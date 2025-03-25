Does aloe vera soothe sunburn?

Chat with
Stepping out without wearing sunscreen does no good for your skin. So, slathering sunscreen from head to toe is actually a great way to protect your skin. However, there can be times when you forget to wear it or cover up your arms, neck and face. Within hours, your skin may feel hot when touched, and it may turn red and painful. These are just some of the symptoms of sunburn, which happens when you stay out in the sun for a long time. If you are all for home remedies, you may want to try aloe vera for sunburn treatment. It may help to reduce inflammation and soothe sunburn.
It is an inflammatory skin reaction that occurs when your skin gets overexposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, usually from the sun. “UV radiation can damage your skin’s DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), and cause inflammation and irritation,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.
While mild sunburn may cause redness, pain and discomfort, more severe burns can lead to blistering and skin damage that can last for a long time. “It can also cause long-term consequences such as premature skin ageing, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin cancer due to repeated damage to skin cells over time,” says the expert. Each year, more than a third of the population experiences sunburn, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023.
“UV radiation is extremely strong between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, and during these hours, the sun’s rays are more direct and intense. This makes it easier for your exposed skin to burn,” says the expert.
Using aloe vera for sunburn treatment may be effective. It is beneficial in healing mild to moderate sunburn, as per research published in Burns: Journal Of The International Society For Burn Injuries in 2007. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, applying a moisturiser consisting of aloe vera can help soothe sunburned skin. You can apply it to your skin when it is still damp from a bath and whenever you feel pain or discomfort.
Here’s how it can help:
Want to use aloe vera for sunburn treatment? You can use it in various forms and combinations based on your skin type.
“The gel is a great hydrating agent, but when combined with moisturising oils like coconut oil or olive oil, it can provide deeper hydration,” says the expert. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of coconut oil and apply it generously to the sunburned areas. “This can be done 2-3 times a day to ensure your skin gets enough moisture and relief from the dryness caused by the burn,” says Dr Mishra.
For oily skin, it’s important to avoid heavy oils, so use pure aloe vera for sunburn treatment with no added oils. “If you want, you can mix the gel with a few drops of tea tree oil, as its antimicrobial properties can reduce the risk of infection in the damaged skin,” says the expert.
The gel is usually gentle on sensitive skin, but it’s important to ensure that it is free from fragrances or added chemicals. Use pure aloe vera for sunburn treatment, and mix it with chamomile tea. “It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to calm and soothe your skin further,” says the expert.
It is considered safe for most people, but using aloe vera for sunburn treatment may have side effects:
If you experience any of the side effects, stop using aloe vera for sunburn treatment and consult a doctor. That’s why a patch test is extremely important, especially if you are using aloe vera for sunburn treatment for the first time.
While aloe vera provides many healing benefits, it does not offer protection from UV rays. Applying aloe vera gel before or during sun exposure could make your skin more sensitive to UV radiation, potentially worsening the sunburn or causing irritation. Aloe vera should be used after sun exposure, once you are no longer in the sun, to help soothe your skin and promote healing.
To accelerate the healing process of sunburn, take a cool shower or use a cold compress to help reduce the heat and soothe your skin. Avoid hot water, as it can aggravate the burn. You can apply aloe vera, as it provides immediate cooling and hydration.
