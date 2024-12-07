Don’t use a dirty hairbrush if you want to avoid hair damage

is dirty hair brush bad for your hair, Can a hair brush damage your hair, clean hair brush, how to clean hair brush, effects of dirty hair brush, how to clean hair brush at home, when to change hair brush, how to clean dirty hair brush, side effects of dirty hair brush,Healthshots

When it comes to beauty routines, the spotlight often shines on crafting the perfect skincare or getting a hair treatment. However, the less glamorous but equally important task is keeping the equipment—tends to be overlooked. Among these neglected chores is properly cleaning your hairbrush. You may not think of it much, but it is an essential part of hair care. It can help remove loose hair, and detangle your tresses, which are needed to maintain hair health. Just like using it, cleaning your hairbrush should not be ignored. An unclean hairbrush can lead to the accumulation of dirt, and oil, on its bristles. All these impurities can impact your hair and scalp health. Know the side effects of a dirty hairbrush to avoid the risks.

What are the side effects of a dirty hairbrush?

Before we move on to the side effects of a dirty hairbrush, let’s talk about the frequency first. Brushing hair may be something that you don’t give much thought to, but you should know how to comb your hair. You also need to keep an eye on the frequency. Using a hairbrush frequently may lead to hair loss, according to 2009 research published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment. Don’t go for 100 brush strokes a day, as it can cause hair damage, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Apart from reducing the frequency of brush strokes, pay attention to your hairbrush too. “A dirty hairbrush can significantly harm both hair health and scalp hygiene,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Over time, hairbrushes accumulate hair strands, dust, oil, dead skin cells, and product residue. This buildup fosters a breeding ground for bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. “Using an unclean brush reintroduces these impurities to your scalp, potentially clogging hair follicles, a small pouch in your skin out of which hair grows. This can lead to issues like dandruff, and scalp irritation,” says the expert.

Other side effects of a dirty hairbrush are:

The buildup of dirt, oil, and dead skin can weaken hair strands, and make them more prone to breakage, and split ends.

The dirt and residue on a brush can strip your hair of its natural shine, leaving it lifeless and unhealthy.

A dirty brush can tug on your hair unevenly, cause unnecessary stress and lead to hair loss over time.

The debris on the brush can trap odours, leaving your hair smelling unpleasant.

A dirty brush can even facilitate the spread of lice, and fungal infections, especially if shared with others.

How to clean a hairbrush?

To avoid the side effects of a dirty hairbrush, learn how to clean a hairbrush. “All you need is warm water, gentle shampoo or baking soda to clean it,” says the expert.

Remove hair strands from the brush.

Mix warm water with shampoo in a bowl. For deep cleaning, add a teaspoon of baking soda.

Soak the brush in this mixture for 10 to 15 minutes.

Scrub gently with an old toothbrush, rinse and air-dry.

How to clean a lice comb?

If you have head lice, the small insects that live in the hair and cause itching, especially in the head, and neck, your comb requires more stringent cleaning.

Remove trapped hair and rinse the lice comb with warm water.

Mix white vinegar with water, and soak the comb for 10 minutes to kill lice and nits. During a 2012 study published in the ISRN Dermatology journal, researchers found that a combination of vinegar and water helped to loosen the hold of lice and enhance their removal from head.

Scrub with a toothbrush, rinse with hot water, and let it dry. “This prevents reinfestation and maintains hygiene,” says Dr Malhotra.

Frequency of cleaning a hairbrush

To stay away from the side effects of a dirty hairbrush, clean it every one to two weeks, depending on your usage and hair type. “If you often use hair styling products or have oily hair, weekly cleaning is recommended,” says the expert. For those with minimal product use and less hair shedding, cleaning every two weeks should be enough. This routine prevents buildup and makes you avoid the side effects of a dirty hairbrush.

Side effects of a dirty hairbrush: Know when to replace it

Replace your hair brush every six months to a year so that you don’t have to deal with the side effects of a dirty hairbrush. Sometimes, even regular cleaning cannot entirely remove the dirt, oil and other impurities from the hairbrush.

“If the bristles are bent, broken, or begin to fall out, or if the cushion shows signs of wear and tear, it’s a clear sign that the brush is no longer suitable for use,” says the expert. Continuing to use a worn-out brush can damage hair strands, cause scalp irritation, and fail to detangle effectively, leading to hair breakage. Regularly assessing the condition of your brush ensures it remains a helpful tool for maintaining healthy hair.

While you don’t need 100 brush strokes in a day, you do need to detangle your hair with a comb or hairbrush. Make sure that it is clean, as there are side effects of using a dirty hairbrush. Clean this tool weekly to remove buildup and safeguard your hair.

Take a Poll What is your go-to face cleanser for acne-prone skin Gel-based cleanser

Foam cleanser

Cream-based cleanser

Micellar water Take a Poll What is your go-to face serum for radiant skin? Vitamin C serum

Niacinamide serum

Alpha arbutin serum

Licorice extract serum Previous Next