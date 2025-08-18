Top 10 plant-based hair colours: Natural and gentle picks for vibrant hair

Top 10 plant-based hair colours that provide vibrant hues and nourish your hair. Embrace beauty and health without harsh chemicals!

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

Experimenting with hair colour can be a delightful way to express yourself and refresh your look. However, the harsh chemicals found in conventional dyes often come at a cost to your hair’s health. Switching to natural, plant-based hair colours not only allows you to alter your appearance but also does so without the damaging effects of ammonia, parabens, and other toxic ingredients.

In recent years, plant-based hair colours have evolved into effective formulas enriched with nourishing ingredients like henna, indigo, and amla. These not only provide vibrant hues but also promote healthy, shiny hair. Below, we explore the top 10 plant-based hair colours that perfectly blend beauty and care.

Why choose plant-based hair colour?

Chemical dyes may strip moisture from your hair, weaken strands, and cause irritation. In contrast, plant-based hair colours are made from natural or organic ingredients, such as henna, indigo, and beetroot. These dyes are gentle on the scalp, nourish the hair, and reduce the risk of allergic reactions.

Numerous studies, including those published in the Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Research, highlight the benefits of traditional plants like henna, reinforcing their efficacy and paving the way for a renaissance in natural beauty treatments. Going plant-based is not just a personal benefit; many options are eco-friendly and cruelty-free, making it a win for both you and the planet.

Top 10 plant-based hair colours

INDUS VALLEY Damage-Free Natural Gel Hair Colour

Indus Valley offers a gel-based colour that serves as a nourishing solution for covering grey hair. Unlike traditional dyes, this product is free from harsh chemicals such as ammonia and peroxide, making it a gentler choice for your locks. Infused with the natural goodness of aloe vera and jojoba oil, it not only colours your hair but also conditions and nourishes it. The result is a rich, medium brown hue that enhances your look while keeping your hair healthy.

Colour: Medium brown

Item form: Powder

Material feature: Natural

Hair type: Damaged

B00YIXVVUI

2. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder for Black Hair

Attar Ayurveda’s Indigo Powder is a 100% natural and chemical-free product that delivers gorgeous black or brown hair tones. Ideal for those seeking to enhance their hair colour without harmful substances, it pairs perfectly with henna for optimal results. This blend not only enriches your hair colour but also revitalises your hair, promoting overall health. It soothes the scalp, alleviating any irritation, and helps maintain shiny, vibrant locks. Embrace beautiful, naturally healthy hair with Attar Ayurveda’s Indigo Powder, an excellent choice for enhancing your look while caring for your hair and scalp.

Colour: Black

Benefits: Revitalises hair

Material: Natural

Full care time: 45 minutes

B084RNPC71

3. Godrej Nupur 100% Pure Henna Powder

Godrej Nupur Henna is a reputable brand known for its natural hair colour solutions. This high-quality henna powder not only imparts a vibrant shade to your hair but also works to condition it. Formulated from pure henna, it ensures that your hair remains healthy and nourished while providing excellent coverage for grey strands. Additionally, it has calming properties that help soothe the scalp, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their hair colour naturally.

Colour: Mehendi

Benefits: Hair conditioning

Item form: Powder

B0DX7BBSMV

4. Nat Habit Henna Paste, Pre-Soaked in Black Tea & Herbs

Nat Habit’s henna paste is infused with nourishing ingredients, including black tea and amla, which work together to deliver a stunning reddish-brown hue while deeply conditioning the hair. This natural formulation not only enhances colour but also provides essential strengthening properties. Unlike many conventional hair dyes, Nat Habit’s henna paste is free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe choice for those seeking to improve hair health. The combination of these beneficial ingredients helps promote hair growth, ensuring that your locks are vibrant, strong, and well-nourished.

Colour: Reddish brown

Item form: Paste

Material feature: Natural

B0CK4R4Z54

5. Paradyes Mini Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint

Paradyes offers a natural black hair colour that delivers a salon-quality finish, making it an excellent choice for effectively covering grey hairs. This special tint is infused with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and amla, which work together to enhance the health of your hair. The formula not only provides a beautiful and rich colour but also ensures that your hair remains smooth and glossy after application. With Paradyes, you can achieve a vibrant look while nourishing your hair, resulting in a stunning appearance that radiates health and vitality.

Colour: Natural black

Item form: Cream

Hair type: Normal

Material: Ammonia-free

B0D34VR1G4

6. Vagad’s Khadi Herbal Gramodaya Natural Black Mehndi

Paradyes offers a natural black colour that delivers a salon-quality finish, ideal for covering grey hair. This unique formula is enriched with aloe vera and amla, which work together to nourish your hair while providing a vibrant tint. The infusion of these natural ingredients not only enhances colour but also ensures that your hair remains smooth and glossy.

Colour: Black

Item form: Powder

Material: Ammonia-free

B08RZ9BPFZ

7. SHESHA NATURALS Nilini Hair Colour

Shesha Nilini offers a completely Ayurvedic dye alternative that combines henna and indigo to achieve a rich, natural black colour. This unique formulation is designed without synthetic additives, ensuring that it remains a gentle option suitable for those with sensitive scalps. By harnessing the time-tested benefits of traditional ingredients, Shesha Nilini not only colours hair but also nourishes it, promoting overall hair health and well-being. With a commitment to purity and natural beauty, this is ideal for anyone seeking a safe and effective way to enhance their hair without compromising on quality or comfort.

Colour: Black

Benefits: Hair colouring

Item form: Powder

Hair type: Normal

B0BT17RKKF

8. BEAUTE BLANC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour

BEAUTE BLANC offers a nourishing gel hair colour that delivers a striking black hue. This product is designed for everyone, regardless of gender, ensuring an inclusive option for all. Its unique natural formulation not only enhances hair colour but also improves overall hair texture and health. The gentle ingredients allow it to be used on all hair types without causing damage.

Colour: Black

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Material feature: Natural

B0C2QPF2PR

9. Hennaveda Indigo Powder

Hennaveda Indigo Powder delivers exceptional post-henna results, offering a rich, natural black or dark brown finish that suits various preferences. This product is particularly beneficial for individuals with sensitive scalps, as it’s formulated to minimise irritation while effectively colouring the hair. In addition to its gentle formulation, Hennaveda Indigo Powder enhances the overall shine and texture of your hair, leaving it looking vibrant and healthy. To make the application process seamless, the kit comes complete with all the necessary tools, ensuring you have everything needed for a successful and enjoyable hair colouring experience.

Colour: Indigo

Benefits: Smoothening

Hair type: Normal

Item form: Powder

B00M2Q2RD8

10. Siso Fruit Vinegar Hair Colour

This unique formula offers a rich, natural black hue, infused with beneficial herbal extracts. Designed specifically to be gentle on the hair shaft, it effectively locks in colour without causing damage to the hair. The nourishing ingredients work to prevent dryness, ensuring that your hair remains healthy and vibrant. Additionally, this formulation helps minimise breakage, promoting stronger and more resilient strands. With its focus on both colour and care, this product provides an ideal solution for those seeking to enhance their hair’s appearance while preserving its integrity.

Colour: Natural black

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Material: Ammonia-free

B0CKDRJ2LW

How to choose the best plant-based hair colour?

When selecting a plant-based hair colour, consider these factors:

Check the ingredients: Look for products that are free from parabens, ammonia, PPD, and synthetic fragrances. Opt for certified organic or vegan options whenever possible.

Colour options: Ensure the brand offers a variety of shades to suit your style preferences.

Longevity: Natural dyes may fade more quickly than chemical options; therefore, it is essential to read user reviews to assess their durability.

Texture and scent: Opt for products that are easy to apply and have a pleasant fragrance for a more enjoyable overall experience.

Switching to plant-based hair colour is not just beneficial for your hair; it’s also a step toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle. With numerous safe and effective options available, you can enjoy vibrant colours while prioritising your hair’s health and the health of the planet.

(Disclaimer: The items listed are carefully curated; please consult with a healthcare professional for personal recommendations. Availability and pricing may vary.)