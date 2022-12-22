Hair care products may cause cancer: Side effects to be aware of

Hair care products are harmful for your health, but do you know that they can increase the risk of cancer as well. Read on to know more.

Hair care products help to deal with issues like dandruff, dryness and dullness. After all, there are different kinds of products ranging from hair oils, and shampoos to heat-protecting sprays and leave-in repairing conditioners to address these problems. Different products have different compositions, but many of them use cancer-causing chemicals. One of them is formaldehyde, which may cause leukemia, according to a new study. It is found in various personal care products that are used by many women across the globe.

Study on cancer-causing chemical in hair care products

More than half of Black and Latina women use personal care products with formaldehyde, according to a May 2025 study published in Environmental Science & Toxicology Letters. During the study, 70 Black and Latina women in Los Angeles submitted images of ingredient labels of the products they use. Researchers found that 53 percent of the participants used at least one product containing formaldehyde, which is associated with increased risks of nasopharyngeal, sinonasal and lymphohematopoietic cancer. Many of these products were used every single day or several times a week. The carcinogen was found in 58 percent of the hair care products surveyed. Apart from shampoos, the chemical was also found in soaps, lotions and eyelash glues.

What are the side effects of hair care products?

This new study has highlighted the importance to read the labels to steer clear of the side effects of hair care products. Here are some of the side effects of hair care products:

1. May lead to infertility

Parabens are included in cosmetic products like hair relaxers and leave-in conditioners and oils, commonly used by women, as they work as a preservative. Endocrine disrupting chemicals are commonly found in parabens. While they allow products to last longer on the shelf, they might disrupt reproductive hormones in the body, and harm the fertility and reproductive organs. This can affect outcomes of birth.

2. Leukemia

Found in the aerosol dry shampoo of many popular brands, benzene is classified as a carcinogen, which can expose people to several risk factors that could lead to leukemia and other cancers of blood cells.

3. Brain cancer

Some hair straightening or smoothing products use formaldehyde. People who are potentially exposed to formaldehyde in their work tend to have a higher risk of leukemia and brain cancer in comparison to the general population.

4. Allergic contact dermatitis

This skin condition that can make you skin appear as an itchy, red rash is one of the side effects of hair care products. Products like shampoo have 10 to 30 ingredients, with different functions, such as surfactants for cleaning, and fragrances to make them pleasant to the user. People may end up with allergic contact dermatitis due to these components of shampoos, as per research published in Anais brasileiros de dermatologia.

5. Split ends

Split ends is one of the side effects of hair care products. When you use products like a shampoo with harsh chemicals or use it too frequently, it can strip the hair of its natural oils. This can cause dryness and make your hair brittle, which can make your tresses more prone to split ends.

6. Hair loss

Hair loss may be one of the side effects of hair care products. Sulfates, the chemicals with powerful cleansing agents, are often used in shampoos. They damage and irritate hair follicles, according to a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. If the hair follicle is damaged, it may result in breakage, which can appear as hair loss.

Although more research is needed to come to a concrete conclusion based on facts and numbers, these studies can serve as a good reminder to be more cautious of the ingredients before using any product.

Lastly, one needs to contextualise this in light of changing lifestyles in modern times, especially exposure to other chemicals and toxins that are potentially carcinogenic and harmful. Being aware of the types of products available for hair care and how they can affect one’s health is necessary. While it is gratifying in short term to improvise one’s looks with cosmetics, choosing the right products for oneself and moderation of their use along with healthy food and lifestyle is the way forward. These can help to steer clear of the side effects of hair care products.