Is stem cell therapy effective for hair growth?

Losing around 50 to 100 hair strands in a day should not get you overly concerned. However, seeing more scalp than hair is something that may bother you. Changing shampoo, using hair serum or applying hair oils may be your way of combatting hair loss. There is also a relatively new treatment for hair loss. Stem cell therapy for hair loss is yet to get a thumbs up from the US Food and Drug Administration. However, there are clinics in different parts of the world that are offering this treatment. Before trying out this non-surgical procedure, you should know everything about the treatment.
Stem cells are the cells that can renew themselves and stay stem cells or become other types of cells found in the body. They can manage to replace damaged tissues in the body. You must have heard of stem cell therapy using a person’s stem cells to treat diseases like leukemia, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is not just restricted to cancer treatment. “Stem cell therapy for hair loss has also been found effective,” says dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt.
Ten clinical trials were analysed for research published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery in 2024. On the basis of 8 of the trials, stem cell therapy was found to be effective in increasing hair density, and thickness.
“The regenerative treatment channels the stem cells of the body which in turn enhances blood circulation, improves hair follicle health and increases hair density,” says Dr Bhatt.
Autologous and allogeneic are the two types of stem cell transplants. In the autologous transplant, the stem cells come from the same person who will get the transplant, according to research published in Cells in 2023. In the case of allogeneic transplants, the stem cells come from someone else.
Here’s what stem cell therapy for hair loss looks like:
“The cells used in the non-surgical treatment promote hair growth and encourage healthier, denser hair,” says the expert.
It is recommended to avoid washing your hair for a day or two after the treatment. “Also, don’t expose your scalp to the sun, or harsh hair products for at least a week for better results,” says Dr Bhatt.
Stem cell therapy for hair loss is beneficial for people who have recently started noticing more scalp than hair. “The procedure in which stem cells heal and repair tissues, boost hair follicles that are already existing in the scalp,” says Dr Bhatt. Since, you need some hair on your scalp to promote hair growth, people experiencing baldness will not get any benefit from this therapy.
There are three stages of reversal of hair loss from this therapy:
Stem cell therapy for hair loss is an effective treatment and offers long-lasting results. “However, genetics play a role in the appearance and health of your hair. Also, it is recommended to go for maintenance sessions every 1 to 2 years to ensure you have a healthy scalp,” says Dr Bhatt.
Side effects of stem cell therapy for hair loss are minimal, but might involve the following risks:
For safety, make sure the non-surgical procedure is performed in a clinic by a professional.
Stem cell therapy for hair loss is available across the globe. However, using stem cells for hair loss treatment is yet to be FDA-approved. In many clinical trials, it has been found to be effective in promoting hair growth. However, you should seek advice from a qualified dermatologist before trying out this treatment.
Platelet-rich plasma treatment uses platelet-rich plasma; that is blood-derived platelets to stimulate hair growth. Both PRP and stem cell therapy are compatible with mild forms of hair loss. But stem cell therapy is a relatively new treatment for hair loss, so people may have doubts about its effectiveness.
It is not possible to change the number of hair follicles you have. But you can stimulate hair follicle cells to grow new hair with the help of medications like Finasteride, and treatments like stem cell therapy.
