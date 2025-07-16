How to control hair fall? 5 Ayurvedic remedies to boost hair growth at home

Tired of watching your hair fall out more than usual? Instead of chasing quick fixes, turn to these Ayurvedic remedies for hair fall that promise to nourish your scalp for healthy, natural growth.

Have you ever noticed extra strands of hair on your pillow, in the shower, or tangled in your brush? Hair fall is a common issue that may affect people of all age groups. It can be caused by stress, poor diet, hormonal changes, or even seasonal shifts. For some, it is temporary, but for others, it becomes a persistent concern. Thinning hair, bald spots, or a receding hairline are common symptoms people notice who are dealing with hair fall. But the good news is that solutions exist. Whether you are dealing with hair fall, slow hair growth, or want to enhance your hair’s natural appearance, certain Ayurvedic remedies for hair fall can be helpful.

Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to hair health. It does not just treat the symptoms but aims to balance the body from within. Ayurvedic expert Dr Partap Chauhan explains, “While modern hair products might offer temporary fixes, they often miss the root cause. Ayurveda, on the other hand, works by identifying internal imbalances and correcting them through personalized, natural care.”

Ayurvedic remedies for hair fall

Hair fall and thinning are more common than you might think. Try these 5 Ayurvedic remedies for hair fall that can help strengthen your hair naturally:

1. Oil your hair

One of the most effective Ayurvedic habits for controlling hair fall is regular oiling. But not just any oil. “Choose Ayurvedic oils that contain herbs like bhringraj, amla, brahmi, and neem. These herbs help pacify aggravated Pitta dosha and support scalp nourishment,” says Dr Chauhan. Warm the oil slightly before massaging it into your scalp with your fingertips. This stimulates blood circulation and improves the absorption of nutrients. Avoid applying oil just before stepping out in humid weather, as it may attract dust and moisture. This is one of the best remedies for hair fall that you will be thankful to.

2. Cleanse your scalp with herbal powders

Hair fall can happen in any season, but during the monsoon, sweat and moisture on the scalp can cause itchiness, dandruff, and infections, which can lead to more hair fall. “Using harsh shampoos daily worsens the problem. Instead, cleanse your scalp twice a week with a mix of reetha, shikakai, and triphala powders. These herbal cleansers remove impurities without stripping away natural oils,” explains Dr Chauhan. You can prepare a paste with warm water and apply it all over your scalp and hair length. After applying one of these best remedies for hair fall, rinse your hair thoroughly after 15 minutes.

3. Consume hair-nourishing herbs

Hair fall is not always a scalp issue. Weak digestion, poor nutrition, and high stress levels can reduce the supply of essential nutrients to your hair roots. This causes several hair problems, including hair fall. “Herbs like Ashwagandha, yashtimadhu, and amla help improve digestion, manage stress, and provide antioxidant support,” suggests Dr Chauhan. You can take these in powdered form with warm water or use Ayurvedic tablets after consulting a doctor.

4. Watch what you eat

Ayurveda places strong emphasis on Ahara (diet). During seasonal change, digestion weakens, and consuming heavy, fried, or stale foods increases toxins (Ama) in your body. These toxins can clog hair follicles and disturb the nutrient supply. So, another one of the best remedies for hair fall control is paying attention to your diet. “Eat light, warm, and freshly cooked meals. Include moong dal, seasonal fruits, ghee, turmeric, and curry leaves in your daily diet to improve your overall health so that it can support healthy hair growth,” according to Dr Chauhan.

5. Use Ayurvedic hair masks weekly

Hair masks made from kitchen herbs can do wonders for your scalp. Try these remedies for hair fall control at home:

Amla, aloe vera hair mask: Mix amla powder, aloe vera pulp, and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mask to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Mix amla powder, aloe vera pulp, and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mask to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Fenugreek seed hair mask: Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight. In the morning, grind into a paste and mix with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Apply to scalp and hair, focusing on roots. Leave for 30–45 minutes, then rinse with mild shampoo and conditioner.

Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight. In the morning, grind into a paste and mix with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Apply to scalp and hair, focusing on roots. Leave for 30–45 minutes, then rinse with mild shampoo and conditioner. Brahmi and aloe vera hair mask: Blend a handful of washed brahmi leaves with 1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel. Apply to scalp, massage gently, and leave for 30-45 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and mild shampoo.

These Ayurvedic hair masks can help remove excess oil, cool the scalp, and strengthen hair roots naturally.