soothe your skin further,” says the expert.

Aloe vera
Know how to use aloe vera to treat sunburn. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What are the side effects of using aloe vera for sunburn treatment?

It is considered safe for most people, but using aloe vera for sunburn treatment may have side effects:

  • Some people may develop irritation or a rash, especially if the gel contains added fragrances or chemicals.
  • If you are allergic to aloe vera, you may experience itching, redness, swelling, or even hives in the area that is affected.
  • In rare cases, the gel may cause contact dermatitis, which can lead to inflammation, redness, and blisters on the skin.

If you experience any of the side effects, stop using aloe vera for sunburn treatment and consult a doctor. That’s why a patch test is extremely important, especially if you are using aloe vera for sunburn treatment for the first time.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

