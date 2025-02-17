Is stem cell therapy effective for hair growth?

Stem cell therapy for hair loss is a new treatment that can gained precedence recently. Check out how it works and what to keep in mind while getting it done.

Losing around 50 to 100 hair strands in a day should not get you overly concerned. However, seeing more scalp than hair is something that may bother you. Changing shampoo, using hair serum or applying hair oils may be your way of combatting hair loss. There is also a relatively new treatment for hair loss. Stem cell therapy for hair loss is yet to get a thumbs up from the US Food and Drug Administration. However, there are clinics in different parts of the world that are offering this treatment. Before trying out this non-surgical procedure, you should know everything about the treatment.

What is stem cell therapy?

Stem cells are the cells that can renew themselves and stay stem cells or become other types of cells found in the body. They can manage to replace damaged tissues in the body. You must have heard of stem cell therapy using a person’s stem cells to treat diseases like leukemia, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is not just restricted to cancer treatment. “Stem cell therapy for hair loss has also been found effective,” says dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt.

Ten clinical trials were analysed for research published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery in 2024. On the basis of 8 of the trials, stem cell therapy was found to be effective in increasing hair density, and thickness.

“The regenerative treatment channels the stem cells of the body which in turn enhances blood circulation, improves hair follicle health and increases hair density,” says Dr Bhatt.

Stem cell therapy for hair loss: Here’s how it works

Autologous and allogeneic are the two types of stem cell transplants. In the autologous transplant, the stem cells come from the same person who will get the transplant, according to research published in Cells in 2023. In the case of allogeneic transplants, the stem cells come from someone else.

Here’s what stem cell therapy for hair loss looks like:

“Stem cells from either the patient or donor are extracted from the scalp or fat tissues like from buttocks, arms, or waist,” says the expert. The extraction is done using an instrument with a circular blade, which is rotated into the skin to remove a sample.

Then the stem cells are separated from the tissue in a centrifuge, a device used to separate the contents of a sample.

The cells are directly injected into the scalp of people experiencing hair loss, as per research published in Curēus in 2023.

“The cells used in the non-surgical treatment promote hair growth and encourage healthier, denser hair,” says the expert.

It is recommended to avoid washing your hair for a day or two after the treatment. “Also, don’t expose your scalp to the sun, or harsh hair products for at least a week for better results,” says Dr Bhatt.

Stem cell therapy for hair loss: Is it beneficial for bald people?

Stem cell therapy for hair loss is beneficial for people who have recently started noticing more scalp than hair. “The procedure in which stem cells heal and repair tissues, boost hair follicles that are already existing in the scalp,” says Dr Bhatt. Since, you need some hair on your scalp to promote hair growth, people experiencing baldness will not get any benefit from this therapy.

Stem cell therapy for hair loss: How soon can you see the results?

There are three stages of reversal of hair loss from this therapy:

First stage occurs around 1 to 2 months where you would experience reduction in shedding.

Second stage would be the growth of new hair follicles around 3 to 6 months after going for stem cell therapy for hair loss.

Third stage would be evident hair growth and fuller head of hair. “It happens around 6 to 12 months after the hair loss treatment,” says the expert.

Stem cell therapy for hair loss is an effective treatment and offers long-lasting results. “However, genetics play a role in the appearance and health of your hair. Also, it is recommended to go for maintenance sessions every 1 to 2 years to ensure you have a healthy scalp,” says Dr Bhatt.

What are the side effects of stem cell therapy for hair loss?

Side effects of stem cell therapy for hair loss are minimal, but might involve the following risks:

Redness, swelling, or tenderness at the site, which can last for a few days.

An allergic reaction may happen if a donor’s cells are used. But if you use your own cells, you may not experience any reaction.

For safety, make sure the non-surgical procedure is performed in a clinic by a professional.

Stem cell therapy for hair loss is available across the globe. However, using stem cells for hair loss treatment is yet to be FDA-approved. In many clinical trials, it has been found to be effective in promoting hair growth. However, you should seek advice from a qualified dermatologist before trying out this treatment.