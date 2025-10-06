Search HealthShots…
5 amazing benefits of using rice water for hair and how to use it at home

Want stronger, shinier, and healthier hair? Rice water, rich in proteins and nutrients, can do it all. Learn 5 benefits of rice water and easy ways to use this magic remedy.
Aayushi Gupta
6 Oct 2025
Dr Shareefa Chause
Dr Shareefa Chause
Skin & Hair
Know how to use rice water for hair growth! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Frizz, dryness, split ends, and slow hair growth are some of the most common hair problems many of us struggle with. Despite using expensive shampoos and conditioners, achieving healthy, shiny hair can feel like a never-ending battle. But what if a simple, natural ingredient sitting in your kitchen could help? Rice water has been used for centuries as a beauty secret for strong, glossy hair. Packed with proteins, vitamins, and minerals, it nourishes both hair and scalp, strengthens strands, reduces breakage, and promotes growth. Know the benefits of rice water and how using this easy, natural remedy can transform your hair!

Benefits of rice water

Here are 5 key benefits of rice water to get the hair of your dreams:

1. Strengthens hair

Rice water for hair is gaining popularity due to its nourishing properties, as reported in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Herbal Technology. Packed with amino acids and proteins, it penetrates the hair shaft, strengthening the strands. Regular application reduces hair breakage, split ends, and damage caused by heat styling or chemical treatments. It also makes your hair less prone to snapping or thinning. Use it twice or thrice a week to provide a natural protein boost that repairs weakened strands.

2. Improves hair growth

“One of the most effective nutrients in rice water is inositol, a carbohydrate that promotes healthy hair growth by nourishing follicles and improving blood circulation to the scalp,” explains dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause. This stimulation ensures that follicles receive adequate nutrients, encouraging stronger, thicker strands over time. Moreover, a study published in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences revealed protein present in rice water helps hair grow fast in a short span. Regular use can help reduce hair fall and support fuller hair, making it especially beneficial for those struggling with slow growth or thinning hair.

Rice water can help with hair growth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3. Adds shine and smoothness

One of the well-known benefits of rice water includes smoothing the hair cuticle, the outer layer of the hair strand, by reducing the damage and locking in moisture. “Its hydrating properties combat frizz, making hair more manageable and soft to the touch. It also enhances hair’s natural shine, giving it a glossy, healthy appearance,” says Dr Chause. For those with dry or coarse hair, rice water can improve texture significantly, making styling easier and reducing the need for heavy serums or chemical treatments.

4. Prevents damage

The pH level of rice water is close to that of human hair, which helps maintain the hair’s natural balance and prevents damage. It contains antioxidants that shield hair from environmental stressors like pollution, UV rays, and heat from styling tools. This protective layer reduces the risk of split ends, breakage, and brittleness. By strengthening the hair’s outer layer and minimizing daily wear and tear, rice water acts as a natural barrier.

5. Hydrates the scalp

A dry, itchy scalp can lead to dandruff and irritation. “Rice water nourishes and hydrates the scalp, restoring its natural balance. Its moisturizing properties reduce dryness, soothe inflammation, and promote a healthier scalp environment, which is crucial for optimal hair growth,” as per Dr Chause. If your scalp stays hydrated, it can also prevent flakiness and discomfort, allowing hair to grow stronger and healthier.

How to use rice water for hair?

Now you know the benefits of rice water, learn 3 simple ways to use rice water for hair growth and control damage:

1. Fermented rice water rinse

  • Soak 1/2 cup of rice in 1 cup of water for 30 minutes.
  • Strain the water into a clean container and let it sit at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment.
  • After shampooing, massage the fermented rice water into your scalp and hair.
  • Leave for 20–30 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.
  • Use 1–2 times a week for best results.
Try these methods to use rice water for hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2. Rice water rinse with coconut oil

  • Mix 1/2 cup of rice water with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.
  • Apply the mixture from scalp to tips, gently massaging for a few minutes.
  • Leave it on for 30–45 minutes before washing with mild shampoo.

3. Rice water spray

  • Keep leftover rice water in a spray bottle.
  • Spray onto damp hair after washing as a leave-in treatment or light mist to control frizz and add shine.
  • It can be used daily for smooth, manageable hair.

Rice water is one of the simplest yet effective home remedies to strengthen hair, boost growth, and maintain a healthy scalp. Try these methods to see the result quickly!

Related FAQs

Can rice water really help hair grow faster?

Yes, rice water contains inositol and amino acids that nourish hair follicles, improve scalp circulation, and support stronger, thicker hair over time.

How often should I use rice water on my hair?

For best results, use rice water 1–2 times a week. Overuse can cause protein buildup, so moderation is key.

Can rice water prevent hair breakage and split ends?

Yes, its protein content strengthens the hair shaft, making strands more resilient and reducing breakage and split ends.

Is rice water suitable for all hair types?

Yes! Rice water can be used on straight, wavy, curly, or coily hair. If your hair is fine, dilute it with water. For thicker hair, you can use it as is or try fermented rice water for extra benefits.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

