Is tomato good for hair? Know 7 ways to use it for long and voluminous tresses

Using a tomato for hair masks and packs can make your tresses stronger and shinier. Read on to know how to include this in your beauty regime.

When it comes to hair care, there are numerous products in the market to entice you. However, if you prefer to stay away from these chemical-based solutions and are looking for a more natural approach, then good old tomatoes can be quite a saviour. Using a tomato for hair care masks and packs can give you shiny and nourished tresses in no time. Packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as lycopene, this versatile fruit offers a myriad of benefits for your tresses. From promoting hair growth to adding strength, tomatoes can work wonders for your locks. However, excessive use can cause damage as well, so it is important to understand how to include tomatoes effectively in your beauty regime.

What is a tomato?

Tomato is scientifically known as Solanum lycoperscum. It is one of the most economically important vegetables grown globally. Tomatoes are members of the nightshade family, or Solanaceae, which includes over 3000 species, as found in a study published in the Encyclopedia of Food and Health. They are known for their vibrant colour, juicy flesh, and acidic flavour. They are high in important nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as the powerful antioxidant lycopene. This rich fruit can be consumed raw in salads, cooked in sauces and soups, or juiced, making it a tasty and nutritious complement to any diet. Plus, you can include them in your beauty regimen to get beautiful hair and skin.

Tomato for hair: Benefits

Using a tomato for hair care packs and masks comes with a host of benefits, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry.

1. Promotes hair growth

Tomatoes are a nutritional powerhouse that can contribute to healthy hair growth. They are rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the scalp and promote lock follicle health. “Vitamin A, found in tomatoes, plays a crucial role in sebum production, which keeps the scalp moisturised and prevents dryness,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. Vitamin C, another crucial nutrient, stimulates collagen production, strengthening hair follicles and reducing breakage. Additionally, the antioxidants present in the fruit, such as lycopene, combat oxidative stress that can damage tresses and lead to hair loss. By protecting and nourishing the scalp, tomato for hair can create an optimal environment for tresses to grow strong and healthy.

2. Keeps dandruff away

Tomato for hair can be a natural remedy for dandruff due to their acidic nature. The acidity of the fruit helps to balance the pH level of the scalp, which can disrupt the growth of the fungus that causes this condition. By restoring the scalp’s natural pH, it can help reduce the frequency and severity of dandruff outbreaks. Additionally, the antioxidants present in the fruit may help soothe an irritated scalp and reduce inflammation, further alleviating the symptoms, as found in a study published in the journal Biology.

3. Prevents hair loss

Tomatoes, rich in antioxidants like lycopene, play a crucial role in preventing many health disorders, states a study published in the journal Antioxidants, such as skin problems and preventing hair loss as well. Lycopene combats oxidative stress, which can damage tresses and lead to hair fall. By neutralising harmful free radicals, it helps to protect the locks and promotes their health. Additionally, the vitamins and minerals present in this fruit, such as vitamin C and vitamin A, contribute to the overall health of the scalp and hair. Vitamin C stimulates collagen production, strengthening the tresses, while vitamin A aids in the production of sebum, which keeps the scalp moisturised and prevents dryness. By providing essential nutrients and combating oxidative stress, it can help reduce hair loss and promote healthier and stronger hair.

4. Fights premature greying

Being high in antioxidants can help prevent premature greying. “Lycopene, a potent antioxidant present in tomatoes, helps neutralise damaging free radicals that can damage the shaft of hair and cause premature greying,” says the expert. Lycopene, which protects locks from oxidative stress, can help maintain natural hair colour and prevent the development of grey hair. Plus, the vitamins and minerals included in tomatoes, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, help to the overall health of your scalp and tresses, therefore promoting the prevention of early greying.

5. Hydrates the scalp and tresses

Using a tomato for hair masks and scrubs can help hydrate your hair and scalp because of its high water content and vital nutrients. “Vitamins and minerals found in it, such as vitamins A and C, help to maintain the scalp’s moisture balance, avoiding dryness and flakiness,” explains the expert. The natural acids in the fruit can assist to balance the pH of the scalp, leading to an ideal environment for healthy hair development. Plus, the antioxidants in tomatoes can help protect both scalp and hair from environmental damage, improving moisture and overall hair condition.

Tomato for hair: How to use

Here are some easy ways to use tomato for hair to combat various concerns.

1. Tomato and yoghurt hair mask

Mix mashed tomato with yoghurt to create a smooth paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse.

This mask helps nourish and hydrate your hair, reducing dryness and frizz.

2. Tomato and honey hair mask

Combine mashed tomato with honey to form a thick paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse.

This mask helps moisturise your hair and scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

3. Tomato and lemon juice hair mask

Mix mashed tomato with fresh lemon juice.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

This mask helps balance the pH of your scalp, reducing dandruff and promoting shine.

4. Tomato and egg white hair mask

Mix mashed tomato with egg white to create a smooth paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse.

This mask helps strengthen your hair and reduce hair fall.

5. Tomato and olive oil hair mask

Mix mashed tomato with olive oil to form a thick paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 30 minutes, then rinse.

This mask deeply conditions your hair, making it soft and manageable.

6. Tomato and aloe vera hair mask

Mix mashed tomato with aloe vera gel to create a smooth paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair, leave on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse.

This mask helps soothe your scalp and promote hair growth.

7. Tomato juice hair rinse

Extract fresh tomato juice and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse with water.

This rinse helps add shine to your hair and balance the pH of your scalp.

How to safely use tomato for hair care

Always do a patch test before applying any new hair mask to avoid allergic reactions.

Use fresh, ripe tomatoes for the best results.

Rinse your hair thoroughly after using any of these masks to remove any residue.

For best results, use these masks 2-3 times in a week.

Side effects of tomato for hair

While using a tomato for hair care can be highly beneficial, it is important to be aware of potential side effects:

Some people may be allergic to tomatoes or their components. A patch test is recommended before applying tomato-based hair masks to avoid skin irritation, redness, or itching.

The acidic nature of tomatoes can lighten hair colour, especially people with lighter hair shades. This may be undesirable for some.

Excessive use of tomato for hair masks can strip natural oils from the hair and scalp, leading to dryness and frizz. It is important to balance the use of tomato with moisturising treatments.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and give tomatoes a try to get the hair of your dreams!