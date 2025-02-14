Vitamin B12 for hair growth: Does it make your strands stronger?

Vitamin B12 works wonders in adding strength and shine to your hair. Check out the benefits of this nutrient and how to include it in your beauty regime.

Is your hair feeling dull, weak, or falling out a lot more than usual? Check your vitamin B12 levels. While you search for effective shampoos and other hair care products to save the day, it is also important to note that adding the right nutrients to your diet may work, and vitamin B12 is a must. It plays a crucial role in strengthening hair follicles, preventing hair loss, and even delaying premature greying. If you are wondering how to include the vitamin in your diet, here are some ways that can help.

What is vitamin B12 and why is it important?

Vitamin B12, also known as Cobalamin, plays a crucial role in keeping us healthy. It is an important water-soluble vitamin required for proper red blood cell formation, neurological function, and DNA synthesis, states the study published in the journal Nutraceuticals. The Food and Nutrition Board (2016) recommends adults to consume 2.0 mcg/d of B12. “This supplement contributes highly in making sure that the brain is constantly functioning as well as actively assisting in energy metabolism,” explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.

Can vitamin B12 help in hair growth?

Yes, elevated levels of vitamin B12 assist in hair growth by increasing the oxygen supply in the scalp. “This increased blood supply strengthens the hair, helps them grow in a healthy way, and decreases breakage,” explains Dr Kuri. People with a greater deficiency of B12 are at higher risk of suffering from hair fall and damage.

Benefits of vitamin B12 for hair growth

When it comes to hair growth, optimum levels of B12 can work wonders. Here is how it can help your hair:

1. Promotes hair follicle health

Vitamin B12 circulates in the blood. It does so by the formation of red blood cells.

This leads to increases in the flow of blood to the scalp, and with that nourishes the hair follicles for growth. RBCs deliver oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles, promoting stronger, healthier hair growth. Without sufficient oxygen supply, hair follicles can become weak, leading to hair thinning and hair loss.

2. Prevents hair loss

Insufficient levels of vitamin B12 can often lead to weak and broken hair that falls off too easily. B12 helps maintain strong hair strands. This is what makes this vitamin vital for hair growth. A deficiency in vitamin B12 is linked to increased hair loss, states this study, published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy. It has also been seen to be associated with slow hair growth. Since B12 plays a role in DNA synthesis, its deficiency can disrupt the hair growth cycle, causing premature hair fall.

3. Indirectly strengthens hair

Not only can vitamin B12 stop hair loss, but it can also make your hair stronger. It helps to raise the levels of keratin, the substance which strengthens the hair. By doing this, B12 contributes to stronger, thicker hair and reduces breakage. This helps to ensure that the hair is not easily damaged.

4. Reduces the pace of greying

Vitamin B12 deficiency is one of the primary causes of premature greying. Additional levels of the vitamin are known to slow down the greying process. A study, published in the International Journal of Trichology, states that vitamin B12 deficiency also brings with it folic acid and biotin deficiencies in people. This can lead to premature greying.

How to use vitamin b12 for hair growth?

Now that we know how vitamin B 12 can help our hair, here is how to use it:

Dietary Intake : Eggs, fish, and milk products along with other foods can naturally increase B12 levels.

: Eggs, fish, and milk products along with other foods can naturally increase B12 levels. Supplements : Patients lacking B12 or having difficulty absorbing it can use capsules, tablets, or sublingual drops.

: Patients lacking B12 or having difficulty absorbing it can use capsules, tablets, or sublingual drops. B12 injections : To aid absorption, capsules might need to be taken with B12 injections. Doctors usually prescribe this for anaemic patients who have very low levels.

: To aid absorption, capsules might need to be taken with B12 injections. Doctors usually prescribe this for anaemic patients who have very low levels. Topical applications: There are various balms, lotions, and hair growth products infused with B12 that are helpful, however, dietary sources remain the most effective to promote growth.

Foods rich in vitamin B12

Looking for natural sources of the vitamin? Here is what you should eat:

Animal sources : Fish, eggs, yoghurt and chicken can be eaten in the form of an omelette and grilled fish or even mixed into yoghurt.

: Fish, eggs, yoghurt and chicken can be eaten in the form of an omelette and grilled fish or even mixed into yoghurt. Fortified foods : Vegans and vegetarians can get their B12 from specific cereals, yeast spreads, and plant-based milk.

: Vegans and vegetarians can get their B12 from specific cereals, yeast spreads, and plant-based milk. Organ meats : Liver and kidney dishes are full of nutrients, but should be eaten sparingly.

: Liver and kidney dishes are full of nutrients, but should be eaten sparingly. Shellfish: Seafood lovers can eat clams and mussels, as they’re an astonishing source of B12.

Therefore, we see that ensuring adequate B12 intake through diet or supplements can promote healthy hair growth, reduce shedding, and maintain strong, vibrant hair. However, it is advisable to consult a doctor before adding any extra dosages of this vitamin, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.