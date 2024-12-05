Do vitamin deficiencies cause hair loss?

Nutrients like biotin and vitamin D are needed for healthy hair. If you don't get them much, you may experience hair loss. Know the vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss.

Seeing a few strands of hair on the floor is pretty common, so don’t get alarmed. But if is it too much, you need to find the root cause of hair loss. Hormonal imbalances or scalp conditions such as dandruff can contribute to it. You also need to pay attention to vitamins like D, B12, B6, and B7 (biotin). There are vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss too. These nutrients are essential for maintaining healthy hair follicles, promoting cell growth, and improving blood flow to the scalp. While protein is essential for healthy hair, you also need to give importance to vitamins.

What is hair loss?

“It occurs when a person loses more than 100 hair strands in a day, exceeding the normal range of 50 to 100 strands,” shares dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt.

While some hair loss is part of the normal renewal process, excessive loss can be a sign of underlying health or lifestyle issues. “Apart from genes, scalp conditions such as dandruff, and psoriasis can also contribute to hair loss. Lifestyle habits, such as excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise, along with high levels of stress, exacerbate hair loss,” says the expert. There are also vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss.

Vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss

Vitamins and minerals play a key role in the normal development of hair follicle, which is needed for hair growth. Deficiency of such nutrients may lead to hair loss, according to research published in Dermatology And Therapy journal in 2018.

Vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss:

1. Thiamine or vitamin B1

It is important for the metabolism of cells, including those in hair follicles, as it helps in carbohydrate metabolism to generate energy. Hair follicles require a steady supply of energy to promote hair growth. “A deficiency in thiamine may result in insufficient energy for the hair follicles, potentially leading to weakened follicles that struggle to produce new hair,” says the expert. Adults can have 25 mg of vitamin B1 once a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

2. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

When it comes to vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss, don’t forget riboflavin. It is necessary in building energy and healthy tissues, among other things, including hair follicles. “Furthermore, riboflavin supports iron metabolism, the process that allows enough oxygen to be available to the scalp and to the hair roots to have healthy hair,” says the expert. In adults, the average daily riboflavin intake is 4.7 mg in women, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

3. Vitamin B5

Pantothenic acid or vitamin B5 is involved in synthesising coenzyme A needed in fatty acid metabolism, along with energy synthesis. “This helps in improving hair strands’ flexibility, strength, and the nutritional feeding of hair follicles,” says the expert. Hair loss and brittleness may be caused by a deficiency in pantothenic acid. Have 5 mg of pantothenic acid in a day, as per the US National Institutes Of Health.

4. Vitamin B6

Pyridoxine, commonly referred to as vitamin B6, is essential for neurotransmitters that can regulate hair growth and the breaking down of proteins. “It further assists in the regulation of hormones, particularly those related to hair. Vitamin B6 deficiency might cause weak hair and further hair loss,” says Dr Bhatt. Since it is one of the many vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss, consume 1.7 mg of vitamin B6 in a day, as per the US National Institutes Of Health.

5. Vitamin B7

The synthesis of keratin is a protein that gives hair its shape and growth, and it relies on vitamin B7 or biotin. It functions as a coenzyme for metabolism in glucose, fatty acids, and amino acids in the body, processes involved in energy production and sustaining healthy hair follicles. “Biotin deficiency may lead to disrupted keratin production that can cause hair loss or brittle, thinning hair,” says the expert. Thirty mcg of biotin is recommended for adults, as per the US National Institutes Of Health.

6. Vitamin B9

Discussion on vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss is incomplete without vitamin B9. More commonly known as folic acid, it is essential to cell growth and repair, aiding in healthy hair follicle growth. It is further important in the formation of red blood cells, crucial for the growth of hair. “Folic acid deficiency can lead to weak hair, slow growth, and thinning,” says the expert. The daily recommended intake of this vitamin for adults is 400 mcg, as per the US National Institutes Of Health.

7. Vitamin B12

Cobalamin, which is vitamin B12, helps to facilitate hair growth by creating red blood cells that eventually carry oxygen into the scalp and hair follicle. Sustaining good hair follicle function and encouraging hair growth require an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients. “Vitamin B12 deficiency causes poor oxygen transport that can weaken the hair follicles and eventually lead to hair loss. You must have 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12 in a day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

8. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps to nourish hair follicles, the small pores from which new hair grows. So, have it to avoid vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss. This vitamin plays a role in the creation of new hair follicles, and so, may help to maintain hair volume. To avoid vitamin D deficiency, have 10 mcg of this nutrient a day, according to UK’s National Health Service.

9. Vitamin E

Among the vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss, vitamin E has a spot. It has antioxidant properties that may help reduce oxidative stress, which can cause hair loss by damaging the scalp as well as hair follicles. Without this vitamin, you may experience hair loss. It may also help to promote hair growth. A 2010 study published in the Tropical Life Sciences Research journal showed vitamin E improved hair growth in participants with hair loss. The daily intake is 15 mg for adults, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

Vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss: Ways to get these nutrients

Vitamins can be consumed as oral supplements in the form of tablets, powders, or gummies, though tablets are generally more effective. “For best results, they should be taken consistently after breakfast over at least two months to allow visible improvements in hair health,” says the expert.

There are shampoos with vitamins like D and biotin that can be used to promote hair growth. Topical applications, such as minoxidil, especially the one with vitamin D, can also be used to stimulate blood circulation and strengthen hair follicles. These products target the scalp directly, complementing internal supplementation.

You can eat a diet full of vitamins. For instance, you can get biotin from foods like nuts, seeds, egg yolks, whole grains, fish, broccoli, and cauliflower. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, and fortified foods such as breakfast cereals are some of the sources of vitamin D.

“There are vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss, but excessive intake of these nutrients can cause a condition called hypervitaminosis, where the body accumulates surplus nutrients. It can lead to adverse effects such as dependency, organ strain, or toxicity,” says the expert.

Check what you eat, as there are vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss. But consult doctor and maintain a balanced approach, especially when it comes to supplements. It should match your body’s actual needs.