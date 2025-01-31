Use black tea rinse to keep grey hair at bay

Have you tried using a black tea rinse for grey hair? Here are some ways it can help give you quick results.

A cup of black tea can work wonders in mornings following sleepless nights, especially if those nights have been spent worrying about grey hair! Yes, black tea can give you much more than just a refreshing start to your day. While it can help you stay healthy, this beverage provides a solution to multiple hair issues, including grey hair. A black tea rinse for grey hair is the perfect home remedy that can show you instant results. What’s more? Not only does it prevent premature grey hair, it makes your scalp stronger as well. Here are the benefits of using a black tea rinse for grey hair, and tips to make DIY hair masks with this beverage.

What is black tea rinse?

A black tea rinse for grey hair is a simple, natural hair remedy you can make at home. You brew a strong pot of black tea, let it cool, and then pour it over your hair after you have shampooed. Think of it like giving your hair a tea bath! The tea can help darken grey hairs a little bit and make your overall hair colour richer, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medical Sciences. It is not like using hair dye, but it can make grey hair less noticeable and give your hair a nice shine. People like using black tea rinse for grey hair because they are easy to make at home with the things you probably might already have in your kitchen.

Benefits of black tea rinse for grey hair

Using a black tea rinse for grey hair can work wonders. It can potentially darken the hair and making grey hair less noticeable. Here’s how it helps:

1. Gives a temporary colour boost

A black tea rinse for grey hair might serve as a temporary cosmetic solution by adding a mild colour boost. The magic comes in the form of tannins found in black tea, which are natural substances that can bond to the hair shaft, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medical Sciences. This binding process gives the hair a darker shade, successfully hiding grey strands and blending them more flawlessly with the original hair colour. This appearance is more noticeable in lighter hues of grey or when grey hairs first develop. However, it is important to understand that this colour shift is not permanent. Each wash gradually removes the added colour, thus the black tea rinse needs to be repeated to preserve the desired look.

2. May support scalp health

Including a black tea rinse for grey hair in your beauty regime may also promote a healthier scalp environment. Black tea contains high levels of antioxidants, which can help protect the scalp from free radical damage. “Plus, it contains caffeine, which is said to increase blood circulation in the scalp. Improved blood flow can transport important nutrients to the hair follicles, offering a more favourable environment for hair growth,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. A healthy scalp is the foundation for strong, vibrant hair, and it is essential for overall hair health. A black tea rinse may indirectly help to increase hair growth and condition by boosting scalp health, which can benefit grey hair as well.

3. Helps in hair growth

It is beneficial to try a black tea rinse for grey hair as well as hair growth. “Caffeine content in black tea may help prevent dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone commonly associated with hair loss. The idea is that by suppressing DHT, the beverage may increase hair growth and reduce hair loss,” says the expert. However, it should be noted that this is only a theory, and more thorough research is required to demonstrate a direct link between black tea rinses, DHT blockage, and considerable hair growth.

How to use black tea rinse for grey hair?

Wondering how to include a black tea rinse for grey hair in your beauty regime, here’s what you can do:

1. Basic black tea rinse

Ingredients:

4-6 black tea bags or 4 tablespoons loose-leaf black tea

2 cups boiling water

Instructions:

Steep tea in boiling water for 30 minutes to an hour.

Let cool completely.

After shampooing, pour the tea rinse over your hair, ensuring it saturates all strands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with cool water.

2. Rosemary and black tea rinse

Ingredients:

4 black tea bags

2 cups boiling water

2 sprigs rosemary

Instructions:

Add rosemary to boiling water and steep for 5 minutes.

Then, add tea bags and steep for 30 minutes.

Cool and use as a final rinse after shampooing.

3. Sage and black tea rinse

Ingredients:

4 black tea bags

2 cups boiling water

4-5 fresh sage leaves

Instructions:

Steep sage leaves in boiling water for 5 minutes.

Add tea bags and steep for 30 minutes.

Cool and use as a final rinse.

4. Coffee and black tea rinse

Ingredients:

2 black tea bags

2 tablespoons ground coffee

2 cups boiling water

Instructions:

Combine tea bags and coffee grounds in boiling water and steep for 30 minutes.

Cool and strain.

Use as a final rinse for a deeper colour boost.

5. Apple cider vinegar and black tea rinse

Ingredients:

4 black tea bags

2 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

Steep tea bags in boiling water for 30 minutes.

Let cool and add apple cider vinegar.

Use as a final rinse.

6. Green tea and black tea rinse

Ingredients:

2 black tea bags

2 green tea bags

2 cups boiling water

Instructions:

Steep both tea bags in boiling water for 30 minutes.

Cool and use as a final rinse.

7. Black tea and walnut hull rinse

Ingredients:

4 black tea bags

2 cups boiling water

1 tablespoon walnut hull powder (optional, use with caution as it can stain)

Instructions:

Steep tea bags in boiling water for 30 minutes.

Let cool and add walnut hull powder (if using).

Use as a final rinse, being careful to avoid contact with skin as walnut hull can stain.

Important note: Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any of these DIYs to your hair to check for any allergic reactions. Also, consult your doctor before using black tea rinses for grey hair, especially if you suffer from any other hair-growth related issues.