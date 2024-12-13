11 simple yet effective tips to promote hair growth in winter

Dry air can affect your hair and may lead to hair fall. Fret not, you can try some of these tips that will promote hair growth in winter.

The arrival of winter does not only mean the holiday season and celebrations. It may also bring bad news for hair, especially if you have dry tresses. Dry air, which is often associated with the cold weather, can take away moisture from your mane. Moisture is important, as without it, your hair may feel dull, dry and frizzy. If you don’t do something about your dry hair, your tresses can become brittle, causing it to break easily. Even though the cold weather and low humidity can cause dryness, and breakage, you can make your hair happy. Let’s find out the ways to promote hair growth in winter.

Does winter have adverse effects on hair?

Winter can be very harsh on hair because of the cold weather and reduced humidity.

“Dry air is always characteristic of winter; it dries the natural moisture of hair, making it brittle and causing hair to break off easily,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.

The scalp dries up and becomes flaky that can lead to dandruff and an itchy scalp.

Indoor heating also accelerates the rate of dryness, which weans down the hair shaft, making it easy for split ends.

Wearing hats or scarves made of wool may lead to static electricity, tangling, and hair damage.

Does winter affect your hair growth?

Cold weather does not entirely halt hair growth, but some people may be affected by it.

“When it is cold, the blood circulation to the scalp may decrease due to constricted blood vessels that happens because of the low temperature,” shares the expert. This limited circulation may impede the delivery of necessary nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles, which often slows down hair growth.

There is less sunlight during wintertime, which reduces the levels of vitamin D, known for promoting the stimulation of follicles and the hair growth cycle. This vitamin is involved in hair follicle growth, so when the body does not have enough levels of vitamin D, hair growth may be affected, as per research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2021. Adults should have 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

The scalp may also deteriorate from dryness and flakiness due to cold air and indoor heating.

What are the ways to promote hair growth in winter?

1. Try scalp massage

Through regular scalp massages, nutrients can reach the hair follicles effectively. “If your scalp has proper blood flow, then hair growth will be optimised,” says Dr Yadav. During a 2016 study published in ePlasty, researchers found that scalp massage helped to increase hair thickness 24 weeks after starting it. Massage your scalp using the tips of your fingers in circular motions for about 10 minutes daily or a few times a week to promote hair growth in winter,

2. Use moisturising oils

Coconut oil, castor oil, and argan oil are great natural remedies for battling dryness during the winter season. “Use moisturising oils to promote hair growth in winter, as they can reduce breakage of hair and make hair shiny and healthy while providing protection from cold and dry air,” says the expert. Warm hair oil, and gently massage it into your scalp and hair strands. Leave it for at least one hour then wash it off with a gentle shampoo for hair growth in winter.

3. Healthy diet

Your food choices can have a direct effect on your hair. “Biotin, zinc, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids are some of the nutrients that can make hair stronger from within, support growth, and prevent breakage,” says the expert. A 2018 study published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences showed that omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil could stimulate hair growth. Take biotin-rich foods such as eggs, almonds, and avocados; zinc-rich foods like spinach and red meat; and omega-3 sources like fish, chia seeds, and walnuts as part of your daily diet.

4. Hair serums

Minoxidil-based hair serums can combat hair loss by stimulating hair follicles and enhancing blood circulation. “The hair serums can be used to increase hair density, and promote faster hair growth in winter,” says the expert. Use them directly on a small thinning spot or patches where hair is bald and continue using it for a few months, to see notable differences.

5. Supplements

Poor hair health is often connected to nutritional deficiencies. “In addition to a healthy diet, you can also have supplements such as vitamin D, B-complex vitamins, and collagen,” says the expert. These provide essential nutrients to hair follicles, and encourage robust hair growth in winter. But consult an expert before introducing supplements into your daily routine.

6. Ketoconazole shampoo

It is an antifungal shampoo that can treat dandruff while reducing inflammation on the scalp that hampers hair growth in winter. “It prevents itching, soothes inflammation, and promotes healthy scalp conditions that help it grow,” says Dr Yadav. Apply the ketoconazole shampoo 2 to 3 times a week and massage it gently onto your scalp. Let the shampoo stay for a few minutes before rinsing.

7. Laser therapy

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) uses laser technology to stimulate inactive hair follicles and increase their activity by improving blood circulation and cellular regeneration. This type of treatment may stimulate hair growth in people with hair loss, as per research published in the Journal Of Cutaneous And Aesthetic Surgery in 2021.

8. Avoid washing hair with hot water

Since it is winter, you may want to wash your hair and body with extremely hot water. Don’t do it, as hot water removes natural oils from the scalp and hair, resulting in dryness, breakage, and brittle strands. “Go for lukewarm water, as it can minimise damage, reduce hair breakage, and maintain the health of your hair strands,” says the expert.

9. Address inflammatory disorders

If you have a condition like psoriasis, you need to be more careful. Severe psoriasis is more likely to happen in autumn or/and winter, according to research published in the Clinical, Cosmetic And Investigational Dermatology journal in 2021. “It can cause inflammation that can weaken your hair follicles, making it difficult for them to grow well,” says the expert. So, treating it can reduce inflammation, prevent hair thinning, and create a healthy scalp environment. You may be given medicated shampoos, corticosteroids, or light therapy to reduce inflammation and support hair growth in winter.

10. Moisture control

Humidifiers keep the right moisture content in indoor spaces. “These are needed during cold winter days when moisture in the atmosphere reduces due to low temperature, causing dryness and irritation,” says the expert. Using humidifiers can prevent scalp dryness and flakiness while providing a healthy environment for hair growth in winter. After you install a humidifier in your bedroom or living space, keep humidity levels at 30 to 50 percent to hydrate your scalp and promote hair growth in winter.

11. Deep conditioning

Though conditioning is a must for hair health, putting conditioner directly on the roots causes clogging of the hair follicles and obstructs hair growth. “Conditioning mid-lengths and ends prevents breakage, adds shine, and nourishes hair strands,” says the expert. Apply DIY deep conditioner or one bought from a store only to mid-lengths and ends of your tresses after washing hair with shampoo.

The chill in the air may affect your hair in a negative way. It may lead to dryness, and brittle hair. However, it is possible to promote hair growth in winter. Make sure to include scalp massage and deep conditioning in your winter hair care routine.